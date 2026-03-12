How Moby Arena stacks up against new Pac-12 athletic venues

Once spanning from Los Angeles to Seattle, the Pac-12 was a “Conference of Champions,” full of blue bloods, banners and tradition. However, the historic league faced collapse following the huge migration of Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado to the Big 12 and UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten.

It was rebuilt rather than faded away.

With eight new teams — Gonzaga, San Diego State, Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State, Fresno State, Oregon State and Washington State — the Pac-12 will make a comeback starting in 2026-27. The redesigned conference promises competitive basketball, passionate fan communities and full gyms from Spokane to San Diego by combining the best of the Mountain West with the remains of the former Pac-12.

Here’s how the new Pac-12 arenas rank heading into this new era of college sports.

1. McCarthey Athletic Center, Gonzaga

Location: Spokane, Washington

Capacity: 6,000

Opened: 2004

Even before joining the Pac-12, Gonzaga has been widely considered a hub of college basketball. The Zags have one of the strongest winning percentages in the country.

Claustrophobia is transformed into intimidation in the 6,000-seat “Kennel” by the constant barrage of screaming and colored energy that engulfs opponents. No setting in the new Pac-12 is as hostile or consistent.

2. Dee Glenn Smith Spectrum, Utah State

Location: Logan, Utah

Capacity: 10,270

Opened: 1970

The Kennel is quite the loud house; now throw in the variable of altitude, and that combination results in Utah State basketball. This arena has begun taking over the nation with unique fan-led choreography within the stands and transformative traditions. A rather humorous tradition this arena carries is wearing bright blue latex gloves. Weird, right? These gloves, from an opposing or neutral spectating view, are rather strange.

The color itself gives teams trouble at the free throw line, along with the enhanced noise they create, providing an echoed hand clap and proving this arena as one of the hardest places to play.

3. Moby Arena, Colorado State

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Capacity: 8,803

Opened: 1966

“Moby Madness” is bad news for visitors. Moby Arena, 5,000 feet above sea level, combines vintage charm with altitude fatigue. The room feels antique thanks to its arched ceiling, which also traps sound within, making it noisier than its capacity indicates.

The strong student section that fills the arena with green and gold has been rekindled by CSU’s success under coach Niko Medved and now Ali Farokhmanesh.

4. Viejas Arena, San Diego State

Location: San Diego, California

Capacity: 12,414

Opened: 1997

Viejas Arena has come to represent mayhem. Even veteran players are shaken by the unrelenting energy of San Diego State’s student section, “The Show,” which features inventive costumes and coordinated heckling.

Viejas’ traps, which resemble drums, are situated in the center of the campus on a natural incline. Steep, cramped and thunderous, it’s one of the few modern arenas that has an old-school vibe. The atmosphere is what drives the Aztecs’ tough defense; opponents frequently make early mistakes when communication breaks down in the commotion.

5. ExtraMile Arena, Boise State

Location: Boise, Idaho

Capacity: 12,380

Opened: 1982

ExtraMile Arena, formerly known as The Pavillion and Taco Bell Arena, is a prime example of modern volume — large, boisterous and blue collar. Its size permits noise to flow rather than evaporate, and its steep bowl form keeps fans hovering near the floor.

When the Broncos are playing well, particularly in late-season games, the crowd turns into a sea of orange and blue. Leon Rice’s success at BSU has increased fan involvement, and the facility is one of Idaho’s crown jewels due to its adaptability in hosting concerts, high school competitions and community events.

6. Save Mart Center, Fresno State

Location: Fresno, California

Capacity: 15,596

Opened: 2003

Save Mart Center is a spectacle-driven college basketball arena, one of the biggest to the west of the Mississippi. It’s loud when packed, with local fans and the Red Wave student section creating a soundscape that can compete with Power Five venues.

Consistency has been the arena’s problem. Although attendance varies according on the team’s performance, its potential is undeniable. The Central Valley roots of Fresno give the city a gritty vibe, and the fans enjoy aggressive, defensive basketball.

7. Strahan Arena, Texas State

Location: San Marcos, Texas

Capacity: 7,295

Opened: 1982

Renovated since its opening, Strahan Arena enters the new conference with some work to do to reach a winning all-time record for TSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. As a relatively smaller venue, the Bobcats only need to show up with mild force to make it feel like a packed house.

8. Gill Coliseum, Oregon State

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Capacity: 9,301

Opened: 1949

One of the oldest venues in the West still in continuous use, Gill Coliseum is steeped in tradition. Innumerable rivalries formerly referred to as the “Civil War,” some of the Pac-12’s most passionate games and Gary Payton II’s prime all took place there.

A mid-century scoreboard that appears to be stuck in time, wood rafters and vintage lighting contribute to the building’s obvious appeal, despite its age. Even in rebuilding seasons, the Beavers’ support base is fiercely devoted.

9. Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Washington State

Location: Pullman, Washington

Capacity: 12,000

Opened: 1973

Pullman is one of the most remote outposts in college basketball, which is both a strength and a drawback. Beasley Coliseum can feel empty when it’s partially filled, but when it’s packed — especially for games against GU or OSU — it’s a difficult place to win.

Bass-heavy crowd noise is amplified by Beasley’s acoustics, yet regular attendance has always been a challenge. Nevertheless, it is a subtly unpredictable stop in the new Pac-12 due to late-season conference fights and unexpected victories.

Reach Joey Demyanovich at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegianSpts.

