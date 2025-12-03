Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

How CSU men’s basketball lines up entering CU rivalry game

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
December 3, 2025
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University basketball guard Josh Pascarelli (1) claps the hand of teammate Kyle Jorgensen (35) during a timeout in CSU’s game against California Polytechnic State University at Moby Arena Nov. 12.

Rivalry games can get messy. 

But this Colorado State group has not really leaned on one moment or one guy in so far and looks prepared coming off a 2-1 finish at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Through the first month, the Rams have looked like a team that can win in a bunch of different ways, which makes Saturday’s matchup with Colorado feel a little different than last year’s 72-55 loss

CSU is still figuring out what its actual ceiling might be, but the pieces fit together in a way that looks connected already. Here’s the lineup CU will have to game-plan for.

Head coach Ali Farokhmanesh

Ali Farokhmanesh wasn’t really a reset for CSU. 

He’d already been here seven years, sat next to Niko Medved through the NCAA runs and the Mountain West title, and helped develop NBA talent like Isaiah Stevens and Nique Clifford. So when he took the job in March, it felt more like the same voice slipping into a different role than a brand new hire.

He also brings real credibility, as he was a guard at Northern Iowa and hit one of the biggest shots in March Madness history before playing four years in Europe. With that background and all the time he’s spent in Fort Collins, the transition has felt smooth.

Brandon Rechsteiner

Guard Brandon Rechsteiner averages 11.5 points and shoots 45% from deep, but what actually stands out is how he handles tempo. When CSU starts rolling, it’s often because he gets them organized and keeps the ball moving side to side until something opens.

He’s already had a signature moment with seven threes and 21 points against Wichita State, which came just one day after he went 0-of-5 against his old team, showcasing some scoring streakiness. That bounce-back sort of summed him up, though. Rechsteiner plays calm, picks his spots and competes without trying to do too much. His feel for the game and how he bends defenses helps the whole offense breathe.

Josh Pascarelli

Guard Josh Pascarelli is the guy who can flip a game in about a minute. 

He’s averaging 14.4 points on 48% shooting from 3, and CSU trusts him in big moments. He just went 8-for-8 from deep against South Florida, tied for the fourth-most threes in a single game in CSU history, and he nearly hit a game winner earlier this year, too.

Teams have started scheming around him. Denver hugged him at the arc. Virginia Tech did the same in the Bahamas. But if Pascarelli finds even a tiny window, the entire energy swings. His reads are getting better, and Farokhmanesh has pushed him to stay aggressive without drifting away from the unselfish rhythm that makes CSU’s offense work. 

Jevin Muniz

Guard Jevin Muniz has been the one who makes everything feel connected.

He’s averaging 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists, but that doesn’t capture the whole picture. Muniz rebounds like a forward, posts up smaller guards, sets pace, keeps the ball moving and usually ends up fixing whatever breaks in the middle of a possession.

In the Bahamas, he had one of CSU’s best all-around showings with 10 assists and six boards against South Florida, then led the team in rebounding with eight against WSU when the frontcourt needed the help. He guards multiple spots and doesn’t force much. He might not be the loudest part of the lineup, but he’s one of the more stable ones.

Kyle Jorgensen

Forward Kyle Jorgensen has turned into the steady inside presence CSU didn’t always have last year.

He’s averaging 14.9 points on 64% shooting and doing it with more patience than he showed as a freshman. His touch is better, he’s stronger and he’s learned how to use his body instead of fading away from contact.

The DU game showed his ceiling with 29 points and long stretches where CSU ran the offense through him. He’s also hitting the glass at 6.1 boards per game and had nine against a physical Virginia Tech. When he’s out there, CSU uses him as both a safety valve and a primary option.

Carey Booth

Forward Carey Booth gives CSU a tough matchup at the five.

He’s averaging 14.1 points on nearly 60% shooting and hitting 48% from three. His ability to stretch the floor forces teams to choose between giving up his shot or leaving space for the guards to attack. He cuts well, too, which keeps defenses from cheating too early.

He’s also been steady on the glass at 7.4 boards a night. Booth hasn’t needed to carry a massive scoring load, but the awareness is there. His versatility allows CSU to shift styles depending on matchups, and he looks more comfortable every week.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Articles
Collegian Archives
CSU men's basketball readies for historic rivalry matchup, fights for program future
Courtesy of Beth Wittmann
PhD candidate Beth Wittmann's commitment to diversity, inclusion shines at CSU
Colorado State University football running back Javion Kinnard (24) catches a pass during CSU's game against the Air Force Academy Nov. 28.
Gallery: CSU football puts up one last fight against Air Force Academy
More in Basketball
Colorado State University women's basketball coach Ryun Williams tells guard Lexus Bargesser (3) to try something different during practice Nov. 19.
Undefeated CSU women's basketball heads to Vegas looking to prove itself on bigger stage
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
CSU women’s basketball continues undefeated season in dominant win against South Dakota Mines
#8 Jojo McIver runs to block #20 Carson Johnson od Denver during Colorado State University's game against Denver Nov. 21. CSU lost 83-81.
CSU men's basketball adjusts too late, tallies first loss of season to DU
More in Homepage
horoscopes
Horoscopes Dec. 1-7
Fort Collins Mayor-elect Emily Francis smiles for a photo outside City Hall’s brick building Nov. 21. “Fort Collins is dealing with the tension of being a very pro-climate city, like, how do we address climate issues, and wanting to invest a lot in that,” Francis said. “But we're at a point where that investment is making it more costly to live in Fort Collins.”
Fort Collins mayor-elect Emily Francis discusses upcoming term
Courtesy of Lindsey Schneider
Lindsey Schneider uplifts Indigenous students at CSU, beyond
About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
The best experiences come unexpectedly. For Michael Hovey, that idea manifested in the form of a sports editor role for The Collegian last year. As a returning editor in 2025-26, he’s set his sights on supporting his team and trying not to think about leaving all the amazing people he’s met. As a storyteller, Hovey wants to dig a little deeper and possibly uncover something worth reading. With the help of his co-editor, Sophie Webb, and the rest of The Collegian, Hovey hopes to expand the sports desk’s multimedia presence. He understands the role of a journalist has evolved, and he aims to help set up his peers for success. In reality, though, he never expected to be here. Hovey valued stability when he picked a business degree with a concentration in marketing, but telling human stories was really his intention. He stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of his girlfriend, and he’s extremely fortunate for that. Through sports, his passion for creation has grown, and his knack for going a step further past the box score has improved. He knew from a young age he wouldn’t make it far as an athlete, but Hovey’s learned how to immerse himself in the storylines that come with each game and each person. In his time away from his jobs and school, he’ll be soaking up every moment in his final year of college, spending time with the people he cares about and sharing meals as often as he can.