Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Sheldon Lake, located in Fort Collins City Park, is a popular fishing spot for anglers and picnicking Sept. 24.
Fish kill in Sheldon Lake, Fort Collins due to hot water

ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

Goose set to soar at CSUs Lory Student Center
Goose set to soar at CSU's Lory Student Center

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets call FoCo concert top-5 performance

Ruby Secrest, Staff Reporter
October 12, 2023
Wayan+Billondana%2C+lead+bassist+for+Psychedelic+Porn+Crumpets%2C+brings+the+soul+to+Aggie+Theatre+during+their+sold-out+Tuesday+show+Oct.+10.%0A
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Wayan Billondana, lead bassist for Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, brings the soul to Aggie Theatre during their sold-out Tuesday show Oct. 10.
  Jack McEwan, lead singer and guitarist of Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, put on a show-stopping performance at Aggie Theatre Oct. 10.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest

  Chris Young trades his keyboard for a guitar during Psychedelic Porn Crumpets' sold-out show at Aggie Theatre Oct. 10.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest

  Wayan Billondana, lead bassist for Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, performs at Aggie Theatre during their sold-out Tuesday show Oct. 10.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest

  Psychedelic Porn Crumpets leaves its crowd in a rock-filled bliss after their sold-out show at Aggie Theatre Oct. 10.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest

  Wayan Billondana, lead bassist for Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, brings the soul to Aggie Theatre during their sold-out Tuesday show Oct. 10.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest

  Jack McEwan, lead singer and guitarist of Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, sings during their show at Aggie Theatre Oct. 10.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  Wayan Billondana, lead bass player for Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, plays during their show at Aggie Theatre Oct. 10.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  Jack McEwan, lead singer and guitarist for Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, sings during their show at Aggie Theatre Oct. 10.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  Sharon Paredes enjoys the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets show at Aggie Theatre Oct. 11. "It's something you can't even put into words, really, but it's beautiful," Paredes said.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

  Wayan Billondana, lead bassist for Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, plays during their show at Aggie Theatre Oct. 10.

    Collegian | Milo Gladstein

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets performed at Aggie Theatre Oct. 10, leaving their crowd with sweat-drenched shirts, sore necks and an awakened haze of complete tranquility. 

“The live energy — it just makes for a really raucous party,” said Nately Dorlac, lead bassist for local band Los Toms, who came to show their support and love for Psychedelic Porn Crumpets. “I’ve been beat up at these shows. I’ve peed blood after these shows. … I just love how physical the pit gets.” 

The Australian band is on their U.S. tour, visiting 10 states and playing a total of 16 shows. Formed in 2014, they released their first album “High Visceral, Pt. 1” in 2016 followed by four more albums and several EPs and singles, including their newly released 2023 EP “(I’m a Kadaver) Alakazam.”

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets stays true to their name by creating psychedelic rock that uses long guitar grooves followed by a wave of drums and the harmonious rasp that is the voice of Jack McEwan, guitarist and lead singer of PPC. This allowed the Fort Collins crowd — in the middle of a mosh pit — to immerse themselves in every beat. 

Opening the show with them was Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band, giving a near-perfect opening show filled with a mix of rock and a calm groove, perfectly preparing the audience for what was to come next.

“People that come on tour with us — we’re fans of them,” McEwan said. “So it just gets to be a whole night … where, I guess in a weird term, everyone’s on that same buzz.”

PPC opened with “Bill’s Mandolin,” setting the tone for a night of mixed-influenced psychedelic rock, feeding the souls of a lively and hungry crowd. The band did not slow down their beat until their ninth song of the night, “November,” then picking back up where they left off with “Surf’s Up.” 

Approaching each song with pure intentions and a meticulous musical showcase, the band is able to feed off of one another, performing rock music with a collected and calm presence. In addition, the stage was set with no props and little to no lighting effects, letting the music speak for itself and allowing the crowd to respond. 

“It’s something you can’t even put into words, really, but it’s beautiful,” said Sharon Paredes, who came back for a third show after seeing PPC twice in Texas last year. “It’s the most amazing live experience.” 

The showstopper of the night was their hit song “Found God in a Tomato,” and while there were no tomatoes in sight, the song brought an energy that can only be described as psychedelic gospel. 

“The energy of the crowd,” Paredes said when comparing this show to others from PPC. “The people were so warm, loving, fun and supportive. It just made for even more of a great experience.” 

This experience left the crowd chanting for “one more song,” and in exchange, they got two. “Cornflake” and “Hymn for a Droid” were played for the encore, feeding a hungry audience that took advantage of the here and now and moshed like no one was watching.

“You know, that was top, I’d say, five shows we’ve ever done,” McEwan said. “It makes me want to write better music so I can keep doing this.”

Reach Ruby Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on twitter @CSUCollegian.
