Meet the photo desk: Using the visual to illuminate our community

Dear readers,

At The Collegian photo desk, our pursuit is one of illumination. Through our photography, we seek to draw attention to the people, places and events that make Fort Collins home to so many. Furthermore, this process allows the photographers at The Collegian to strive for excellence in their personal and professional lives.

Our philosophy stems from the word photography. Derived from two Greek words — phōs and graphē — the word directly translates to “drawing with light.” The photo desk engages and educates a strong team of staff photographers who use their cameras to write stories for The Collegian.

Photographers get the opportunity to support journalists by accompanying their articles with impactful visuals, as well as chances to tell their own stories through galleries and features. The collaborative nature of this desk means photographers get to experience every aspect of photojournalism, from sports coverage to science profiles, learning interpersonal and technical skills along the way.

By participating in student media through The Collegian, students on the photo desk will tell varied stories and consider many perspectives of the world. The photo desk encourages photographers to push themselves out of their comfort zone by taking on a wide range of assignments. Through this endeavor, they’ll grow in their confidence, resilience and creativity — skills that will serve them for a lifetime.

This year, the photo desk will shed light on the stories that shape our community. We hope our aspiration serves as a reminder to both our photographers and our readers: Shift your focus to things that make your world brighter. We’ll find that together, we can illuminate any night, no matter how dark it may seem.

Sincerely,

Cerys Hembury and Leeann Albers, Photo Directors

Reach Cerys Hembury and Leeann Albers at photo@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.