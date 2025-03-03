Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

4 women’s basketball players to depart CSU following 2024-25 season

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
March 4, 2025
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
The Colorado State University women’s basketball team huddles after winning their game against Utah State University Feb. 12. CSU won 72-54.

For Joseana Vaz, Sanna Ström, Emma Ronsiek and Hannah Simental, the Border War game was not just the final home game of the season but also their final home game ever with Colorado State women’s basketball. The players were celebrated and recognized for their effort, but the work continues as the Mountain West tournament quickly approaches.

Joseana Vaz (10) shoots the ball in the Colorado State University women’s basketball game against the University of Wyoming March 1. CSU lost the game to Wyoming 68-55. (The Collegian | Julia Percy )

Joseana Vaz (10)

After being raised in Praia, Cape Verde, and finding a love for basketball, Vaz was first introduced to the competitive international scene in 2016. During her global ventures, Vaz was a member of the club Barreiro team in Portugal. At just 18 years old, she competed in the 2018 FIBA U18 Women’s African Championships.

Starting in 2020, the 6-foot forward began playing basketball for Casper College, reining in her skills as a guard right off the bat. In a season high, Vaz scored 19 points against Western Nebraska Community College, but the best was yet to come.

Vaz was the only player to start in all 33 games her sophomore year, all while leading the team with an average of 12.5 points per game. Against Central Wyoming College, she achieved her career high in points in a game with 23. 

In that same season, Vaz was named to the All Region IX North Team and NJCAA All-Region after leading the Thunderbirds to a 5X Region IX North Championship, a Region IX Championship and an appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament.

After a decorated year, Vaz was in high demand and transferred to CSU.

Yet the switch from NJCAA to NCAA did not slow her down. Instead, it fueled Vaz as she achieved her first double-double — 10 points and 12 rebounds — against Northern Colorado.

As a redshirt senior, Vaz has seen action in 23 of 30 games thus far in the season.

A woman in a white jersey throws a basketball past a woman in a light blue jersey.
Sanna Ström (20) passes the ball to a Colorado State University teammate Nov. 19, 2024. CSU women’s basketball beat Southern University 78-47. (Collegian | Julia Percy )

Sanna Ström (20) 

Ström has had a remarkable career in basketball, but her achievements span much further than the walls of Moby Arena.

Before coming to the United States, Ström most notably competed in the women’s U6 Division B, with her team claiming first-place in the European Championships. With three different teams, she went on to win first, second and third at the Nordic Championships.

Similar to what fans were able to watch from her in Moby, Ström was a force to be reckoned with. Her time on the Swedish Championships All-Stars Team and European Girls Basketball League All-Stars squad sharpened her as a player, preparing Ström for her time at Kansas.

In her first season with KU, Ström only achieved 14 points throughout her nine games, but there was a dramatic shift going into the next year.

Ström was one of three players to participate in all 36 of KU’s games and, in one game against Southeast Missouri State, scored a season high of 13 points.

But there was something missing, and after two years at KU, Ström changed her trajectory, transferring to CSU.

Although she was not in the lead for points during the 2023-24 season, Ström remained strong in other areas, scoring the second-most assists — 52 — and third-most for rebounds. 

Coming from Europe, Ström was not only used to but ready for a fast-paced rhythm within the game. She came into her final collegiate season with fire and energy, but almost halfway through the season, Ström was injured, cutting her final season with CSU short.

Although her injury came at an inopportune time, Ström fought valiantly throughout her time in the game and was a key player for the Rams’ success.

Emma Ronsiek (21) shoots the ball during the Colorado State University women’s basketball game against the University of Wyoming March 1. CSU lost the game to Wyoming 68-55. (The Collegian | Julia Percy )

Emma Ronsiek (21)

Where Ronsiek goes, success is made. 

Two times throughout high school, she was picked for the Argus Leader First Five — given to the top five players in all of South Dakota — and was a four-time all-state selection. 

Schools caught wind, and Ronsiek was quickly recruited to Creighton, one of the best schools in the Big East, which is currently ranked No. 2.

The BE conference not only hosts several strong schools but players as well. Ronsiek faced players such as Lucy Olsen and Paige Bueckers, but she never backed down.

In her final season with the Bluejays, Ronsiek ranked No. 8 in scoring and was named to the All-Big East First Team for the second time in her career.

Her tenacity fighting in the big leagues helped present her as a notable player on the Rams’ roster. When mentioning CSU women’s basketball, Ronsiek’s name usually follows, as she has the most decorated stat sheet out of anyone on the team.

She has scored a total of 540 points throughout the season, comprised of 67 3-pointers and 186 field goals. Behind Allyson Fertig and Mia Jacobs, Ronsiek holds the place of being one of the best players in the MW.

“I think I’ve had a pretty solid college career,” Ronsiek said. “It’s been super fun. I’ve made really great memories (and met) really great people. I want to hang my hat on just having a good college career and just making the most friends.”

In CSU’s first game against New Mexico, Ronsiek put on one of her best performances of the season, scoring a season high of 29 points, 14 free throws and 11 rebounds.

Yet no statistic is able to describe Ronsiek on the court. She lights a fire under the team, bringing a competitive edge — something that is needed in the upcoming MW tournament.

Hannah Simental (32) shoots the ball during the Colorado State University women’s basketball game against the University of Wyoming March 1. CSU lost the game to Wyoming 68-55. (The Collegian | Julia Percy )

Hannah Simental (32)

Coach Ryun Williams knew at the beginning of the season that for the team to be successful, a player had to step up and attack the 3. The team’s prayers were answered when the transfer portal granted none other than Simental. 

From a young age, Simental was surrounded by basketball, as it coursed through the veins of her family. After both her dad and siblings made a name for themselves within the sport, Simental continued the family legacy at UNC, where she spent the next four years.

In just her sophomore year, she was already a team leader in terms of scoring, steals and shooting percentage. But after helping lead her team to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament and being named to the All-Big Sky second team, Simental knew there was more out there for her.

Then the transfer to CSU was made. 

“I knew if I could, I’d like to stay close to home,” Simental said. “But I did want to move up a little bit and have a different role on a team. So CSU was kind of the perfect fit.”

Williams fulfilled that request, shifting her position from shooting guard to point guard. But Simental quickly adapted, making her a much-needed versatile player, succeeding wherever she was needed on the court.

Behind Ronsiek, Simental dominates the team in practically every category. She has scored 295 points thus far in the season, 165 coming from 3-pointers, from which she shoots 39.9%.

From the beginning of the season, Simental has achieved remarkable strides, making her one of the most coachable players on the team. The following days are her opportunity to showcase everything she has learned from the sport as her college career comes to an end. 

“It’s good and it’s bad,” Simental said. “It’s sad (when) closing the chapter. But I’ve been doing this for so long, probably feels good to feel like I accomplished so much. Five years is a long time.”

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.

