Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Laurel Village with Durward and Westfall in the background
'They don't need $7,000 from my struggling pocket': CSU RAs forced to pay back awarded financial aid

Some Colorado State University resident assistants are having to pay back the university part of their...

Parcells: Womens sports attendance world record is sign of change
Parcells: Women's sports attendance world record is sign of change

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Man wanted in Fort Collins for indecent exposure

The collaboration between the Fort Collins Police Services and the Loveland Police Department has taken...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

Goose set to soar at CSU’s Lory Student Center

Sophia Masia, Staff Reporter
October 3, 2023
Goose+set+to+soar+at+CSUs+Lory+Student+Center
Collegian | Trin Bonner

The indie-groove jam band Goose is set to take the stage 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 7, at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center West Lawn as a part of their An Evening with Goose tour.

Goose, a genre-blending band hailing from Connecticut, was formed in 2014. The band consists of Rick Mitarotonda on vocals and guitar; Peter Anspach on vocals, keys and guitar; Trever Weeks on bass; Ben Atkind on drums; and Jeff Arevalo on vocals, percussion and drums.

Ad

The name “Goose” itself is an inside joke between band members when lead vocalist Mitarotonda used to work at Fort Collins’ DGT.

“In 2014, I was living in Fort Collins and working at DGT, and there’s this whole goose thing there, and I thought it was a funny name for a funk band playing at Irish pubs in Norwalk, Connecticut,” Mitarotonda said. “I didn’t by any stretch of imagination think that nine years later that would be the thing, but here we are.”

The band has been gaining popularity for their unique sound and jaw-dropping performances. Their eclectic style that blends elements of progressive rock, funk, folk and psychedelic rock — along with their willingness to experiment with different genres — has created a dedicated following nicknamed The Flock.

“I’m inspired by Vampire Weekend; we did a collaboration with them,” Anspach said. “Tame Impala is a really big influence for me, Father John Misty, who we have collaborated with a bit, and Rick loves Bon Iver.”

However, Goose’s sound is uniquely their own, characterized by catchy melodies, improvisational sections and ever-evolving songs that keep audiences hooked from start to finish. They often develop and change their tracks after their original release date.

“We’re big believers in tinkering,” Mitarotonda said. “Things start to feel stale in arrangements, in songs or melodies. Things start to feel like they could be stronger, so we’ve always had the philosophy that there (are) no rules in terms of something being set in stone as soon as it’s recorded.”

Their musical chemistry is undeniable, and it’s what has propelled them to the forefront of the live music scene, but it’s not just their electric sound that has allowed Goose to steadily climb the ranks in the music industry. The band first began to gain popularity in 2019 for their stunning performances at festivals like Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival, Peach Music Festival and LOCKN’ Festival. Since then, the band has been known for their immersive musical performances that are visually stimulating and interactive, both live and virtually.

“Our bingo shows come to mind when thinking of shenanigans at our concerts,” Anspach said. “We were live streaming and picked our songs from a bingo roller, and in between songs, there were ones like ‘take a lap’ or ‘15 push ups’ — like, that was such a fun time for us (and) resulted in some good jams, and it was really something special.”

Tickets to An Evening with Goose are free for students when claimed through University Tickets before the show. Tickets and VIP passes are available to purchase for community members through Goose’s website

Ad

Fans can expect an evening filled with food trucks, 21-plus beverage gardens, live music with stunning visuals and the possibility of the surprise covers the band is known for. Doors open at 5 p.m. Information on parking, the bag policy and other concerns can be found on the university website

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophie_masia.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner, Illustration Editor
Trin Bonner, The Collegian's illustration editor this year, is a second-year student studying graphic design and minoring in religious philosophy. She finds inspiration in unique ideas and perspectives and is intrigued and driven by themes of the unknown and the existential. As an artist, she seeks to create works that spark humor and joy in her audience, and she sees it important to utilize her art as a means to make people laugh and smile, inspiring her to create comics and illustrations for anyone to enjoy. When she's not busy drawing, she enjoys playing and listening to music. To Bonner, music carries a sense of happiness, peace and tranquility she values having in her daily life. In the future, she hopes to create her own music that can be a source of peace, tranquility and happiness to someone else. Overall, she feels it is important to spread as much positive energy in the world as she can. Studying philosophy has guided her to value the good in life, and with the importance of that in mind, she goes through life attempting to spark a bit of positivity wherever she can. As illustration editor, Bonner hopes to direct the illustrations found in The Collegian toward having a sense of joy the readers can experience.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *