The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU men’s basketball readies for Nevada in MW quarterfinals

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
March 13, 2025
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Nique Clifford (10) throws the ball to an open player during the Colorado State University vs. University of Nevada basketball game Feb. 18. CSU won 79-71

LAS VEGAS — The current objective is the same for every team during  week: survive.

No. 2 Colorado State men’s basketball is no exception as it prepares to take the court at 7 p.m. MST Thursday in Thomas and Mack Center against No. 7 Nevada. The Rams look to build off their regular season series sweep of the Wolf Pack and advance to the semifinals. Hot off the heels of a career-best performance from star Nique Clifford and a seven-win game streak, CSU is rolling.

On the brink of an at-large bid, the Rams’ chance at the NCAA tournament depend on at least making the championship game along with other bubble teams’ exits. CSU is currently projected at the top of the next four out — with a ways to go but still a chance — and will need a strong all-around performance to gain selection.

None of that matters yet.

The focus is on developing a game plan to complement the Rams’ best players. As of late, success came with diversifying offense and freeing up Clifford from carrying the load. The NBA prospect shot just over 70% from the field in the final three games of the season all while averaging over 25 points per game.

Sophomore Kyan Evans has been instrumental in opening up the attack with team-high 41% 3-point shooting and substantial growth from his first year with the Rams. The young point guard has more purpose with each shot, and moves well within coach Niko Medved’s system. 

CSU and UNR split their two regular-season meetings, with the Rams winning both but in very different fashions. In their first matchup, CSU claimed a narrow 66-64 victory in Reno, Nevada thanks to Clifford’s clutch free throws with four seconds left. 

Clifford finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Evans contributed 16 points, shooting efficiently from deep. Rashaan Mbemba added 10 points, including a crucial late layup that put the Rams ahead for good.

The rematch in Fort Collins saw Clifford deliver an even stronger performance, scoring 22 points with nine rebounds and five assists in a 79-71 CSU win. Jalen Lake added 14 points and five assists, while Mbemba contributed his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. 

As evidenced in the second matchup, balancing the attack is something the Rams have struggled with, and it’s what sparked the comeback against UNR. Mbemba was a big reason for the shift in mindset in that game. 

Early on, CSU made several 3-pointers and started settling for deep shots. Unfortunately, the precision didn’t last forever. The powerful Rams forward took matters into his own hands for two crucial and-1s near halftime and set the tone for what would be a completed recovery.

For the Wolf Pack, Nick Davidson led the charge in both games, scoring 13 in the first and exploding for 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals in the second. The 6-foot-10 forward has a great frame with surprisingly nimble skills. Stopping his momentum could be the key on defense for the Rams.

Kobe Sanders will be the other main threat as both he and Davidson average 15.6 points per game. The consistent duo means CSU has not one, but two legitimate threats to handle.

Tyler Rolison also stepped up in Moby Arena with 21 points and three steals, but it wasn’t enough to overcome CSU’s then-balanced attack. Despite being an irregular scorer, he already showed a flash of significance. 

If the Rams can replicate their balanced approach from the last meeting, they’ll be in prime position to advance. Limiting UNR’s interior presence while maintaining offensive versatility will be crucial, especially if Clifford continues his hot streak and Evans stretches the floor. CSU has shown it can win both grind-it-out battles and high-scoring affairs — now it just has to do it when the stakes are at their highest.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST, with a trip to the semifinals on the line. With the season hanging in the balance, the Rams have one simple task: survive.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

