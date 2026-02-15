Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

4 takeaways from CSU men’s basketball’s payback win over Wyoming

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
February 14, 2026
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Jase Butler (4) works past a defender from the University of Wyoming in Colorado State University’s home game Feb. 14. CSU won 79-68.

The game never truly felt out of reach.

And Moby Arena came alive as Colorado State men’s basketball retook the lead in the final minutes, hanging on and winning 79-68 over Wyoming Saturday. Despite turnover troubles, CSU sparked a 10-0 late in the second half, allowing the Rams to claw back after playing from behind for a large majority of the night.

CSU secured another bounce back game after recently beating Air Force on the road and improved to 6-8 in conference play.

Jase Butler shines again, closes game with steals

The Rams needed a little something down the stretch, and Jase Butler stepped up to provide.

Though no one player necessarily stood out from the others, the young guard sunk 11-of-12 free throws, accounting for the majority of his team-high 18 points.

But his impact plays came within minutes of the end of the game, as he substituted in with 12 minutes remaining and tallied 9 points, two critical steals, a rebound and an assist.

As a player who worked his way into the rotation midseason, Butler has provided steadiness and reliability in the absence and in addition of others.

CSU overcomes shot volume deficit

While the Cowboys maintained a steady lead for most of the match, it was mainly due to shooting 27 more attempts overall.

CSU’s 62% from the field and 46% from deep significantly topped UW, who finished at 41% and 32% respectively.

And five Rams contributed double digit points in a balanced scoring night, taking some pressure off the lineup with Josh Pascarelli exiting early. Jevin Muniz was among them, adding five rebounds and 3 assists while hitting his only 3-pointer.

Yet again, CSU’s bench put up 30 points, significantly impacting their odds. UW only had eight.

After playing eight minutes in the first half, Pascarelli left the match and didn’t return. He was spotted wearing a boot on the sideline.

Turnovers trouble the Rams once again

CSU has often played in runs this season, and momentum will shift against them amid consecutive turnovers. That was the case in the first half when the Cowboys broke free from an even 25-25 game, vaulting past to 36-27 off several Ram turnovers.

Finishing with 11 turnovers compared to UW’s five, CSU yielded 17 points off turnovers, contributing significantly to its first-half woes.

The Rams emphasized cutting to the hoop and posting more, and they generally succeeded, scoring 30 points in the paint.

CSU carries momentum into final 6 games

The Mountain West shocked the Rams after starting out 9-2 in nonconference games, but they’re now within a 3-game win streak after victories against San Jose State, AFA and now UW.

Rotation adjustments due to injury have caused issues this season, and that may continue to factor in. But improvements from Carey Booth, Muniz and Butler have allowed for more flexibility within lineups, changing offensive schemes at times.

For now, CSU is tied for eighth in the MW and has three home and three away games remaining.

Up next

CSU head to Thomas and Mack Arena to face MW No. 6 UNLV.

The Rams are 25-44 all-time against the Runnin’ Rebels and 7-25 on the road, but they pulled out a 70-62 win in their last meeting in Moby Jan. 9.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Articles
CAM the Ram celebrates his 72nd birthday at the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center. The event was organized by the CSU Alumni Association Feb. 7.
Gallery: CAM the Ram celebrates birthday
Weishaar: Ethical porn can benefit your sex life
Weishaar: Ethical porn can benefit your sex life
Sweetheart candies with social media platform icons on them
Weishaar: An adage has twisted your relationship expectations
More in Basketball
Fans cheer on Colorado State University men's basketball during their game against San Jose State University in Moby Arena Feb. 7.
Gallery: CSU men's, women's basketball dominates in Moby Arena
Colorado State University men's basketball guard Jevin Muniz (55) dribbles the ball during CSU's game against San Jose State University Feb. 7. CSU won 65-57 at Moby Arena.
CSU men's basketball snaps losing streak, grinds out win over SJSU
Kyle Jorgensen looks to the basket before taking his shot in Colorado State University’s home game against the United States Air Force Academy Jan. 20. The game marked Jorgensen’s second start since his injury. CSU won 81-52.
Year 2 pushes Kyle Jorgensen to new heights for CSU men's basketball
More in Homepage
Matt and Jen Hitt walk down the CSU Oval while holding hands Feb. 9.
Couples who met at CSU share their love stories
Galindo-Bartley: A man who yearns, earns
Galindo-Bartley: A man who yearns, earns
Illustration of hands holding a phone which has a dating app profile displayed on the screen.
Studdert: Dating apps aren't the problem
About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
The best experiences come unexpectedly. For Michael Hovey, that idea manifested in the form of a sports editor role for The Collegian last year. As a returning editor in 2025-26, he’s set his sights on supporting his team and trying not to think about leaving all the amazing people he’s met. As a storyteller, Hovey wants to dig a little deeper and possibly uncover something worth reading. With the help of his co-editor, Sophie Webb, and the rest of The Collegian, Hovey hopes to expand the sports desk’s multimedia presence. He understands the role of a journalist has evolved, and he aims to help set up his peers for success. In reality, though, he never expected to be here. Hovey valued stability when he picked a business degree with a concentration in marketing, but telling human stories was really his intention. He stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of his girlfriend, and he’s extremely fortunate for that. Through sports, his passion for creation has grown, and his knack for going a step further past the box score has improved. He knew from a young age he wouldn’t make it far as an athlete, but Hovey’s learned how to immerse himself in the storylines that come with each game and each person. In his time away from his jobs and school, he’ll be soaking up every moment in his final year of college, spending time with the people he cares about and sharing meals as often as he can.