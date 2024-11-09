CSU’s ROTC reinforces tradition, dedication to U.S. military

The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps has — and will continue to be — a stalwart part of Colorado State University. Cadets at CSU have trained to serve the United States for over 100 years and continue to charge forward with social change and the latest training for the modern era. Not only is this program yielding officers, but they are also providing unique experiences to cadets and the CSU campus through programming and events.

The ROTC was founded in 1916 as a part of the passage of the National Defense Act. The basic drills and military practices for civilian students at CSU were already in the making in 1883 when Charles L. Ingersoll, the second president of CSU, formed a drill team from students. Later in 1884, Lt. Vasa E. Stolbrand took charge of the drill team and began teaching military basics.

“The few men who signed up for the course were taught basic infantry tactics and maneuvers,” the CSU ROTC history page reads. “The cadet battalion acted as a fire-fighting team and fired salutes and appeared in ceremonies and parades.”

Sgt. 1st Class Amran Moore said the ROTC program modernizes as the U.S. Army modernizes.

“We try to change our curriculum to fit (what is going on in the world) so that it fits these leaders with how they’re going to be integrated into the force outside of ROTC,” Moore said. “It’s always changing.”

The curriculum is focused on how to lead effectively in the army.

“What we teach them here is army policies (and) army regulations,” Moore said. “We’re pretty much grading them on their character on becoming future leaders.”

Even though changes continue to happen, the core of the program is still fairly traditional. Lt. Col. Matthew Tillman said the people in the program and the perspective on those people have changed more than the curriculum itself.

“The demographic has changed,” Tillman said. “When I was a cadet, it was fairly novel to have a female cadet, and now we are about 40% female inside the organization.”

Tillman was a student and cadet at CSU from 2000-04. Since his time as a cadet in ROTC, he said the demographic has changed along with the standards to which students are held.

“If I’m honest, I think we’re harder on them now,” Tillman said. “We expect more of them. We expect them to be better humans than we did.”

Despite high expectations, cadets in the program have expressed gratitude for the opportunities presented by the ROTC program. Cadet Battalion Commander Abby Herold has been part of the ROTC since fall 2022.

As battalion commander, Herold has attained the highest student rank in the ROTC program. She said her overall experience has been “incredible,” and because she helped plan the Border War with Wyoming, she had the opportunity to meet one of her idols.

Herold’s idol is none other than retired Col. Dorothy Clark, who was the first woman cadet at Colorado State University. Clark joined the ROTC program in 1971 and paved the way for women to follow in her footsteps. Herold met Clark at the Border War football game Nov. 15.

“I met her on the field, and I got to present her a flag,” Herold said. “It felt so full circle for me. (I’m) super happy that women now have the opportunity to continue that change. I will never forget that.”

Clark isn’t the only honorable CSU alumna. CSU has four alumni who received the Medal of Honor. Four-star Gen. Lewis William Walt graduated from CSU in 1936 with a degree focused in chemistry and later became a general in the Marine Corps. CSU is also the alma mater of the former commander of the United States Space Command, Gen. James H. Dickinson.

Such successful military leaders come from a program that nurtures and takes care of its students. Herold said the cadre at CSU works hard to enrich the learning of their students.

“Our cadre truly do so much to go out of their way to let us have these incredible experiences, like going to the mountains for an actual (field training exercise), competing in the Ranger Challenge and doing the Bronze Boot,” Herold said. “I’m so thankful for this program. It’s done so much for me.”

Support from the university is necessary to uphold the ROTC program. Tillman said the university embraces their program and their traditions.

“Gosh, President (Amy) Parsons participated in the cadet tradition of running the ball last week,” Tillman said. “I don’t know what other president would run a game ball.”

At the end of the day, the program wouldn’t be what it is without the cadets themselves.

“I think we’re on an upward trend here, without a doubt,” Tillman said. “They’re great students, and they’re great Americans who are committed to doing this very well.”