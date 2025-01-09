The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Global connections drive CSU women’s basketball forward

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
January 21, 2025
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Marta Leimane (14) passes the ball to her teammate during an exhibition match between Colorado State University and Regis University Oct. 29, 2024.

Like a well-executed play, many different parts together create something stronger than the potential of each one alone.

The Colorado State women’s basketball team boasts a small but vibrant international presence, enriching its roster and coaching staff with unique global perspectives. As only 12.8% of NCAA Division I student-athletes come from outside of the country, each perspective is more valuable.

Marta Leimane, hailing from Ventspils, Latvia, brings a wealth of international basketball experience. Growing up playing in the Baltic Basketball League, Leimane faced challenges early on, moving away from her family at just 12 years old to pursue her dreams.

“It was a big growth experience for me,” Leimane said. “You learn to take care of yourself and develop both as a player and a person — even not just basketball, like, just life.”

Leimane credits the European basketball style, which emphasizes teamwork and ball movement, with shaping her understanding of the game. Her transition to American collegiate basketball from numerous international leagues at different levels has offered her the chance to adapt and grow further.

“The defensive strategies and coaching styles here are different,” Leimane said. “But I’ve been fortunate to have amazing coaches both here and back home who push me to be my best. They really care for you, and they’re tough.”

Sanna Ström, from Luleå, Sweden, also shines as an integral member of the Rams. With a decorated youth basketball career that includes MVP honors in the European Girls Basketball League, Ström’s skill set is finely tuned to both individual brilliance and team play.

“In Europe, basketball feels more free and team oriented,” Ström said. “Coming here, the detailed focus on strategy and individual skills has been an adjustment, but it’s also helped me grow.”

The transition to college life presented challenges for Ström, especially adjusting to the language and rigorous schedule.

“In the beginning, it was hard to be myself in another language,” Ström said. “But the team and the staff have been so welcoming. They’ve really created a second family here.”

Ström has since settled into the team and even lives with two other international players: Leimane and Joseana Vaz.

“We definitely share the same things in a way that you miss home,” Leimane said. “Sometimes food is a little different or you just want to have that home feeling, so we definitely give that to each other and just support each other no matter what.”

Assistant coach Annie Brady offers another global dimension to the team. A CSU alumna, her basketball journey has taken her from Fort Collins to Taiwan and Switzerland.

“Playing overseas gave me a broader perspective on the game and life,” Brady said. “It’s amazing how basketball can connect people from different cultures.”

Brady’s international experiences help her relate to players like Leimane and Ström, providing them with guidance and understanding.

“It’s kind of fun to talk with them about their experiences and bond over shared perspectives,” Brady said. “That connection carries over onto the court.”

Brady has embraced these relationships off the court as well.

“(Ström’s) mom came from Sweden for Christmas, and they spent time together, and I asked her to bring some black licorice,” Brady said. “It’s kind of fun to just love things that they love, and kind of have experienced that, and I think it’s just a fun way to bond with them outside of basketball — that kind of helps carry over onto the court.”

Together, these international voices bring rich diversity to the Rams. Leimane and Ström’s experiences highlight the challenges and triumphs of adapting to a new culture, while Brady’s background bridges the gap between international and domestic perspectives.

“We all live together as a team,” Leimane said. “It’s like having a family away from home.”

This sense of unity is mirrored in the team’s playing style, which is influenced by the international emphasis on teamwork and the American focus on strategy.

The global reach of basketball continues to shape Colorado State’s program, offering opportunities for growth, learning and connection.

“If anybody has desires to play overseas, I encourage it 100% because it’s a really cool opportunity,” Brady said. “It’s fun. You get to continue playing the game you love, and you get a cool cultural experience and kind of opens your eyes to different opportunities for you down the road.”

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

