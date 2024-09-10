CU, CSU students enjoy spending time outdoors

Those who have lived in Colorado, no matter what region, are likely accustomed to the state’s love for the outdoors and outdoor activities. Students are no different.

Students at both the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State University, the state’s two largest universities, enjoy spending time in the great outdoors that surround both campuses.

“It’s nice to not be in a confined space, have fresh air and (have) opportunities you don’t necessarily have sitting inside,” said Alexandra Poppitz, a junior at CU Boulder.

In Boulder, a popular spot for college students to enjoy the outdoors is the Flatirons, a mountain range that sits just over a mile west of CU Boulder’s campus.

Many Boulder residents and CU Boulder students spend time in the Flatirons hiking popular trails, rock climbing or hammocking.

CU Boulder junior Rowan Evans said he enjoys the Flatirons even though the trails can be busy. He went up to the Flatirons to view the northern lights this summer.

“That was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Evans said.

Evans also enjoys skiing, particularly at Winter Park Resort, which is about an hour and a half drive from Boulder. He said Boulder’s proximity to ski resorts gives it an edge against CSU in terms of winter sports.

In Fort Collins, many CSU students spend time outdoors at Horsetooth Reservoir, a large body of water several miles from the main campus.

Naomi Deitch, a CSU student and officer of the CSU Outdoor Club, said her favorite place to go outside in Fort Collins is Rotary Park at Horsetooth.

“My friends and I will spend the whole day there chatting, climbing and jumping into the lake when we get too hot,” Deitch said.

Deitch, who joined the club as a first-year, said there is a large outdoor culture in Fort Collins similar to that of Boulder.

“It seems like almost everyone you meet here enjoys the outdoors in some way,” Deitch said.

In Fort Collins, purchasing outdoor gear at thrift stores and renting gear at the CSU Student Recreation Center can make experiencing the outdoors affordable for college students, Deitch said.

No matter where students prefer to spend their time, most share a love for the outdoors.

“There is so much positive energy at the Outdoor Club at CSU — everyone is welcoming, happy, excited to be outside, and everyone loves to share their knowledge and accomplishments with others,” Deitch said.

As part of the club’s trips, Deitch recently hiked three 14ers — mountains with an elevation of about 14,000 feet — in one day.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do physically, and I couldn’t have done it without the group that I was with,” Deitch said. “I made some new friends, shared so many laughs and smiles, and it will go down as the most badass thing I’ve ever done.”

Poppitz, originally from Estes Park, grew up spending time outdoors.

She recalled her first year at CU Boulder when she watched students stop to take pictures of the Flatirons covered in snow by Farrand Field.

“It was a reminder of how many people don’t get to live in a place like this,” Poppitz said.

