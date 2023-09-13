Today's top stories
Letter to the editor submissions

Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
How CSU, CU students compare when it comes to fashion
How CSU, CU students compare when it comes to fashion

3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins
3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins

Colorado State University running back Kobe Johnson (0) ran the full field for a punt return and CSUs first touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter vs the Washington State University Cougars at Canvas Stadium Sep. 2. CSU lost 24-50. Photo by River Kinnaird.
Rams show promise despite blowout in home football opener

Untold story of Andy Warhol performed through ballet

Hailee Stegall, Staff Reporter
September 12, 2023
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Andy Warhol is a paragon of modern pop culture. Most people learn his name in an elementary school art class or see a Campbell’s soup can, and from that point forward, he’s the first person many think of when considering the art scene of the ’60s.

The godfather of pop art himself was a lot more than his colorful creations; he was an openly gay man before and during the Stonewall Riots as well as an avid opponent of the concept of celebrities. The lesser-known parts of the artist’s legacy were brought to life through “Ballet, Beer and Pop – The Andy Warhol Story,” performed by Canyon Concert Ballet Sept. 7-9 at The Lincoln Center.

This show places the audience in a liminal space between then and now. The set design uses projections of Warhol’s quotes and artwork on blank white walls to transport the viewer into a storytelling space that can transform into whatever it needs to be.

The juxtaposition of sound clips from Warhol’s voice, jingles from brands he used in his work and complex instrumental pieces create a story the viewer is led through. The pieced-together feel also encourages viewers to create their own connections between the performance and the scenery, how a quote being projected before a number relates to it or how fluctuations in the music relate to changing emotions in a duet.

The dancers of Canyon Concert Ballet portray a story that has been cherrypicked by the media in a way that’s new, raw and vulnerable. It focuses on the emotional tax constant scrutiny can have on a person and their intimate relationships.

The show takes place through a series of conceptual vignettes, from Warhol’s parents — played by Jenna Smith and Conner Horak-Flood — meeting in Eastern Europe to his colossal legacy following his sudden death in 1987.

In each and every moment on stage, there’s a different emotion tugging at your heartstrings. For example, the shocking shift from Warhol — played by Binyamin Salzano — on his 17th birthday to the first atomic bomb dropping on Hiroshima the same day was illustrated through an interrupted “Happy Birthday” song and a mushroom cloud projected behind the artist and his mother is downright chilling and creates context for Warhol’s views later in life.

The artist’s interactions with each of his lovers share a theme of uncertainty and fatalism, and each duet exemplifies this in a different way. From his first unreciprocated love in grade school to his relationship with film executive Jon Gould — played by Horak-Flood — these feelings can be recognized multiple times throughout the play.

The vivacity of a tense scene between Warhol and his first public partner, the interior designer Jed Johnson  played by Hamish Vipond  in Studio 54 creates a high point in the show where the viewer is made to play something of visual tennis between Warhol, Johnson and the man between them.

The friendship and collaboration shown between Warhol and other creatives such as Jean-Michel Basquiat  played by Josh S. Schadl  and Edie Sedgwick  played by Audrey Gellman  carries a platonic intimacy so vibrant you can practically see the exchange of creative energy between the dancers. Each vignette contains a different piece of the puzzle that makes up the inner workings of the artist’s life.

The show portrays Warhol’s life through an emotional narrative rather than a structured storyline, and although it may seem like this could make it more difficult to understand, it in fact simplifies it.

“Ballet, Beer and Pop – The Andy Warhol Story” allows viewers to feel the emotion required to peel back the layers of this iconic artist and how his fascinating life influenced his creations.

Reach Hailee Stegall at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @haileenstegall.
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner, Illustration Editor
Trin Bonner, The Collegian's illustration editor this year, is a second-year student studying graphic design and minoring in religious philosophy. She finds inspiration in unique ideas and perspectives and is intrigued and driven by themes of the unknown and the existential. As an artist, she seeks to create works that spark humor and joy in her audience, and she sees it important to utilize her art as a means to make people laugh and smile, inspiring her to create comics and illustrations for anyone to enjoy. When she's not busy drawing, she enjoys playing and listening to music. To Bonner, music carries a sense of happiness, peace and tranquility she values having in her daily life. In the future, she hopes to create her own music that can be a source of peace, tranquility and happiness to someone else. Overall, she feels it is important to spread as much positive energy in the world as she can. Studying philosophy has guided her to value the good in life, and with the importance of that in mind, she goes through life attempting to spark a bit of positivity wherever she can. As illustration editor, Bonner hopes to direct the illustrations found in The Collegian toward having a sense of joy the readers can experience.


