Horoscopes+Feb.+5-11

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

As the moon wanes this week, we are letting go of things that no longer serve us. You are finding peace within yourself and others. Our planet of communication, Mercury, just entered Aquarius, making the next two weeks a good time to connect with others online. Aquarius represents technology and advancements, so we could see popular trends pop up or new innovations come to life.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: Page of Acorns

Tap into your dynamic energy, and you will go far, Aries. You have a bright aura around you, and people can see how in tune you are with your goals and business. Don’t let others cloud your happiness.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: The Magician

You are connected to the earth and are starting to realize that you want to take steps toward taking better care of yourself. Bask in nature or go on a hike, and you will understand how important this is for your heart.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: Love

Well, would you look at that, Gemini: Love is in the cards for you, but something tells me you don’t want to take action toward it at this time. Know that it is OK to take care of yourself and enjoy the present moment. Your soul probably needs it at this time.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: Ace of Acorns

You are a creative force in the world and have been looking to collaborate on more projects with others. Rest assured — you will manifest this dream because something exciting will be revealed to you this week.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Two of Shells

When you honor yourself with respect, others will respond in kind. Keep working toward yourself and love with compassion. Be your authentic self, and good energy will flow back to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: The Emperor

Trust your own judgment and follow your heart, Virgo. You are close to achieving goals you wrote down years ago, and you’re on a good path so far. Be proud of yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: Two of Crystals

Life is all about balance. This card represents you well because you’re getting good at balancing work and fun. You deserve to treat yourself and go out. Don’t get too stuck at work right now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: Five of Crystals

Luck and protection are on your side, Scorpio. You have a true gift of manifestation, and you can manifest anything in your reality. You may be getting more in tune with crystals or tarot.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: Seven of Shells

You are moving toward a direction of light, and your inner child is guiding you to heal by creating art. Your goals are coming true at this time, and you are having a spiritual awakening.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: Seven of Acorns

You must remember that setbacks and challenges make us stronger. If you feel you’ve been having trouble leading a team or keeping a team together, find time to bond with them. Doing fun things together will push more creative projects out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: The Traveller

All you need to do is believe in yourself, and everything else will unlock on its own. You hold the key to great success and innovation. Continue to let things flow, and your highest self will thank you for it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Knight of Acorns

You are in the process of bettering your mental health, and it’s making you glow this week. People have been noticing your progress and how clean your aura is. Keep up the good work, Pisces.