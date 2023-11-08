Top stories
Letter to the editor submissions

Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Horoscopes Nov. 27 to Dec. 3

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
November 27, 2023
Horoscopes+Nov.+27+to+Dec.+3
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Do you remember how the new moon in Scorpio happened Nov. 13? For some of us, it gave an opportunity to express emotions hidden in our unconscious minds. If you still feel shaken up after unexpected events this month or you’re trying to heal, it’s for a reason. The Hindu celebration Diwali occurred Nov. 12, which is all about the spiritual victory of light over darkness. Good things are coming this week, and all you have to do is trust in the process. Everything is connected.

Namaste,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

The Gemini full moon Nov. 27 will prompt you to reevaluate relationships and the energy you choose to surround yourself with. You may also notice you want to be around your friends at this time. Connecting with them always helps open you up. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Listen to your inner child, Taurus. You connect well with the material world, but the Gemini full moon on is going to make you reassess your career. Art could be something you’re being pulled to right now.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: King of Swords

Trust yourself this week, Gemini. You will succeed in whatever you put your mind to. The upcoming full moon Nov. 27 is in your sign, and it is time to embrace all parts of who you are. Self-love is what you’ll achieve. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You’ve recently ended a chapter in your life and are coming to terms with the new. The tarot card I pulled for you symbolizes a new love or friendship coming up. Be proud of all you’ve overcome.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Five of Swords

This week will be a good period to manifest your desires, Leo. If people have been doubting you on a project or endeavor, they will learn their lesson because you will achieve a great deal of abundance. Victory is on your way.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You are feeling inspired and bubbly this week, Virgo. Your achievements will not go unrecognized, and you may be preparing to have a celebration with your friends soon. You are making new spiritual connections. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: Two of Swords

If you are a Libra sun or rising, the full moon in Gemini is going to illuminate your ninth house of wisdom and knowledge. You’ll be making discoveries about yourself constantly, and your spiritual self is going to go through a major transformation.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Love is the heart of our universe, and you are learning to open yourself up to it. November may have been difficult, but remember: There’s always a rainbow after every storm. You will find true happiness in the next couple weeks. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: The Moon

The full moon will open up your romantic side. If you cringed at this statement, I promise: It will feel magical. You don’t always need someone to make you recognize that love exists. The love exists within you, but if a special person happens to come around, be sure to let them in. You will not regret it.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are focused on your health this week, Capricorn. Whether you’re trying to eat more healthy or develop a better day-to-day routine, you will feel more accomplished with each day that comes. Treating yourself with respect is going to motivate your loved ones to do the same.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You may pick up a new hobby or learn a new language this week, Aquarius. The full moon in Gemini is going to bring you great opportunities to explore what you want. The time is now to heal and rediscover yourself.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You’re leaving an old part of yourself behind and embracing your most authentic traits this week, Pisces. Something you should know is that people love you for who you are, and if someone doesn’t accept you, then that is their problem, and they don’t deserve you. You deserve good things, and that is what you should affirm to yourself every day.

