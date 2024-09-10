Kaya: Why Colorado students choose CU Boulder over CSU

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian, the CU Independent or their respective editorial boards.

As a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, I consider myself a Buff. Although, every time I hear about the iconic rivalry between CU and Colorado State University, I can’t help but feel a sense of betrayal.

Ad

I grew up in Fort Collins, taking Instagram photos on CSU’s famous Oval and strolling the streets of Old Town with friends. Some of my best friends go to school at CSU, and I’ve spent plenty of time visiting them on campus.

I considered attending CSU. Despite applying to many schools across the country, when it came time to decide, my mom created two confetti-filled balloons, a gold one for CU and a green one for CSU — even she knew I would attend one of the two largest Colorado universities.

So why CU over CSU?

One big reason I chose to attend Boulder is the campus. I know a university’s campus may seem like a superficial reason for attending one school over another, but vibes matter. Coming from a high school with an 80-person graduating class, CU’s campus felt like a massive jungle. The dining hall alone felt like a palace compared to the tiny halls of my high school that were smaller than some people’s houses. While CSU’s campus was also a lot larger than my high school, I grew up around it and had spent time exploring it — CU’s campus felt fresh.

There were so many things to love: Kittredge Pond and the brat-colored algae growing from it, the looming heart rate-boosting steps to the Center for Academic Success and Engagement and Varsity Lake, which felt like a scene straight out of “Gilmore Girls.” CU has a perfect mix of modern architecture, such as the Leeds School of Business and the Visual Arts Complex. However, whenever I want to pretend I’m the main character, I can play “Linger” by The Cranberries and stroll through the Norlin Quadrangle.

CSU’s campus, while beautiful, is more spread out and broken up by roads, railroad tracks and suburban areas. It’s nice — don’t get me wrong — but CU’s campus is an island — a true college bubble.

I also love the Boulder culture. All the different people here contribute to this pulsing energy. Everyone here is passionate about something, eager to hit the slopes on weekends or get wasted in a fraternity basement. I could sense a diverse and spirited ecosystem I knew I wanted to be a part of.

Growing up near CSU, I spent my weekends in Old Town, which was used as a model for Disneyland’s Main Street, USA. I spent hours studying at a campus-favorite coffee shop. It was serene and cozy but also slow. I can understand its appeal, but as someone set on moving to a big city, CU’s turbulent jet of energy is more my speed.

Then there’s City of Boulder. Boulder is an ideal location not just for college students but for anyone. There’s a reason so many people pay a few cents more for their groceries and a whole lot more for parking tickets just to live here.

Ad

Boulder is right near the mountains — it’s perfect for hikers, skiers and nature lovers, but it’s also close to Denver.

In Boulder, we have Twenty Ninth Street and Pearl Street Mall, two ideal shopping destinations. You will not leave Pearl Street without finding someone a gift, whether it’s for your grandma who is obsessed with vintage cookware or your local hippie in need of more rose quartz.

Again, Fort Collins is lovely, and it’s always a breath of fresh air to visit home. I can drive there without worrying about mind-numbing traffic or finding a drive-thru.

Fort Collins is just slower, and part of me loves flipping off drivers on Foothills Parkway and taking three buses to get to work. Living in a bubble comes with its setbacks, but Boulder and the university are a very appealing bubble.

I can’t go without mentioning our football team, which, based on last season’s statistics, is better than CSU’s. I am not a big football fan, but I do love winning, and unfortunately for CSU, we have Deion Sanders and fans more passionate about him than Swifties are about “The Eras Tour.”