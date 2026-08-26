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Meet the photo desk: Using the visual to illuminate our community

Cerys Hembury and Leeann Albers
August 26, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

Dear readers,

At The Collegian photo desk, our pursuit is one of illumination. Through our photography, we seek to draw attention to the people, places and events that make Fort Collins home to so many. Furthermore, this process allows the photographers at The Collegian to strive for excellence in their personal and professional lives.

Our philosophy stems from the word photography. Derived from two Greek words — phōs and graphē — the word directly translates to “drawing with light.” The photo desk engages and educates a strong team of staff photographers who use their cameras to write stories for The Collegian.

Photographers get the opportunity to support journalists by accompanying their articles with impactful visuals, as well as chances to tell their own stories through galleries and features. The collaborative nature of this desk means photographers get to experience every aspect of photojournalism, from sports coverage to science profiles, learning interpersonal and technical skills along the way.

By participating in student media through The Collegian, students on the photo desk will tell varied stories and consider many perspectives of the world. The photo desk encourages photographers to push themselves out of their comfort zone by taking on a wide range of assignments. Through this endeavor, they’ll grow in their confidence, resilience and creativity — skills that will serve them for a lifetime.

This year, the photo desk will shed light on the stories that shape our community. We hope our aspiration serves as a reminder to both our photographers and our readers: Shift your focus to things that make your world brighter. We’ll find that together, we can illuminate any night, no matter how dark it may seem.

Sincerely,

Cerys Hembury and Leeann Albers, Photo Directors

Reach Cerys Hembury and Leeann Albers at photo@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 
Leeann Albers
Leeann Albers, Photo Director
As Leeann Albers enters her junior year and begins her journey with The Rocky Mountain Collegian as co-director of the photo desk, guided by finding a decisive moment and running with it, she strives to extend the photo desk’s creativity and skills. Albers traveled to Fort Collins from Albuquerque, New Mexico — the 505. Feeling out of place in the business college, she switched to journalism and media communication in hopes of pursuing photojournalism. After her mom and dad sparked her love for cameras at an early age, that passion never dimmed. After she purchased her first real camera, she worked with Colorado State Athletics Digital Media, and she was hooked. That team helped find her niche and today she still continues to grow with the department.  When she has an ounce of free time, Albers loves to do outdoor activities such as fishing, snowboarding and hikes, with or without her camera. Albers is a big intramural sports player as well. She dabbles in arts and crafts, film photography (don’t knock it until you try it) and loves a local house show or live concert.  In hopes of building new skills, creating community and putting a smile on people’s faces with The Collegian’s photo desk, Albers is ecstatic to be a part of such an outstanding community of editors, writers and photographers. 
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.