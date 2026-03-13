Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

4 takeaways from CSU men’s basketball’s quarterfinals loss to San Diego State

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
March 12, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Brandon Rechsteiner (2) lines up a 3-pointer while facing pressure from San Diego State University forward Miles Heide (40) in the Mountain West tournament March 12.

LAS VEGAS — Brian Dutcher knew what had to be done.

His defensive scheme, paired with matchup advantages throughout the lineup and what he said was an extensive game planning period, created the perfect storm in Colorado State men’s basketball’s 62-71 defeat. San Diego State came into the Mountain West quarterfinals having won just one of its last five games, blemishing an otherwise great season.

But it didn’t matter as the Aztecs took hold of the game midway through the first half, and did so with force, applying pressure and focusing on the things that won them the game.

After a remarkable late-season surge, and a solid first season from head coach Ali Farokhmanesh, the Rams head home.

Aztecs out-muscle the Rams

The matchup was favorable for the Aztecs, but they took advantage of their size and cleaned the glass 43-31, changing the game in the first half with offensive rebounds.

Rashaan Mbemba struggled in against SDSU bigs, tallying 0-of-4 FGs and grabbing one rebound. But even Carey Booth was limited to just seven points off 2-of-8 shooting and four rebounds after having a monster game against the Aztecs at Moby Arena earlier in the season.

Put simply, SDSU took what it wanted down low.

Spacing belongs to SDSU

CSU simply couldn’t get to the spots it wanted for a majority of the game.

And while players like Kyle Jorgensen and Booth have progressed in that sense, it wasn’t present Thursday, as the Aztecs crowded the Rams.

CSU found itself with no room on either end of the court, with SDSU increasing ball pressure and utilizing full court press later in the first half.

But it worked to perfection, as it has for most opposing teams in the Rams’ MW regular season.

Farokhmanesh and the team didn’t necessarily find an answer, drawing out long possessions without a clear point of attack at times.

Shooting keeps CSU in reach

Scanning the stat sheet, a few things stand out in SDSU’s favor: rebounding, points in the paint, steals, blocks.

But then there’s 9% from three off 11 attempts and 22-of-44 free throws.

CSU, on the other hand, still didn’t shoot great from deep at 38% a clip, but it’s where the Rams managed to stay in the game. And their ability to limit good looks on the perimeter forced SDSU into a gameplan that ended up working well.

Big shots from Jorgensen and Brandon Rechsteiner gave CSU some hope down the stretch, but it just wasn’t enough in the end.

SDSU fans show up big

In a neutral setting, most teams don’t need to worry about home-court advantage, but that wasn’t the case in Thomas and Mack.

Red shirts outnumbered green in waves, and every scoring run by SDSU was met with fanfare and whooping. And the Aztecs had plenty of those to go around.

Similar to CSU’s semifinals matchup against Utah State in last year’s MW Tournament, SDSU fed on that energy, stringing together dunks with And-1 layups to wear down the Rams.

CSU could have used a few more well-timed fouls before the last stretch, if at least to slow down the momentum swinging inc the Aztecs’ favor.

Up next

CSU has a chance to play in the National Invitation Tournament, where the top teams in the bubble not playing in March Madness meet. The Rams will find out their fate for the end of the 2025-26 season Sunday, March 15.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

More to Discover
More in Articles
Colorado State University men's basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) looks for a shot while facing pressure from Fresno State University guard Jake Heidbreder (3) during CSU's game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11.
Live updates: CSU men's basketball takes on San Diego State in Mountain West quarterfinals
Colorado State University men's basketball forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) high fives guard Jase Butler (4) after scoring against Fresno State University in the Mountain West tournament March 11.
CSU men's basketball to compete in quarterfinals against San Diego State
Can over the top of a newspaper with the words “BREAKING NEWS”
Breaking: CSU campus closed March 13 to assess wind damage, caution advised
More in Basketball
The Colorado State University men's basketball team plays their annual Orange Out game in Moby Arena Feb. 21.
How Moby Arena stacks up against new Pac-12 athletic venues
Colorado State University men's basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) looks for a shot while facing pressure from Fresno State University guard Jake Heidbreder (3) during CSU's game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11.
'We don't win this game in November': CSU men's basketball survives Mountain West opener
Colorado State University men's basketball guard Jase Butler (4) pushes through Fresno State University forward DeShawn Gory (35) toward the basket during CSU's game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11.
3 takeaways from Colorado State men's basketball tight win against Fresno State
More in Homepage
Collegian File Photo
Lesh: American St. Patrick's Day doesn't celebrate Irish culture, it consumes it
Noa Dawson holds a stuffed animal that she found on one of the tables at the Mother Earth Free Market in City Park Feb. 28.
Mother Earth Free Market brings communities swaps, mutual aid to FoCo
Photo courtesy of CSU Access Center
CSU Access Center provide resources, opportunities to first-gen, limited-income students across Colorado
About the Contributors
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
The best experiences come unexpectedly. For Michael Hovey, that idea manifested in the form of a sports editor role for The Collegian last year. As a returning editor in 2025-26, he’s set his sights on supporting his team and trying not to think about leaving all the amazing people he’s met. As a storyteller, Hovey wants to dig a little deeper and possibly uncover something worth reading. With the help of his co-editor, Sophie Webb, and the rest of The Collegian, Hovey hopes to expand the sports desk’s multimedia presence. He understands the role of a journalist has evolved, and he aims to help set up his peers for success. In reality, though, he never expected to be here. Hovey valued stability when he picked a business degree with a concentration in marketing, but telling human stories was really his intention. He stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of his girlfriend, and he’s extremely fortunate for that. Through sports, his passion for creation has grown, and his knack for going a step further past the box score has improved. He knew from a young age he wouldn’t make it far as an athlete, but Hovey’s learned how to immerse himself in the storylines that come with each game and each person. In his time away from his jobs and school, he’ll be soaking up every moment in his final year of college, spending time with the people he cares about and sharing meals as often as he can.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.