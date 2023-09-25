Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Sheldon Lake, located in Fort Collins City Park, is a popular fishing spot for anglers and picnicking Sept. 24.
Fish kill in Sheldon Lake, Fort Collins due to hot water

Goose set to soar at CSUs Lory Student Center
Goose set to soar at CSU's Lory Student Center

Seriously: CDC announces sleeveless shirts as new frat flu symptom
Seriously: CDC announces sleeveless shirts as new frat flu symptom

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

Your guide to the Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities

Hania Nini, Staff Reporter
October 9, 2023
Colorado+State+University+students+watch+the+fireworks+set+off+to+celebrate+the+start+of+Homecoming+Weekend+Oct.+8+%28Avery+Coates+%7C+The+Collegian%29
Colorado State University students watch the fireworks set off to celebrate the start of Homecoming Weekend Oct. 8 (Avery Coates | The Collegian)

Colorado State University is once again gearing up for its anticipated Homecoming and Family Weekend, which will take place Oct. 12-14. Many events and activities will be available for CSU students, alumni and the Fort Collins community. 

Here is the lineup of events for this weekend in addition to the football game Saturday. 

Ad

Distinguished Alumni Awards

From 5-9 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Lory Student Center Theatre, the Distinguished Alumni Awards will honor CSU alumni who have accomplished professional achievement, given prestige to the university and contributed to CSU and their communities.

Finding Your Home: Housing Options for Next Year and Beyond

At Finding your Home, a Parent and Family Programs interest session, parents can explore housing options for students next year from 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 13 in Lory Student Center room 386. This event will provide support for navigating the housing landscape in Fort Collins. 

First Generation Award Gathering

The First Generation Award Gathering commemorates the 40th anniversary of the First Generation Award Program, designed to support first-generation students. This event welcomes current recipients, alumni, donors and supporters. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Canvas Stadium’s Big South Conference Room.

50 Year Club Luncheon

The 50 Year Club Luncheon, which has been held since 1934, is celebrating its 89th anniversary. This occasion recognizes Colorado State University alumni who graduated 50 or more years ago. This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Hilton Fort Collins ballrooms.

Black Excellence Alumni Fundraising Luncheon

The Black Excellence Alumni Fundraising Luncheon will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in Lory Student Center Ballrooms C and D. It is organized in partnership with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

Festival on The Oval

The Festival on The Oval, set to be from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 13, includes live music, children’s activities, food trucks and a beer garden. Attendees can visit booths from other campus areas as well as local shops and businesses. This event is free for everyone to enjoy with food and beverages for purchase. 

CSU Gear Swap at Festival on The Oval

The CSU Gear Swap at Festival on The Oval, taking place from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 13, invites everyone to participate. Attendees can bring gently used CSU gear and exchange it at no cost. This event is sponsored by the President’s Sustainability Commission and promotes sustainable practices by giving new life to gently used items.

Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights, happening from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13, offers a blend of cherished Homecoming traditions, including a pep rally, bonfire, fireworks and the lighting of the A. This event is open to the public and takes place on the lawn just west of the Lory Student Center and Lagoon.

ASCSU Alumni Reunion

The ASCSU Alumni Reunion will take place from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13 in Lory Student Center Ballroom D. This yearly gathering provides ASCSU alumni with a night of reunion, connection and enjoyment. Guests can watch the Homecoming bonfire and fireworks from the ballroom balcony.

Ad

CSU Homecoming 5K

The CSU Homecoming 5K is set to occur from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, on the traditional course at The Oval. This event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities. In addition to the in-person 5K on the CSU campus, individuals from around the world can join as virtual racers.

B/AACC Homecoming Tailgate

The Black/African American Cultural Center Homecoming Tailgate will bring together alumni, current students, professional staff, families and community members for a unique pre-game gathering from 3:45-7:15 p.m. Oct. 14 on Intramural Field 2. This event offers an opportunity to share a meal, enjoy dancing and foster connections before the Homecoming football game.

College of Health and Human Sciences Homecoming Tailgate

Alumni and friends of the College of Health and Human Sciences are welcome to the CHHS Homecoming Tailgate on Intramural Field 2 — part of Ram Town along Hughes Way. The festivities will begin three hours before the football game kickoff at 7:45 p.m.

Parent and Family Tailgate

The Parent and Family Tailgate at Ram Walk is an opportunity for families to connect and enjoy pre-game festivities. It includes a separate tented area within the Alumni Association Ram Walk Tailgate, featuring live music, televised national games and options for food and beverage purchases.

Ram Walk Tailgate

The Ram Walk Tailgate, situated at Ram Walk, is open to the public and commences four hours before kickoff. Additionally, the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center will be accessible to all attendees.

Reach Hania Nini at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Bizarre Bazaar, a local record and book store on College Avenue has thousands of records for customers to listen to and for purchase. (Matt Begeman | Collegian)
Bizarre Bazaar houses FoCo's hidden treasures
Comedic play 6 Years Old shows importance of self-expression
Comedic play '6 Years Old' shows importance of self-expression
Professor Elnaz Javani guides students on how to create textile designs at Colorado State University’s second annual Artfest Sept. 28. “It’s been great, people are exploring all kinds of stamp painting and creating their own textile designs,” Javani said.
ArtFest returns for 2nd successful show
Horoscopes Oct. 2-8
Horoscopes Oct. 2-8
Goose set to soar at CSUs Lory Student Center
Goose set to soar at CSU's Lory Student Center
Alaina Nobel, Courtney LaFontano, Tiana Fuentes and Jonathan Paul rehearse their roles for the play Silent Sky during a dress rehearsal at the Colorado State University University for the Arts Sept. 26 “I am excited to kick off our seasons theme of democracy which is also CSU theme,” Director Debbie Swann said. “When we chose the play we were looking for pieces that spoke to marginalized voices; giving voice to people who have previously been voiceless is what Silent Sky is about.”
Theater department prepares for 'Silent Sky' performance
More in Entertainment
Bottoms is a satirical refresh on the coming-of-age story
'Bottoms' is a satirical refresh on the coming-of-age story
Participants of the Deconstructed Dinner at The Lyric in Fort Collins line up to get food Sept. 17.
The Lyric hosts elaborate interactive art series
At the end of Battle of the Bands hosted by KCSU, Basement Baby won first place Sept. 14.
Basement Baby rocks KCSU’s Battle of the Bands
Well Fed Farmstead
Local farm stand shares fresh produce with Fox Den
Untold story of Andy Warhol performed through ballet
Untold story of Andy Warhol performed through ballet
3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins
3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins
More in Events
Many replicas were on display at the Fort Collins Comic Con, which took place at the Northside Aztland Community Center Aug. 26. Ghostbusters memorabilia was spread throughout the con for fans to see.
FoCo Comic Con donates $20,000 to mental health resources
Josh Hart performs at The Atrium in Fort Collins with his band Ash Redhorse & The Midnight Suns on the first night of Endless fest
Psychedelic wonderland: Endless Fest returns
A mural is painted near Old Town Square
5 Fort Collins events to kickstart the year
Members of the Blue Knights Drum & Bugle Corps performing during Drums Along the Rockies at Canvas Stadium on July 15.
Canvas Stadium hosts this year's Drums Along the Rockies
A speaker is introduced to the science stage at the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver, June 21.
Inside the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference
Your guide to the Fort Collins 4th of July
Your guide to the Fort Collins 4th of July


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *