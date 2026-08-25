Meet the sports desk: Bringing experience, passion to CSU Athletics’ new era

Dear readers,

The sports desk is under new management, and with new management comes new perspectives and motivations for the desk and the content it will produce. Two new editors have taken over leadership positions at the desk, and we both have our own unique goals for the desk and for themselves.

Jack Randels is one of the new editors. He thinks sports is one of the greatest unifiers in human history. Being able to coalesce into one large, diverse group and set aside the many differences that affect other aspects of day-to-day life is truly magical, and sporting events provide an environment to do that. It allows for a temporary escape from the more serious parts of life and brings on a wide range of emotions for both players and fans. Randels looks forward to being in charge of bringing these stories to the pages of The Rocky Mountain Collegian. He wants to tell the most interesting stories about all things Colorado State Athletics and allow the readers of The Collegian to unite behind one thing: our beloved Rams.

Randels is most excited to cover the fierce rivalries that add to the rich history of CSU sports and is excited for the opportunity to be able to do so for The Collegian. Randels can’t wait to be able to bring the world’s greatest unifier to life through this newspaper and is thrilled to bring the publication’s readers along for the ride.

Joining Randels in this new adventure is Devin Imsirpasic. Imsirpasic has written for The Collegian for the last two years and is excited to step into a role of leadership at a desk he is passionate about. He knows what it takes to tell stories and get the behind-the-scenes moments in sports; he wants to use his knowledge in this realm to help build a successful sports crew as Colorado State Athletics enters a new chapter of its own and joins the Pac-12.

Imsirpasic works throughout various areas of Rocky Mountain Student Media, such as KCSU and CTV. Through his passion for sports and telling the stories of others, he seeks to elevate the sports side of The Collegian by giving readers a deeper look into how CSU Athletics operates and all the stories surrounding it. With a background playing and watching sports since the youngest possible age, Imsirpasic wants to make sure every Collegian reader feels the passion he exerts throughout each and every story and wants to bring that same drive to every sports reporter at RMSMC.

Imsirpasic is most excited to learn the deeper aspects of athletics in his new role and to cover some of the biggest events of the year in CSU sports where he gets to continue to grow and improve each and every day.

We at the sports desk thank you for your readership and are excited to continue to provide coverage on CSU athletics this coming season.

Sincerely,

Jack Randels and Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editors

Reach Jack Randels and Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.