CSU volleyball sweeps Utah State, remains unbeaten in conference play

Bring out the brooms.

Colorado State volleyball swept Utah State in dominating fashion 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-18) Saturday. CSU extended its win streak to eight straight games, while also remaining undefeated in conference play.

CSU won the first set 25-20 with major help from sophomore Halle Jameson and freshman Ella Stowell.

“For me, (it’s about) always being high and hard,” Stowell said. “We didn’t play great against Utah State last time we played them, so we really wanted to prove something today.”

CSU went on to win the second set 25-16, with the Rams maintaining a hitting percentage of .407 compared to USU’s .188.

“I also felt like Ella Stowell was unbelievable the first time we played them,” head coach Emily Kohan said. “She’d never played this well, and she kind of set the record straight. She could be really talented.”

The Rams went on to complete the sweep by winning the third set 25-18. CSU continued its offensive dominance in this set, recording 13 kills to the Aggies’ seven.

“The second time playing a team, we say let’s be better than the first time,” Kohan said. “So I thought we did an excellent job in terms of our blocking, being able to contain number nine on their team who had 25 kills last time — and tonight we did a good job really containing her.”

The last time that these two teams faced off, CSU narrowly won 3-2 (24-26, 25,23, 25-22, 17-25, 15-12) on Oct. 3.

“I mean, it was nice to get revenge after last time,” Jameson said. “The last game we had wasn’t our best game, and we were ready to come out here and prove that we can play better than that.”

The Rams were without one of their starters today, Maria Brun, who was out with a lower-leg injury.

“Yeah, I feel like it was a week of injuries for us, and we had to roll out a different lineup,” Kohan said. “And I’m really proud of this new lineup. Sofia Zabjek had to go all the way around. Maria Brun wasn’t available to play. Hayden (Grimes) was playing in a new spot, so I’m really proud of the team for being deep and adaptable.”

CSU came into the game second in the nation in blocks per set — and showed there is a reason for that with an astonishing 18 total blocks today.

“It’s something we focus on in practice, and the team loves to block — especially those two middle blockers,” Kohan said. “They take the right and owning the net and being shut down blockers, and kind of the ferocity that the two middles play with is something that we don’t train, they just love to do it.”

The Rams will take on Washington State, Boise State, Fresno State and Oregon State on their upcoming four-game road trip — their final multi-game one of the season.

“How do we focus on playing Washington State really well?” Kohan said. “That’s our Thursday game, and that is the only thing we will focus on, and try not to, let the pressure of those big moments weigh more heavily on us.”

CSU has the chance to clinch hosting the Pac-12 tournament at Moby Arena with a win over WSU and BSU next week. With these wins, CSU would host the tournament from Nov. 23-25.

But the Rams have a treacherous road trip coming up that will test the team to its furthest limit yet.

“Yeah, no, it’s definitely tricky playing on the road, especially those long four-day road trips,” Stowell said. “But really, we just want to play our game, no matter where we’re at.”

CSU looks to strengthen their resume to be in AVCA’s top-25 ranking, having already received 15 votes this week. This now marks the team’s third straight week receiving votes in the poll.

The Rams’ next home game is against Gonzaga at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5.