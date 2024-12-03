CSU women’s basketball set for future Pac-12 clash, looks to sell out Moby Arena Sunday

The future of the Pac-12 is set for a clash on Sunday.

Colorado State women’s basketball will take on Gonzaga, looking to sell out Moby Arena for the first time since Jan. 27, when the Rams took down San Jose State.

The Rams sit at 6-3, going 5-1 at home this season. The Bulldogs come into Moby with a 4-5 record, going 1-1 on the road. Although Gonzaga has had a down year to begin the season, they made the Sweet 16 a year ago and has been a perennial March Madness team.

The cost to get into the doors is just $1, and the arena is hosting a free pizza giveaway for students in attendance.

Should Sunday’s game be a sellout, it would be the first sellout in Moby Arena this season across all CSU sports.

The matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Sunday in Moby Arena.

