Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Nique Clifford’s career ends as CSU men’s basketball falls in true March Madness to Maryland

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
March 24, 2025
Collegian | Paige Molenkamp
Nique Clifford (10) initiates contact driving to the rim in Colorado State University’s second-round NCAA loss to Maryland March 23. CSU lost 72-71.

SEATTLE — The run is over, but the legacy remains.

Colorado State men’s basketball season came to an end in the Round of 32, as the Rams fell to Maryland 72-71 Sunday in a hard-fought bout. Despite the loss, CSU’s 26-win season, Mountain West Tournament title, and first-round NCAA win cemented this team as one of the best in program history.

With the game tied and 20 seconds to go, Julian Reese stepped up to the line, sinking both free throws. CSU had one final possession, and the ball was in the hands of the four-year veteran, Jalen Lake. The senior hit a game-winner in the regular season against Boise State, so it seemed like a fitting conclusion.

And he absolutely drilled it.

For a moment, it looked like CSU had pulled off another dramatic finish. But UMD had one last chance. With three seconds left, the ball went to Derik Queen — one of the most dominant players on his squad. Across from him stood CSU defensive maestro Ethan Morton.

The swoosh of the made shot was infinitely louder than the silence of the Rams.

Kyan Evans (0) wrestles for the ball in Colorado State University’s second-round NCAA loss to Maryland March 23. CSU lost 72-71. (Collegian | Paige Molenkamp)

“I mean, obviously, it (is) just absolutely a gut-wrenching loss for these guys,” coach Niko Medved said. “What these guys have done this year is really one of the most incredible things I’ve been a part of with coaching. And unfortunately, these things happen too.”

“And I mean, I thought we did just about everything, right, you know? I mean, in this game, it was an unbelievable college basketball game, both teams going at it, trying to fight to go to the Sweet 16. These guys played a lot of plays. And I thought we defended that last play pretty well. It’s about all we could ask for. And he made a freaking unbelievable shot. It’s what happens in March Madness. And sometimes you’re on their side of it, and sometimes you’re on ours.”

It was a heartbreaking way to go out, but CSU had been no stranger to adversity all season. It had fought through a difficult nonconference schedule amid growing pains from the changes to the team, upset major programs and secured a MW Tournament championship that reaffirmed their place in the national conversation.

They had built their identity on team chemistry and relentless effort, and this game was no exception.

As the clock struck zero, Nique Clifford couldn’t help but hold the ball one last time, catching it off the shot made by Queen. He threw it into the goal post out of disbelief and perhaps as a way to affirm the moment.

Despite the loss, Clifford delivered another stellar performance, embodying the determination that had defined CSU’s season. The future NBA draft pick finished with 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting, seven rebounds, two blocks, a steal and six assists. He had been the heart of this team, and in his final game, he left it all on the floor.

The game of basketball can take as much as it gives, but Clifford’s legacy at CSU is cemented. With 681 points in his time with the Rams, the star ends his career as the program’s all-time scoring leader for a single season.

Nique Clifford (10) dribbles the ball in Colorado State University’s second-round NCAA loss to Maryland March 23. CSU lost 72-71.

“My time here at CSU has gone wild, so fast — two years,” Clifford said. “I wish I was there even a longer. It was just the best time in my life. Like I really can’t thank Coach Ali and the rest of the staff enough for what they’ve done for me. They really changed my life, and I’m just so thankful for my teammates.”

“It was just a fun run that we were able to go on this year, and just the adversity we went through to see where we are now is special, and so is sad that it ended that way, and that’s the way our college careers are gonna have. But, you know, we can’t hang our heads. We better soak it all in and keep moving forward.”

Although the finish wasn’t what CSU hoped for, the Rams played up to UMD’s level. At times, it just wasn’t enough.

CSU had started the game shooting well from deep, but the rhythm faded down the stretch. As the Rams struggled to connect from beyond the arc, the Terrapins found their groove, heating up at just the right time. Aside from the game-winner, it was those crucial shots that made the biggest difference.

Momentum also shifted early in the second half when the Terrapins came out of the break rejuvenated, sinking four of their first five three-point attempts to cut into CSU’s lead. A pivotal and-one three-pointer by Rodney Rice gave the Terrapins the lead with under 14 minutes to play. The Rams were still in the fight, but the energy of the game had shifted.

Bowen Born, a graduate transfer playing in what could be his final collegiate game, fought hard despite being physically outsized. Known for his fearless style, he left everything on the court, much like he had all season. Though his impact didn’t always show in the box score, his presence was a vital part of CSU’s spirit.

Ethan Morton (25) attempts a layup in Colorado State University’s second-round NCAA loss to Maryland March 23. CSU lost 72-71. (Collegian | Paige Molenkamp)

“Yeah, it’s hard to explain the emotions that we’re feeling right now,” Born said. “I just feel — removed from this team itself — just very thankful, very appreciative of my time here at CSU. These coaches and these guys and everybody in the locker room have made a really positive impact on me, and I just really I feel very thankful for my time here at CSU.”

