Nique Clifford shines in CSU men’s basketball’s MW quarterfinals win over Nevada

LAS VEGAS — Nique Clifford took over, and Colorado State men’s basketball took one step closer to the Big Dance.

CSU claimed victory 67-59 in the Mountain West quarterfinals Thursday behind a vintage Clifford showing. Winners of seven straight and boasting a program-record 16 conference victories, the Rams arrived in Las Vegas with their eyes on a deep run — and Nevada was the first hill to conquer. While it wasn’t pretty at times, CSU got the job done.

With Clifford playing the best basketball of his career, the Rams managed to put the game away in the second half with efficient performances down the stretch. In 37 minutes, Clifford finished with a 25-point, 14-rebound double-double, hitting tough shots when the team needed a push. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson followed suit with a rejuvenating three following a bad offensive stretch.

Coach Niko Medved made the adjustment at break to put the team in a better position.

“We knew it would be hard,” Medved said. “Our guys battled. I thought at halftime, you know, we really kind of got changed our look a little bit. I thought we came out with more force in the second half. Now, I think that kind of played out in the stats a little bit. It’s got a bit more aggressive on both ends.”

While CSU’s backcourt often gets the attention, Rashaan Mbemba has been just as crucial in the Rams’ success. His interior presence, rebounding, and ability to finish around the rim helped give CSU an edge inside late against UNR and especially against Nick Davidson. Mbemba finished with nine points off of 4-of-5 shooting and four rebounds, but his impact noticeably extended beyond the stats.

On the other hand, Kyan Evans’ stats fail to reflect the impact he had in the beginning of the game. His 3-of-4 3-point shooting put the team on go in the first half, and it’s one of the reasons CSU didn’t crumble from the very start. After what seemed to be an early ankle tweak, the guard’s production noticeably dipped, and he never quite recovered — like the majority of the bench.

“The way we started in the first half, we knew we had to change our look — especially in the second half,” Mbemba said. “We tried to sort of address it; I think we did that very well. And I think that (fed us), like no motivation, no more (spirit), just go after (it).

Fortunately, UNR faced the same struggles.

Davidson and Kobe Sanders each attempted to save the Wolf Pack, but 45 combined points between the two wasn’t enough. At one point, it looked like Davidson was taking whatever he pleased.

“(Davidson is) an All-Conference player,” Medved said. “He’s one of the most talented guys in our league — along with Kobe Sanders. … They’re just really, really hard to cover. You (have) got to handle them in ball screens, you (have) got to handle them in the post.”

Sanders’ shot creation was on display in the second half. Inversely to CSU, UNR seemed to fall out of sync offensively as the game progressed, so isolated matchups were abundant for the Wolf Pack down the stretch. The rest of their unit shot 36.4% from the field and an abysmal 19.2% from deep. Had CSU found a groove any later, though, there’s no telling what the duo could have further exploited.

Whereas major contributions from CSU’s depth were largely undetected, that hasn’t been the case for the Rams in the back half of the season.

“You know, when their name is called, they just step up to the plate,” Clifford said. “So we just got such an unselfish group, and that’s what makes it so good. … Nobody’s afraid of the moment.”

Once again, Clifford proved why he’s been the heartbeat of his team. The senior guard’s versatility was on full display, whether he was scoring, rebounding, or setting up teammates. His ability to control the tempo and come through in clutch moments has been a major factor in CSU’s success all season, and it’s why the team can flourish with him on the court.

With some matchups — and especially tournament bouts — getting the job done means living to play another day. The team would certainly like to be more wholly involved from the start, but having a player like Clifford means that doesn’t have to happen every night.

Overcoming the lack of an early offensive game plan will also depend on cleaner play. CSU’s passing in the first half saw many disruptions in the post as lanes were crowded, and the Rams were being physically outmatched. It wasn’t until Mbemba started consistently matching up with Davidson that the Rams found a little extra room down low.

Nikola Djapa struggled against the Wolf Pack star and looked lost in space a few times before being pulled. Crocker-Johnson also had his defensive woes against Davidson in his own right, but the forward was just unstoppable for a period.

A win is a win, though, and CSU advances to the semifinals, keeping their championship hopes — and NCAA Tournament dreams — very much alive.

With the victory, CSU takes one step closer to securing an NCAA Tournament bid. Already sitting on the bubble, the Rams now have a stronger case for at-large consideration — though a deeper tournament run would all but guarantee their spot.

“You know, (Clifford) is just playing at an All-American level right now,” Medved said. “(He) just made some great plays down the stretch. (We) got out of here with a really huge win — survive and advance — and we’ll see you tomorrow.”

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.