Snowriders promotes snow sports involvement as CSU’s largest club

Colorado State University’s Snowriders Club is the ideal social club for novice or hardcore skiers and snowboarders.

No matter how long a student has been on campus, they have likely seen something to do with the Snowriders. Whether it was a tailgate before a big football game, an event at the Lory Student Center or even someone sporting merch, this club has made its way all over CSU. With over 1,000 members, Snowriders is the largest club on campus.

Since 1974, Snowriders has welcomed members of all skill levels to join the club and have a memorable time out on the mountains.

“The Snowriders is, like, the social ski and snowboard club at CSU,” Snowriders President Ella Peters said. “We’re kind of open to all different abilities, whether you’re, like, learning how to ski or if you’re good at skiing.”

During ski season, Snowriders holds several events to encourage members to hit the slopes and enjoy food with fellow Rams. Ski trips typically range anywhere from daylong excursions to weekend outings.

Once ski season concludes, the club is still very active and holds year-round events for its members. The club members frequently make appearances at football and basketball games with tailgates and spirit days. They also host movie screenings, activities like capture the flag, parties and much more to keep riders engaged throughout the year.

“If you’re even that, like, outdoorsy person or just interested in a cool, fun event, that’s kind of what we run,” Sponsorship Coordinator Sydney Anderson said.

To become a member of Snowriders, students should visit the Lory Student Center’s Student Organization Resource Center during office hours in room 141, or fill out the form on the club’s website and pay a fee. The club collects $35 to $40 for new members and $30 to $35 for returning members.

Once a member of the club, riders are given a T-shirt and access to Snowriders events, on and off the mountain, as well as the club’s sponsor discounts, which are listed on its website. The only extra fees that may apply are for lodging on overnight trips.

“To become a snowrider, it’s super simple,” Vice President Addison Johnson said. “You don’t have to have any experience to be a snowrider. You know, the emphasis is that it’s a social ski and snowboard club. So while you have to ski and snowboard, you don’t got to be good at it.”

Recently, Snowriders hosted its premier event on campus: RailJam. During this exciting event, the club partnered with the Associated Students of CSU to set up a slope in front of the LSC and host a ski and snowboarding competition.

This year’s event was quite successful. The competition and surrounding booths created a thrilling atmosphere. Events like RailJam reflect the heart of the club, and members can only expect more to come as the club grows.

“We really brought a lot of different people together to create a fun event for everyone at CSU,” Anderson said. “(They can attend) even if they don’t ski or snowboard or even have no interest, but they just want to see something cool happen on campus.”

Snowriders welcomes members of all skill levels, making it easy to get on the mountain and have a good time. Membership requires minimal effort and comes with several of benefits for skiers and snowboarders, new and returning.

