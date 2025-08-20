Breaking: Threats of violence reported around CSU Health and Medical Center

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Colorado State University Police issued a public safety alert regarding threats of violence around the CSU Health and Medical center on Aug. 20 at 12:58 p.m. Students were advised to avoid the area and the facility went into lockdown at 1:08 p.m.

The issue was resolved at 1:40 p.m. CSU Public Safety reports that the person of interest has been contacted by police and there are no ongoing threats in the area.

“This came in as a threat of violence investigation,” said Nik Olsen, CSU’s director of Crisis communication. “CSU was able to issue an all-clear message after the person of interest has been contacted by a co-responder with CSU police as well as officers.”

Reach Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.