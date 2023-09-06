Horoscopes+Sept.+4-10

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Ad

September is here, offering a perfect time for football and some autumn breeze. If you found yourself wrestling with matters of the heart, you can blame Venus, which finally went direct Sept. 3 after a long retrograde. We are still in Mercury retrograde until Sept. 14, but it is important to note that sometimes planets going backward is not all bad. Retrogrades can often help us stop, reflect and bring peace toward our higher selves.

Best of luck,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You despise boredom, and as a result, you tend to seek fun and company when you can. While socializing is important, you may have missed a couple deadlines last week. Fortunately, it is not too late to refocus and prioritize the things you need to get done. You’ve got this!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Your love for plants, home and animals is precious because you understand how to take care of your environment. People are inspired by your ways of living because you know how to be comfortable. Keep being yourself, as you truly deserve happiness and relaxation.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your vibrant aura attracts a lot of positive energy and people to you, but having such a radiant presence can also make you a target for negative influences. If this happens, consider meditating on your chakras to regain inner peace.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

If you recently went through heartbreak, the best thing you can do is put your phone down and take care of your needs. If you are tired, get some good rest. If you feel lonely, call up a friend. You simply need time to heal and be happy again.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Your love for aesthetic movies and books has given you the eye for fashion you have now. You are playing around with looking how you want this week and trying new styles. You should continue to have fun with this because it brings you joy.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Life has been a little chaotic these days, but it’s nothing you can’t handle, Virgo. Going with the flow is something you are currently learning more about. It is OK to let loose sometimes because you will always have your developed routine to fall back on.

Ad

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Life is too short to worry, Libra. I understand you do a lot of thinking, but something you can do to overcome freezing up is attending a community event or another fun activity every week. Meeting high-energy people and building relationships are going to add a lot of zest to your life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You are typically a private person, which means you don’t like when people get all up in your business. You should keep it this way because your energy is sacred, and you deserve to have a say in what you want to share versus what you don’t.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Last week was a lot of work and learning. You are probably exhausted with how much was going on, but this week is all about reaching toward your spontaneous side. It is time to let go of the mundane and enjoy the outdoors so you can feel inspired again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Your earthy nature makes you seem introverted, but you open up when you’re around good company. You are going to have some social events to attend this week, so you should embrace the chance to have some fun before going back to heavy work.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Since the full moon Aug. 30, you have been uncovering more about your past and engaging in deep reflection on family matters. All of this is significant, and you will soon come to understand why you are having multiple revelations on these subjects. Your energy remains vibrant and focused.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You are starting to get more in tune with your spiritual side, and that is wonderful because you are giving advice to others on how to find themselves. Your research on topics such as astrology or essential oil making has been making you feel enlightened.