How CSU men’s basketball lines up entering CU rivalry game

Rivalry games can get messy.

But this Colorado State group has not really leaned on one moment or one guy in so far and looks prepared coming off a 2-1 finish at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Through the first month, the Rams have looked like a team that can win in a bunch of different ways, which makes Saturday’s matchup with Colorado feel a little different than last year’s 72-55 loss.

CSU is still figuring out what its actual ceiling might be, but the pieces fit together in a way that looks connected already. Here’s the lineup CU will have to game-plan for.

Head coach Ali Farokhmanesh

Ali Farokhmanesh wasn’t really a reset for CSU.

He’d already been here seven years, sat next to Niko Medved through the NCAA runs and the Mountain West title, and helped develop NBA talent like Isaiah Stevens and Nique Clifford. So when he took the job in March, it felt more like the same voice slipping into a different role than a brand new hire.

He also brings real credibility, as he was a guard at Northern Iowa and hit one of the biggest shots in March Madness history before playing four years in Europe. With that background and all the time he’s spent in Fort Collins, the transition has felt smooth.

Brandon Rechsteiner

Guard Brandon Rechsteiner averages 11.5 points and shoots 45% from deep, but what actually stands out is how he handles tempo. When CSU starts rolling, it’s often because he gets them organized and keeps the ball moving side to side until something opens.

He’s already had a signature moment with seven threes and 21 points against Wichita State, which came just one day after he went 0-of-5 against his old team, showcasing some scoring streakiness. That bounce-back sort of summed him up, though. Rechsteiner plays calm, picks his spots and competes without trying to do too much. His feel for the game and how he bends defenses helps the whole offense breathe.

Josh Pascarelli

Guard Josh Pascarelli is the guy who can flip a game in about a minute.

He’s averaging 14.4 points on 48% shooting from 3, and CSU trusts him in big moments. He just went 8-for-8 from deep against South Florida, tied for the fourth-most threes in a single game in CSU history, and he nearly hit a game winner earlier this year, too.

Teams have started scheming around him. Denver hugged him at the arc. Virginia Tech did the same in the Bahamas. But if Pascarelli finds even a tiny window, the entire energy swings. His reads are getting better, and Farokhmanesh has pushed him to stay aggressive without drifting away from the unselfish rhythm that makes CSU’s offense work.

Jevin Muniz

Guard Jevin Muniz has been the one who makes everything feel connected.

He’s averaging 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists, but that doesn’t capture the whole picture. Muniz rebounds like a forward, posts up smaller guards, sets pace, keeps the ball moving and usually ends up fixing whatever breaks in the middle of a possession.

In the Bahamas, he had one of CSU’s best all-around showings with 10 assists and six boards against South Florida, then led the team in rebounding with eight against WSU when the frontcourt needed the help. He guards multiple spots and doesn’t force much. He might not be the loudest part of the lineup, but he’s one of the more stable ones.

Kyle Jorgensen

Forward Kyle Jorgensen has turned into the steady inside presence CSU didn’t always have last year.

He’s averaging 14.9 points on 64% shooting and doing it with more patience than he showed as a freshman. His touch is better, he’s stronger and he’s learned how to use his body instead of fading away from contact.

The DU game showed his ceiling with 29 points and long stretches where CSU ran the offense through him. He’s also hitting the glass at 6.1 boards per game and had nine against a physical Virginia Tech. When he’s out there, CSU uses him as both a safety valve and a primary option.

Carey Booth

Forward Carey Booth gives CSU a tough matchup at the five.

He’s averaging 14.1 points on nearly 60% shooting and hitting 48% from three. His ability to stretch the floor forces teams to choose between giving up his shot or leaving space for the guards to attack. He cuts well, too, which keeps defenses from cheating too early.

He’s also been steady on the glass at 7.4 boards a night. Booth hasn’t needed to carry a massive scoring load, but the awareness is there. His versatility allows CSU to shift styles depending on matchups, and he looks more comfortable every week.

