CSU intramural pickleball offers accessible campus involvement to students

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport. It appeals to players of all levels, and many agree that it is a fun and easy hobby for groups of friends or participants. Reporting a player base of 13.6 million in 2023, this low-impact sport has slowly taken over the nation as more young people turn toward the latest craze.

USA Pickleball recognized its birth in 1965. Congressman Joel Pritchard and businessman Bill Bell created the game. Pritchard’s property had a badminton court but no rackets, so they spontaneously decided to use “ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball.”

The primary goal was to “provide a game that the whole family could play together.” Decades later, the game’s social aspect and simplicity have fueled its newfound popularity.

Defined by the Lawn Tennis Association, pickleball is a paddle sport that “combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net, where players use paddles to hit a plastic ball between them.” It can be played in doubles or with a full team of four.

Colorado State University students can easily begin their pickleball journey, as the Student Recreation Center offers equipment rentals — paddles and bats — at the checkout desk. For those ready to play, designated drop-in hours are available on the Rec’s website. This makes the activity completely free, so there is no excuse to prevent you and your friends from picking up some paddles.

“It just requires a few pieces of equipment, and it’s cheap,” said Taylor Paumen, a CSU graduate who plays casually with her three friends — all of whom are CSU students or graduates. “It doesn’t require a lot.”

Groups that play often show the fun they experience, displaying a range of intense emotions. Whether it’s a scream of excitement when someone scores or a groan of frustration after a loss, pickleball always brings out passion in players.

“Our friends were playing and we heard it was popular, so we tried it, and it has been really fun,” Paumen said.

As a group, they play casually, viewing the social aspect of the sport to be the most enjoyable.

“It is something fun to do together that’s active,” Paumen said.

What appealed to them was how beginner-friendly the sport is. While the group does not play in tournaments, they “place bets on each other” to make it more intense and competitive.

“It is not as high pressure, and it only requires a few friends, which is fun,” Paumen said “Because we have a nice, tight-knit circle, that makes it easy to get out.”

Pickleball has been a way for Paumen and her friends to engage in low-impact exercise while having fun.

“The hardest part is finding courts,” Paumen said, noting the way the sport’s popularity decreases the availability of the two pickleball courts.

For those who love playing sports with a challenge, there are open singles and doubles pickleball intramural leagues and tournaments held in the fall, spring and summer. However, interested parties must have an IM membership.

Students Adam Eicher and Bridgette Sauter play competitively in CSU’s intramural league and have the unique team name: Larry the cucumber + vinegar = larrythepickle.

“I grew up playing ping-pong, so it kind of gives a lot of that,” Eicher said. “It’s a perfect middle ground.”

There was a recently a pickleball tournament Feb. 27. Many teams participated, but one male duo stood out due to their matching outfits: black and white jerseys with the word “Paddlers” on the back and a picture of actor Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson on the front, with the words “Rock Hard.”

The two players also wore matching white bandannas across their foreheads. The duo, sophomores Walker Adams and Tyler Bollegar, began playing the sport only three weeks prior to the tournament before making the bold decision to call themselves the “Rock Hard Paddlers.” Depicting how addictive pickleball is, they decided to fully commit and buy the matching outfits after those three weeks.

Bollegar and Adams said they enjoyed that pickleball is “less intense tennis.” After purchasing customized outfits, it is clear that they will be returning for another tournament.

“Just keep playing, and always play with someone who’s better than you,” Eicher said. “That’s how you really get better.”

Pickleball can be a fun, low-impact sport that any CSU student may partake in. For students looking to play in tournaments or enjoy an easygoing activity with their friends, pickleball may be the sport for them.

