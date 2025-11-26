Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU women’s basketball continues undefeated season in dominant win against South Dakota Mines

Jasper Griese, Staff Reporter
November 26, 2025
Courtesy of CSU Athletics

Colorado State women’s basketball did not show signs of weakness Tuesday, winning 88-43 over South Dakota Mines in Moby Arena.

Defensively, they started the game with heavy pressure on SDM guards, making the Hardrockers’ ball movement disorganized. 

The Rams scored first off a defensive breakaway by Hannah Ronsiek. She continued her 5-game steal streak and finished the game with three on the night. Her impact has made a significant difference for her teammates and for the game as well.

“Hannah is our girl defensively, like she knows what’s going on,” head coach Ryun Williams said. “For her to have a really good defensive performance tonight, and we asked her to guard different girls, so for her to be able to lead us, that’s where you win games. That’s why it’s so hard to take her off the floor, just because the trust factor is so high for that young lady.”

The Rams struggled from deep but showed poise otherwise in the second quarter. They relied more on generating production from defense, which was steals and blocks that then led to turnovers and points. 

The third quarter of play is when things got out of hand for SDM. Defensive pressure was constant, and the Rams’ offense started to click with more consistency, especially for McKenna Murphy, a guard off the bench for the Rams. 

“Murphy’s role is huge,” Williams said. “Her role keeps growing and growing, and she had a lot of big buckets in a lot of big games. Her confidence continues to grow, and it allows us to be comfortable for her to shoot the three off the bench. So, as the season goes on, this was really good to see.”

Murphy has been a crucial piece off the bench to start the season. Tuesday, she had a season high of 18 points and shot 54% from three, with the majority of points coming from the third quarter. 

“The energy was great,” Murphy said. “Coach said that at halftime too (and) at the beginning of the game as well. For that message during halftime, I think that just changed the game for us. We were all excited celebrating each other’s successes, and then the energy just carried over.”

Most of the game was simply dominant, but the third quarter was a statement, with the Rams going on a 24-3 run at one point.

Lexus Bargesser, the leading scorer on the team this season, provided some mid-range buckets, which allowed for her teammates to shoot better from.

“Our chemistry has been high thus far, ” Kloe Froebe said. “And when things are going well offensively, you know, we kind of use our defense to be our offense, and so I think that explains how well we scored off of that.” 

The Rams have a tough few games next, especially when they face undefeated Stanford for the Resorts World Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

They will look to continue utilizing their team chemistry that converts into high energy plays, which can change the course of the game. 

Reach Jasper Griese at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegianSpts.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
#8 Jojo McIver runs to block #20 Carson Johnson od Denver during Colorado State University's game against Denver Nov. 21. CSU lost 83-81.
CSU men's basketball adjusts too late, tallies first loss of season to DU
A woman in an all white jersey with the ball in her right hand runs forward, leaning to her left into another woman in an all navy blue jersey.
CSU women's basketball claims statement win against San Diego to push to 4-straight wins
A man wearing a green sweat-shirt and grey slacks crouches in front of the scorers table, his hands are clasped in front of his body.
Ali Farokhmanesh finds his way in first year as head coach
More in Homepage
Colorado State University football quarterback Darius Curry (3) looks for a teammate to throw to while being rushed by the University of Wyoming's defense Oct. 25. "I saw a lot of good things from Darius," said interim head coach Tyson Summers. "I think, given the opportunity, he earned it by the way he played a couple of weeks ago."
CSU suspends Darius Curry, Liam Wortmann for final football game
ASCSU Director of Unified Success Ben Gregg speaks during Gallery Input at the Oct. 8 ASCSU Senate Session. "I've always thought that to ignore the cries of the oppressed is to become a voice for the oppressor," said Gregg. "I've seen what it looks like firsthand when good people don't stand up for what they believe in. I've seen comfort and convenience outweigh courage. I've seen the walls go up and voices shut down. So I say this now to anyone who thinks their silence protects them, to anyone who believes doing nothing is harmless, your silence is a weapon, and your inaction has consequences."
This week in ASCSU: Letter from President Parsons on free speech, funding student sexual health kits
Colorado State University's volleyball seniors walk out to be celebrated by friends and family in the Rams' last home match of the season against New Mexico Nov. 22. CSU won 3-1.
Colorado State volleyball sets tone early in Senior Night match against New Mexico
More in NCAA
Erin Debiec tips the ball over the net to Grand Canyon University Nov. 20. Colorado State University won the match 3-1.
Attacking duo Eve Wilson, Halle Jameson propel CSU volleyball to victory against Grand Canyon
Freshman Jackson Brousseau (8) takes a moment with his teammates before the game begins.
Boise State looms as CSU football looks to put positives together
Colorado State University's Riley Simpson hits the ball during CSU's match against U.S. Air Force Academy Oct. 23. The Rams beat the Falcons 3-1.
CSU volleyball’s Riley Simpson leads by example, displays endurance against injury