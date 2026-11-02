‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ shadow cast brings campy Halloween fun to The Lyric

No Picnic shadow cast members join in the ending act of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Lyric Oct. 23.

As the Film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — which was performed by No Picnic’s shadow cast and was hosted by The Lyric — begins, Peewee’s Playboy, a performer playing Trixie, performs an acrobatic piece in front of the audience Oct. 23.

Dairy Aire performs a reenactment of Tim Curry’s “Sweet Transvestite” during The Lyric’s screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 23.

No Picnic cast members reenact an intimate scene between Dr. Frank-N-Furter and Brad in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 23.

No Picnic cast member K4K reenacts The Criminologist’s narration in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 23. K4K held a prop book to satirize the character.

Poly Amour performs as Riff Raff in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” alongside the other cast members Oct. 23. Poly Amour is a local drag queen and has been part of No Picnic’s cast for 12 years.

Members of the No Picnic cast look on as Rocky — portrayed by cast member Duchess — pops out from a prop experiment chamber Oct. 23.

No Picnic cast member Dairy Aire is held up by their fellow cast members while performing as Dr. Frank-N-Furter Oct. 23.

Poly Amour performs as Riff Raff in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 23.

Dairy Aire portrays Dr. Frank-N-Furter during the film’s final song “I’m Going Home” Oct. 23. Navigate Left Navigate Right



















“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,“ which first premiered in 1975 and has since maintained its place in pop culture as a cult classic, came to The Lyric this spooky season, accompanied with a shadow cast reenactment by No Picnic.

Based in Northern Colorado and performing all throughout the area, the No Picnic cast is composed of volunteers who dedicate their time to bring Rocky Horror to many different audiences and venues, the Lyric included.

“It’s an unpaid gig, so you know, I do it for the love of the game,” said Polly Amour, a No Picnic board member and performer.

Amour is also in charge of props and costumes, selecting different themes for different months of the year. For this October, the ensemble was circus-themed. While the members of the cast were still dressed for their respective roles, there were also circus elements displayed throughout. Changing up the themes allows for some variety in the performances for a team that reenacts Rocky Horror frequently, with peak seasons being the time leading up to Halloween and during LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in June.

Airi Bowden, a member of the No Picnic cast, said Rocky Horror provides a community environment that welcomes experimentation.

“It is extremely easy to be who you want to be and try new things out and try new names and try new pronouns and just kind of fuck with it and your gender and everything else going on,” Bowden said.

Cast members and attendees alike noted the space that Rocky Horror screenings provide for the community as a place for people to come together and not have to hide who they are.

“I think here in the U.S., (The Rocky Horror Picture Show is) a special place where anyone is free to be themselves however that shows up and however that changes,” said Private Royce, a performer who played Dr. Everett V. Scott.

During Rocky Horror, audience members are invited to be vocal participants in call and response cues, prop exchanges and iconically memorable lines from the movie.

Duchess, a cast member who played Rocky, described Rocky Horror as “a great place for people to be expressive and artistic and be themselves.”

Reach Claire Nestor at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian