Horoscopes+Dec.+4-10

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

The Beaver Moon lit up the sky last week Nov. 27. Interestingly enough, beavers are spiritual creatures that remind us we’re working hard and building for the future. Venus will be in Scorpio Dec. 4-29, making us want to closely bond with the people we love. Listen to your heart, and flow with your feelings this week.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: Seven of Shells

You are exploring new styles and playing around with your own aesthetic this week, Aries. This will lead you to discover more about who you are. Additionally, you will be blessed in the love sector of your life.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: Eight of Feathers

There may be certain people you need to cut out, but the outcome of doing so will not be anything negative. The more you protect yourself, the better. New friends are coming in this month, and you will have a fun time getting to know them.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: The Tower

You are making new goals to transform your mind, body and soul. You may find yourself writing positive affirmations to stay motivated and on top of things. Be proud of yourself, Gemini, because good things are coming.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: Ace of Shells

This month will be a happy one for you, Cancer. You are realizing your self-worth in a transcending way, and this is leading you to be around other souls who are on your frequency. The work you are putting into your career right now will result in good blessings.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: The Sun

It’s amazing you get The Sun almost every time I read your horoscope, Leo. You may get the opportunity to travel somewhere that will uplift your mood. November was a long month, but unexpected luck is manifesting in your reality this December.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: Ten of Crystals

You may be feeling more sleepy, tired or introverted this month. When you take time to rest, you will feel more energized, so be sure to do that. Besides feeling more sleepy, someone new is coming into your life. Whether this is a friend or love interest, both of you will develop a fun bond together.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: The Star

You are in your healing era, Libra. Our goddess planet, Venus, is working with you to develop more self-care and beauty routines. You are looking beautiful and stylish this month. Additionally, you feel more social than usual.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: The Empress

This month is already off to a great start, Scorpio. You will be feeling so in tune and aligned with yourself this week that the confidence you hold will radiate through the roof. You worked a lot to get to this point, so be proud of yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: Queen of Crystals

You are enjoying spending time with yourself this month. You have been making to-do lists, and they are working. You’ve been more productive than ever, and rewards will soon follow. Continue to thrive, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: Transformation

You are getting serious about building your finances up right now. You may be immersed in a new hobby such as jewelry-making or photography, which is going to bring you abundance and transform your work-life balance. This will be fun for you, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: Three of Acorns

You are moving through life with great strength and motivation. Whatever challenges you face, you are doing everything you can to pick yourself back up. Your friends are here for you at this time, and they want to cheer you up, so make sure you’re reaching out to them.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Page of Acorns

You are doing very well in the career sector of your life, Pisces. You are getting financial blessings, and you are working hard toward what you want. People are recognizing your work a lot at this time. Keep it up.