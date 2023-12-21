Top stories
Letter to the editor submissions

Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Horoscopes Jan. 22-28

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Get ready to embrace the energies of Aquarius season as a captivating full moon in Leo graces the night sky this Thursday, Jan. 25. The synergy between these polar opposite signs, Aquarius and Leo, is set to bring forth a sense of creativity, innovation and individuality. This will be a wonderful time for people to expand their creative businesses or start one. Moreover, I highly recommend doing meditations or mantras to reconnect with your inner child. 

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: The Empress

You may feel inclined to create art or express yourself through music this week, Aries. Talking to people and making connections will help get you recognized. The cards show you’re planting seeds to manifest an abundant future, and it’s working.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: Five of Air

If things seem to be off or certain things are not working out right now, you’re energetically being pushed toward a new direction, Taurus. If you’re fearful, don’t be because you are meant to follow your heart. Everything is working in your favor.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: Eight of Earth

You are getting back to working on creative projects after taking a long break. The more you create from the heart, the better outcome you’ll have. The biggest piece of advice I have for you is to refrain from being too hard on yourself over your creations. You have a very unique mind and vision.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: Four of Water

You feel contemplative this week, and it’s probably because your sign is heavily connected to the moon. Daydreaming can be good, but sometimes you get to a point of feeling passive. Try journaling or writing your emotions, and connect with yourself to get answers you need.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Four of Earth

The next full moon will be in your sign, so you are feeling yourself this week, Leo! You will be glowing in all areas of life, especially careerwise. You can manifest anything you want right now.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: Queen of Water

You are taking care of yourself and choosing to live a healthier lifestyle every day. Be proud of how far you’ve come with this goal and how much progress you’ve made. Your self-love really shows outwardly.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: Transformation

You are glowing and releasing all attachments you had from the past. Your spiritual transformation is showing, and people are attracted to your light, clean aura. You are having great revelations and fulfilling your dreams. Keep going, Libra.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: Five of Fire

The universe is on your side, Scorpio. If you are experiencing a conflict of some sort, you are doing well standing your ground and giving yourself time to be at peace. Everything can and will be resolved. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: Queen of Earth

You are becoming more practical rather than spontaneous at this time. Maybe you started something new and have been trying to master it since. You are creating good habits and trying to make time to be creative.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: Ace of Earth

You worked extremely hard last year and will receive abundance back this year. You have a sharp mind and know how to seek out unique opportunities. Continue to be your authentic self, and pursue your passions. You’ve got this!

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: King of Air

Happy birthday! This year is a big one for you because you are growing and building your own career. You are an independent person and know how to get the results you want. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Three of Earth

Do the things that make you happy, Pisces. Don’t restrict yourself from creating because art is something you’re genuinely meant to do. You are talented and have a unique point of view that is meant to be shared with the world.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
