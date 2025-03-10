Abby Edwards leads CSU softball to win conference series opener against UNLV 

After falling short in a 20-19 offensive slugfest to UNLV Saturday afternoon, Colorado State softball looked to bounce back and win its Mountain West series opener.

Thanks to Abby Edwards‘ late-game heroics, the Rams did just that.

After five straight scoreless innings and an absolute pitching duel, it was Edwards at the bottom of the seventh inning who stole the show. With an absolute rocket to left field, Edwards set the Rams over the top with a walk-off two-run homerun to help secure the win and series for CSU, the final score 3-1.

“It’s kind of something I’ve been waiting for, been hoping to happen, and the timing was right today,” Edwards said. “And I knew if it wasn’t gonna be me, it was gonna be Autumn (Rutherford) right behind me.”

Right on time it was.

While the Rams struggled offensively throughout the majority of the game, it didn’t matter as in the end, Edwards delivered a hit she’ll never forget.

“I think everybody really wanted it for her, and kind of knew that she was going to come through,” coach Jen Fisher said. “She’s been having good, solid at-bats, and she’s been spending extra time in the cage on her own. I think the team really respects her, and for her to do that, it was huge. And it was so awesome.”

Edwards’ home run couldn’t have come at a greater time. Her home run — a total of three in the season — now ties her with teammate first baseman Jailey Wilson for the most home runs on the team.

While both teams were able to get runners on base, both teams struggled to find the home plate throughout the entirety of the game. While Edwards took the spotlight, it was the two great pitching displays from CSU’s Reagan Wick and UNLV’s Yanina Sherwood that were the true stories of the game.

After giving up a leadoff homer to right center field in the first inning, it was all gas and no brakes from there.

Wicks went on to pitch an absolute stellar performance, completely shutting down the Rebels offense the rest of the way. Wicks’ impressive pitching earned her six strikeouts and a dominant shutout.

“I think it was just that (UNLV is) a good hitting team as well, so I just have to know I have to hit my spots, and that my team is going to be right behind my back,” Wicks said.

Wicks’ trust paid off. At the top of the fifth inning, UNLV had runners on first and third, looking to capitalize. However, Wick and her defense had different plans as they yet again caused the final out to keep the score 1-1.

From there, Wick and her defense continued their defensive tear, shutting down UNLV’s struggling offense by only allowing one hit the rest of the way. Ultimately, Wicks’ relentless pitching and leadership set the Rams up for a thrilling final inning. Thrilling it was, as Edwards found her spot to help the Rams eclipse the Rebels, and to take the overall series.

In the end, it was a defensive masterpiece by both teams, full of pitching dominance and impressive defensive resilience. But it was the tip of Edwards’ bat that helped the Rams prevail in the final inning to earn them the series win. Being able to defeat an opponent like the Rebels is tremendous for the team’s confidence and momentum as they continue their MW conference campaign.

The Rams now shift their focus to the next game at 7 p.m. Friday at Spartan Softball Complex, where CSU will look to find similar success as it heads out west to face San Jose State.

