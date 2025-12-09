Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Tech, AI are reshaping how runners train

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
December 9, 2025
Collegian | Madelyn Hendricks

Sports tech moves fast, but distance running might be where it is shifting the most.

Training in the sport has evolved over the years, and it isn’t just mileage and feel anymore. Data, pattern tracking and, in some cases, AI all help identify stride tendencies and recovery patterns long before an athlete or coach might notice them.

And wearables are the clearest starting point.

WHOOP, now common among endurance athletes, has leaned heavily into long-term recovery analytics. A 2025 study tracking nearly 1 million nights of data found that consistent wear was associated with lower resting heart rate, increased heart rate variability and more stable sleep patterns. And a peer-reviewed sleep study showed that improved sleep regularity boosted performance-related markers such as heart rate variability and cardiorespiratory fitness.

A 2025 paper evaluating several consumer wearables reported that the Oura Generation 3 and 4 rings and the WHOOP 4.0 produced reliable resting heart rate and heart rate variability estimates when compared with clinical-grade chest straps.

Health wearables are no longer only counting beats; they are identifying trends athletes often overlook while juggling training, school and everything in between.

Sports-specific biomechanics are shifting the same way.

A 2025 article explored how AI systems built on machine learning, neural networks and computer vision are now central to how movement is analyzed across sports. These tools can automate technical diagnostics and give athletes individualized feedback that once required expensive labs.

Researchers still highlight challenges with data standards, validation and questions around privacy and bias, but accessibility is improving fast. As sensors and software evolve, advanced biomechanical analysis is becoming available far beyond elite settings.

Footwear design is undergoing its own shift, even if the AI component remains in its early stages.

Much of the innovation surrounding “super shoes” has sparked controversy within the running community despite its use in previously inhuman feats, such as Eliud Kipchoge’s sub-two hour marathon. The shoes used during that historic run, Nike’s Alphafly, highlights how midsole stiffness, rocker geometry and plate design influence running economy.

While this is not exactly AI in a shoe, it reflects a broader trend: Modern footwear is increasingly shaped by data-driven modeling, and those design choices ultimately affect race outcomes, training behavior and even injury patterns.

But film and movement analysis add another layer.

AI-supported tracking systems widely used in basketball and soccer are beginning to inform individual sports as well. Second Spectrum, which provides data and tracking for leagues like the NBA’s G League, uses machine learning to automatically identify actions and movement tendencies during games.

Running might not yet have a direct equivalent, but the foundation is visible. With enough stride data, a model could flag inefficiencies faster than a coach watching in real time. Several of the research tools already mentioned are edging in that direction.

None of this replaces good coaching, of course. Technology can overwhelm athletes with more information than they need, and both wearable brands and biomechanics researchers noted that data only helps when applied correctly. Behavior change, training load and technical improvement still rely on human decisions.

But the broader direction is unmistakable.

Distance running is becoming a blend of intuition and analysis, feel and feedback. And athletes do not need a professional biomechanics lab to access high-level insights anymore. A wearable, a phones and a few smart tools can now deliver information that many programs could not have obtained a decade ago.

The tools are no longer reserved for elite competitors. They are becoming accessible to everyday runners looking to improve sleep, recovery and efficiency.

And that is where AI may ultimately have the biggest impact in athletics.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey.

About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
The best experiences come unexpectedly. For Michael Hovey, that idea manifested in the form of a sports editor role for The Collegian last year. As a returning editor in 2025-26, he’s set his sights on supporting his team and trying not to think about leaving all the amazing people he’s met. As a storyteller, Hovey wants to dig a little deeper and possibly uncover something worth reading. With the help of his co-editor, Sophie Webb, and the rest of The Collegian, Hovey hopes to expand the sports desk’s multimedia presence. He understands the role of a journalist has evolved, and he aims to help set up his peers for success. In reality, though, he never expected to be here. Hovey valued stability when he picked a business degree with a concentration in marketing, but telling human stories was really his intention. He stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of his girlfriend, and he’s extremely fortunate for that. Through sports, his passion for creation has grown, and his knack for going a step further past the box score has improved. He knew from a young age he wouldn’t make it far as an athlete, but Hovey’s learned how to immerse himself in the storylines that come with each game and each person. In his time away from his jobs and school, he’ll be soaking up every moment in his final year of college, spending time with the people he cares about and sharing meals as often as he can.