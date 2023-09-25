Your guide to the Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities

Colorado State University is once again gearing up for its anticipated Homecoming and Family Weekend, which will take place Oct. 12-14. Many events and activities will be available for CSU students, alumni and the Fort Collins community.

Here is the lineup of events for this weekend in addition to the football game Saturday.

Distinguished Alumni Awards

From 5-9 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Lory Student Center Theatre, the Distinguished Alumni Awards will honor CSU alumni who have accomplished professional achievement, given prestige to the university and contributed to CSU and their communities.

Finding Your Home: Housing Options for Next Year and Beyond

At Finding your Home, a Parent and Family Programs interest session, parents can explore housing options for students next year from 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 13 in Lory Student Center room 386. This event will provide support for navigating the housing landscape in Fort Collins.

First Generation Award Gathering

The First Generation Award Gathering commemorates the 40th anniversary of the First Generation Award Program, designed to support first-generation students. This event welcomes current recipients, alumni, donors and supporters. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Canvas Stadium’s Big South Conference Room.

50 Year Club Luncheon

The 50 Year Club Luncheon, which has been held since 1934, is celebrating its 89th anniversary. This occasion recognizes Colorado State University alumni who graduated 50 or more years ago. This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Hilton Fort Collins ballrooms.

Black Excellence Alumni Fundraising Luncheon

The Black Excellence Alumni Fundraising Luncheon will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in Lory Student Center Ballrooms C and D. It is organized in partnership with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

Festival on The Oval

The Festival on The Oval, set to be from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 13, includes live music, children’s activities, food trucks and a beer garden. Attendees can visit booths from other campus areas as well as local shops and businesses. This event is free for everyone to enjoy with food and beverages for purchase.

CSU Gear Swap at Festival on The Oval

The CSU Gear Swap at Festival on The Oval, taking place from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 13, invites everyone to participate. Attendees can bring gently used CSU gear and exchange it at no cost. This event is sponsored by the President’s Sustainability Commission and promotes sustainable practices by giving new life to gently used items.

Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights, happening from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13, offers a blend of cherished Homecoming traditions, including a pep rally, bonfire, fireworks and the lighting of the A. This event is open to the public and takes place on the lawn just west of the Lory Student Center and Lagoon.

ASCSU Alumni Reunion

The ASCSU Alumni Reunion will take place from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13 in Lory Student Center Ballroom D. This yearly gathering provides ASCSU alumni with a night of reunion, connection and enjoyment. Guests can watch the Homecoming bonfire and fireworks from the ballroom balcony.

CSU Homecoming 5K

The CSU Homecoming 5K is set to occur from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, on the traditional course at The Oval. This event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities. In addition to the in-person 5K on the CSU campus, individuals from around the world can join as virtual racers.

B/AACC Homecoming Tailgate

The Black/African American Cultural Center Homecoming Tailgate will bring together alumni, current students, professional staff, families and community members for a unique pre-game gathering from 3:45-7:15 p.m. Oct. 14 on Intramural Field 2. This event offers an opportunity to share a meal, enjoy dancing and foster connections before the Homecoming football game.

College of Health and Human Sciences Homecoming Tailgate

Alumni and friends of the College of Health and Human Sciences are welcome to the CHHS Homecoming Tailgate on Intramural Field 2 — part of Ram Town along Hughes Way. The festivities will begin three hours before the football game kickoff at 7:45 p.m.

Parent and Family Tailgate

The Parent and Family Tailgate at Ram Walk is an opportunity for families to connect and enjoy pre-game festivities. It includes a separate tented area within the Alumni Association Ram Walk Tailgate, featuring live music, televised national games and options for food and beverage purchases.

Ram Walk Tailgate

The Ram Walk Tailgate, situated at Ram Walk, is open to the public and commences four hours before kickoff. Additionally, the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center will be accessible to all attendees.

