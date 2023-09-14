Basement Baby rocks KSCU’s Battle of the Bands

KCSU’s annual Battle of the Bands competition took place Sept. 14 at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Theatre, where one talented band won the fan vote.
Due to poor weather, Battle of the Bands was moved from the LSC West Lawn to the LSC Theatre, but the gloomy conditions didn’t stop students from filling seats to support the four local competitors.
“I love Battle of the Bands,” CSU student Benjamin Stickland said. “This is my second time going ever, but local music is so slay — it’s so important to support local artists and Fort Collins music. Every band in that room is extremely talented.”
The bands that play at the annual competition are local to Northern Colorado and composed of mainly CSU students and alumni. This connection to the community brings in students and Fort Collins music fanatics alike.
This year’s competitors — Stil Runnin, Bridge Renaissance, Basement Baby and Clementine — played for a chance to win the title along with a cash prize and spot playing at Ramskeller Pub & Grub later in the month.
From 3-6 p.m., the bands played both original songs and covers of popular songs that the crowd went wild for. Music and cheering could be heard echoing through the LSC throughout the event, but in the end, Basement Baby reigned victorious as the crowd’s favorite.
“Oh, I wanted them (Basement Baby) to win,” audience member Mattie Morris said. “I’ve got to look them up on Spotify or something. I really liked them the most. All of them were great, but they deserved to win.”
Basement Baby is an indie-rock band from Fort Collins comprised of Jill Smith, lead singer; Audrey O’Malley, keyboardist; John Michael, guitarist; Rilee Paler, bassist; Parker Orth, drummer and singer Mason Martinez.
The group met through the CSU transfer program and had classes together during the school year. They quickly became friends and found they shared the same dream of making music for a living. Soon enough, Basement Baby was born.
“I think we’re kind of like a family,” said Paler, who received “awwws” of agreement from his bandmates. “We’re definitely a family. We just get along so well.”
The band described themselves as a family with “chill and groovy” vibes, and they said they hope students will see the thought and work they put into every song they play together. Their main focus is the music and connecting with people who enjoy their kind of sound.
Just last year, the group attended Battle of the Bands as audience members and remarked that it was their dream to play on that stage. Before their performance, the band said they were excited to even be there.
“I honestly didn’t even think we’d get into a Battle of the Bands, let alone win,” Smith said. “It’s been such a journey getting here. I just feel so grateful. The local music scene is crazy here, and I can’t believe we’re a part of it. I feel so unbelievably lucky to be able to share my music with such an amazing, supportive community.”
Basement Baby, Clementine, Stil Runnin and Bridge Renaissance can be found on all major music streaming platforms. Basement Baby will be performing again 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Ramskeller.
Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophie_masia.