Embodied in Born as a player, the Rams entered the game as underdogs, facing a Terrapin squad with multiple players standing 6-foot-9 or taller. But CSU never backed down. They attacked the rim early and often, matching UMD’s physicality and even outrebounding them 18-15 by halftime. Seven of those rebounds came on the offensive glass, a testament to the Rams’ determination.

They also took care of the ball well in the first half, committing just four turnovers to UMD’s five. Despite being outmatched in several statistical categories coming into the game, CSU kept itself in position to win.

“We were pretty dang good, and we were a pretty dang good team,” Medved said. “And I think we proved that every night. And again, our guys came in this game, and I thought we played, man, we just we battled defensively, and we out rebounded this team by 10. We fought, we moved the ball, maybe just a couple more shots right on go in. But I’m not surprised that we battled the way we did. I believed we were going to win.”

To the seemingly majority fans in Climate Pledge, CSU seemed like it had won before the final shot. Victory chants could be heard just before the game-changing final shot.

CSU adjusted well defensively in the second half and forced the Terrapins into a near seven-minute scoring drought. The Rams temporarily regained the lead, leaning on contributions from multiple players. But in the final moments, the Terrapins found a way to make the one shot that mattered most.

The ending was bitter, but it didn’t erase the significance of what CSU had accomplished this season. The Rams had spent the year proving their worth, not just to the Mountain West but to the entire college basketball world. They had battled ranked opponents, delivered statement wins, and shown the kind of toughness that defined championship teams. The journey had been filled with both triumph and heartbreak, but the team had never wavered in its belief.

Lake certainly never did.

Keshawn Williams (11) motions upward in Colorado State University’s second-round NCAA loss to Maryland March 23. CSU lost 72-71. (Collegian | Paige Molenkamp)

“I mean, this is been the best four years of my life, honestly,” Lake said. “And I want to be standing here first without God, and then I (wouldn’t) be standing here without Coach Medved — just to believe he’s had in me since I was a freshman. I wish I could wear Colorado State the rest of my life. I mean, it’s just means that much. It’s amazing how much I’ve grown just not only as a basketball player, but just as a man.”

The heartbreak was evident, but so was the gratitude. For the seniors, this was the culmination of years of dedication and sacrifice. They had built something special, and while the final game ended in disappointment, their impact would last far beyond the emotions of one game.

With 26 wins, a MW championship, and one NCAA Tournament victory, these players left their mark on CSU history. The season may have ended, but the program is stronger for what they achieved. The Rams showed they belong on the national stage — and they will be back.

“Oh, I mean, this is something that (the players) are going to remember for the rest of their life,” Medved said. “This is something that no one will ever be able to take away from this team and what they accomplished this year. People who know our story, our program’s story, it’s going to go down as one of the best seasons ever. You never want it to end.”

“And so it’s hard to process right now, but when they look back on it, this team will have an unbreakable bond with each other for the for the rest of their life. And I know this: they learned so many valuable life lessons through all of this, and what it means, that’s what it’s about as a coach and they taught me just as much, you know what I mean. And again, just an incredible journey, and they should be very, very proud.”

Reach Michael Hovey asports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Bowen Born (13) drives to the rim in Colorado State University's NCAA second-round game against Maryland March 23.
Biggest moments: CSU men's basketball's legacy run ends in NCAA second-round loss to Maryland
Kyan Evans (0) looks for a lane during Colorado State University's NCAA first-round matchup against Memphis March 21. CSU won 78-70.
Kyan Evans steps into spotlight in CSU men's basketball's upset win over Memphis
Kyan Evans (0) prepares to pass the ball in the first round of NCAA Tournament, Colorado State University played against Memphis March 21. CSU won 78-70.
Key takeaways: CSU men’s basketball stuns Memphis to advance in NCAA Tournament
More in Homepage
A graphic with yellow text reading, "Letter to the editor," next to a yellow drawing of a mailbox on a pink background.
LTTE: Tony Frank should revise his response to Department of Education directive
Illustration of black space background with constellations and colorful lettering that says, "Horoscopes."
Horoscopes March 24-30
Image of a mountain and the words "Collegian Columnist" above.
Souza: What would CSU's campus look like without DEI?
More in Men's Basketball
Ethan Morton (25) celebrates with the Colorado State University men's basketball team as they claim victory over Boise State in the Mountain West championship game March 15. CSU won 69-56.
CSU men's basketball takes 10-game streak into NCAA tournament matchup with Memphis
Colorado State University's men's basketball members celebrate with the Mountain West trophy and punched ticket to the NCAA tournament following their championship win against Boise State March 15. CSU won 69-56.
Inside Line: Memphis finds redemption ahead of NCAA game with CSU men's basketball
Nique Clifford and CSU men's basketball celebrate after claiming the first MW championship in 22 years. Colorado State University defeated Boise State in the title game 69-56 March 15.
CSU men's basketball to compete in NCAA Tournament against No. 5 Memphis
About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey’s favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.