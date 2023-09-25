Goose set to soar at CSU’s Lory Student Center

The indie-groove jam band Goose is set to take the stage 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 7, at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center West Lawn as a part of their An Evening with Goose tour.

Goose, a genre-blending band hailing from Connecticut, was formed in 2014. The band consists of Rick Mitarotonda on vocals and guitar; Peter Anspach on vocals, keys and guitar; Trever Weeks on bass; Ben Atkind on drums; and Jeff Arevalo on vocals, percussion and drums.

The name “Goose” itself is an inside joke between band members when lead vocalist Mitarotonda used to work at Fort Collins’ DGT.

“In 2014, I was living in Fort Collins and working at DGT, and there’s this whole goose thing there, and I thought it was a funny name for a funk band playing at Irish pubs in Norwalk, Connecticut,” Mitarotonda said. “I didn’t by any stretch of imagination think that nine years later that would be the thing, but here we are.”

The band has been gaining popularity for their unique sound and jaw-dropping performances. Their eclectic style that blends elements of progressive rock, funk, folk and psychedelic rock — along with their willingness to experiment with different genres — has created a dedicated following nicknamed The Flock.

“I’m inspired by Vampire Weekend; we did a collaboration with them,” Anspach said. “Tame Impala is a really big influence for me, Father John Misty, who we have collaborated with a bit, and Rick loves Bon Iver.”

However, Goose’s sound is uniquely their own, characterized by catchy melodies, improvisational sections and ever-evolving songs that keep audiences hooked from start to finish. They often develop and change their tracks after their original release date.

“We’re big believers in tinkering,” Mitarotonda said. “Things start to feel stale in arrangements, in songs or melodies. Things start to feel like they could be stronger, so we’ve always had the philosophy that there (are) no rules in terms of something being set in stone as soon as it’s recorded.”

Their musical chemistry is undeniable, and it’s what has propelled them to the forefront of the live music scene, but it’s not just their electric sound that has allowed Goose to steadily climb the ranks in the music industry. The band first began to gain popularity in 2019 for their stunning performances at festivals like Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival, Peach Music Festival and LOCKN’ Festival. Since then, the band has been known for their immersive musical performances that are visually stimulating and interactive, both live and virtually.

“Our bingo shows come to mind when thinking of shenanigans at our concerts,” Anspach said. “We were live streaming and picked our songs from a bingo roller, and in between songs, there were ones like ‘take a lap’ or ‘15 push ups’ — like, that was such a fun time for us (and) resulted in some good jams, and it was really something special.”

Tickets to An Evening with Goose are free for students when claimed through University Tickets before the show. Tickets and VIP passes are available to purchase for community members through Goose’s website.

Fans can expect an evening filled with food trucks, 21-plus beverage gardens, live music with stunning visuals and the possibility of the surprise covers the band is known for. Doors open at 5 p.m. Information on parking, the bag policy and other concerns can be found on the university website.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophie_masia.