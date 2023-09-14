Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Horoscopes Sept. 11-17

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
September 14, 2023
Horoscopes+Sept.+11-17
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Happy Virgo season! A new moon in this sign is coming up on Sept. 14, encouraging us to start new health regimes, stay organized and solve problems logically. Some of you may find this energy particularly beneficial for tackling work-related challenges. You may also feel inclined to spend more time outdoors, savoring the changing season.

Keep on shining,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Remember that journal you’ve kept stowed away for a while? It is time to reopen it, reflect and write new dreams and goals. You are sure to run into unexpected luck this week. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Many say stubbornness is a negative trait, but that will pay off in a situation later this week. Saying no means setting boundaries, and the universe is set to reward you for this.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

A spontaneous trip with someone is going to lead you back to yourself. You will find great peace in learning more about the world, and you will realize why you had to do that. Good luck, Gemini. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

If you have been thinking about crystals lately, now is your time to get a couple. Crystals are often associated with magic properties and healing, which are sure to resonate with your intuitive energy. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

As much as you value material things in life, you also enjoy thrifting and visiting antique stores. You find spirituality in these activities because you understand that certain items can carry good spirits. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Happy birthday, Virgo! As the new moon comes around this week, you’ll find yourself embarking on a journey to the past. Rediscovering long-forgotten hobbies and cherished memories from earlier years will bring you great fulfillment.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

A couple of past lovers and crushes you used to be curious about are resurfacing in your life. It is time for you to make a decision based on what you wish to bring into your universe. You are divine, Libra, and deserve great happiness. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

The determination you have toward your goals is always immense. Just be sure to take a break every once in a while and gaze toward the sky full of stars. It is how you probably feel most alive. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You tend to have a fascination with the great outdoors and niche things like beekeeping. You actually have many hidden talents you are going to uncover this week, and it will all be related to your love for adventure. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You want to understand your roots and ancestors more, so you have been looking into your family heirlooms. Certain coincidences are going to occur that will lead you closer to what you are seeking. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Do you believe in past lives and spirit guides? You will run into someone special who is going to show you a collection of items you feel drawn to, and you will deep dive their discoveries. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Animals bring you great peace, and you will start noticing that they are all around you. I encourage you to seek their meanings because there is a lot of information out there about how they could be guiding you toward more enlightenment.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
