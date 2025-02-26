Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Increased shooting confidence opens up CSU men’s basketball offense

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
February 27, 2025
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Guard Kyan Evans shoots and scores a 3-pointer during the Colorado State University men’s basketball game against the University of Nevada, Reno Feb. 18. CSU won 79-71.

Being ready to shoot matters more than the shooting itself.

For Colorado State men’s basketball, balancing jumpers and other offensive schemes has gotten easier with time. Among all the particulars of the game, the Rams are more prepared to pull up when necessary. While the shots might not always fall, it’s the mindset that has transformed this team into postseason form.

As the primary mentor for CSU’s guards, assistant coach Ali Farokhmanesh has witnessed the progression firsthand.

“I think we’ve gotten to the point now where (the players are not) thinking, ‘Should I shoot or not?’” Farokhmanesh said. “I think losing some of that thinking comes from making shots but also them being shot prepped and then getting used to the offense, too.”

Sophomore Kyan Evans has clearly embodied that mindset despite being one of the team’s youngest starters. His 39.6% season 3-point shooting tops the roster in just his first year with real opportunity. In-game, his set up is quicker, more decisive and more confident.

His metamorphosis mimicked that of a familiar CSU legend.

“We joked and said he was apologizing for shooting sometimes,” Farokhmanesh said. “Before, he’d pass up so many (shots) — similar to (Isaiah Stevens) in a lot of ways — where they have that point guard mentality. … And it’s like, man, when you’re open, there’s a reason why you’re open.”

Evans is one of many players working through new circumstances.

Graduate student Ethan Morton hit his first three of the year in the Rams’ 26th game of the year against Nevada, pacing center Nikola Djapa. Additionally, senior Jalen Lake has improved upon his shooting percentage beyond the arc from last year despite playing a career-high number of minutes.

“I think (shooting confidence) has risen a lot,” Farokhmanesh said. “I also just think some of those guys had to go through it a little bit, and that sometimes happens. … But now I think they’re getting more confident, even just getting more detailed with how they’re approaching their shooting.”

With confidence comes opportunity, and the Rams seem to have adjusted well on offense. Better shot selection usually means more respect for those shots from the opponent, which can create vulnerability if even for a split second.

“I think as long as we’re taking the right shots and the more paint touches we get, that usually collapses the defense and leaves us open for more threes,” Farokhmanesh said. “We’re spacing better for one another, whereas early in the year, you saw we’d float around a lot or we wouldn’t keep moving.”

CSU has focused on diversifying their offense to free up the court and get those open looks. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson benefitted from that in the Rams’ most recent matchups against Wyoming and Nevada by opening each game with a 3-pointer. Against UNR, CSU capitalized on the early momentum with a 53.8% 3-point shooting performance in the first half.

Hitting several threes often leads to settling for deeper shots, though. Despite the sound reasoning, neglecting a mix of physicality and finesse can extinguish a run, so the players have to actively balance shot selection.

Lake knows that struggle deeply as the leader in deep attempts.

“You sometimes see a three going in, see another one go in and you want to be ready to pop up to shoot the next one,” Lake said. “Sometimes you have got to just stay poised and continue to play the game as you know — getting in the paint and staying poised.”

Rashaan Mbemba, who’s known for his paint presence and physical playstyle, ignited a spark for a complacent game plan Feb. 18 against UNR. In that game, CSU shot 53.8% from three in the first half but saw a slight decrease in production just before the break. Mbemba was there with and-1s to generate momentum and get CSU back to driving more.

Some matchups, like the one against San Diego State, are inherently grittier. The game plan could revolve more around one thing than another, so it’s up to the players to be flexible.

“Eery game we come in here for practice each week, and then every day we just work on something different — what we think we’ll have an opportunity to do in the game,” Evans said. “(We do) whatever we feel like will pay off in the game coming up.”

As the Rams progress into Mountain West tournament territory, each game provides an opportunity to take a step forward. With different scouting reports each week, managing unique scenarios only increases the breadth of knowledge.

It all boils down to one thing: feeling ready.

“(It is about) just being ready to shoot,” Farokhmanesh said. “Are your hands ready? Are you thinking about the shot? Are you loading up your body and your muscles to be ready to shoot the ball? That’s probably No. 1.”

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Hannah Simental (32) dribbles the ball during the Colorado State University vs. University of Nevada Las Vegas basketball game Feb. 22. CSU lost 69-65.
CSU women’s basketball fights, comes up short in loss against UNLV
Emma Ronsiek looking to her teammates during a play against Fresno State Feb. 19. This game against the Bulldogs was Colorado State University’s Aggies game, the Rams won 68-48.
CSU women's basketball powers through fifth consecutive win against Fresno State
Nique Clifford (10) looks for an open pass in the first half of the Colorado State University vs. University of Nevada basketball game Feb. 18. CSU won 79-71.
Rashaan Mbemba ignites CSU men's basketball's second-half surge over Nevada
More in Homepage
Image of a blue and red ram wearing 3D glasses as a film strip is displayed behind it.
‘Paddington in Peru’ brings nostalgia to franchise
Image of students protesting.
Gallery: Students respond to federal DEI policies
A swimmer comes up while swimming breaststroke.
CSU swim and dive perseveres at Mountain West Tournament, completes season
More in Men's Basketball
Bowen Born dribbles down the court during Colorado State University's men's basketball game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 15.
CSU men's basketball rewrites Border War history with blowout against Wyoming
A player in orange falls while holding the basketball. Two defenders in black run behind him
Nique Clifford’s bounce back leads CSU men's basketball to gritty victory over SDSU
Keshawn Williams (11) contests a 3-pointer from the Air Force Academy's Ethan Taylor (5) during Colorado State University men's basketball's game Jan. 28. CSU won 79-58.
CSU men's basketball rallies past Air Force with second-half surge
About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey's favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.