The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU women’s basketball set for future Pac-12 clash, looks to sell out Moby Arena Sunday

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
December 5, 2024
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
The Colorado State University women’s basketball team gathers in the center of Moby Arena for a final cheer after their game against Oregon State University Oct. 8. CSU won 65-59.

The future of the Pac-12 is set for a clash on Sunday.

Colorado State women’s basketball will take on Gonzaga, looking to sell out Moby Arena for the first time since Jan. 27, when the Rams took down San Jose State.

Ad

The Rams sit at 6-3, going 5-1 at home this season. The Bulldogs come into Moby with a 4-5 record, going 1-1 on the road. Although Gonzaga has had a down year to begin the season, they made the Sweet 16 a year ago and has been a perennial March Madness team.

The cost to get into the doors is just $1, and the arena is hosting a free pizza giveaway for students in attendance.

Should Sunday’s game be a sellout, it would be the first sellout in Moby Arena this season across all CSU sports.

The matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Sunday in Moby Arena.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
A mens basketball player holds the back of another basketball player holding the ball
CSU men's basketball rolls over LMU, sets sights on Rocky Mountain Showdown
Photo of a basketball player in a white uniform jumps to throw a ball into a hoop.
CSU basketball’s Ethan Morton finds impact beyond boxscore
A player in a green and white jersey performing a layup
Unprepared, outpaced: CSU women's basketball falls to Northern Arizona
More in Homepage
A stack of old newspapers with the Collegian masthead.
Looking back on history through The Collegian
Green cover that reads, "The Rocky Mountain Collegian," with the date December 1891 at the bottom left corner.
LFTE: Dear Collegian, 133 years later
In a medical room, a young doctor wearing blue shirt prepares to take the heart rate of a middle aged male who is getting his heart work done
CSU provides support to next generation of health care professionals
More in NCAA
Smoke around Canvas Stadium Aug. 23.
2025 CSU football signing day tracker
A group of football players in green and gold uniforms walk off of the football field
CSU football earns 9 All-Mountain West awards in 2024
A group of smiling woman volleyball players hold a banner reading "Champions" in a gymnasium.
Collegian roundtable discusses CSU volleyball postseason awards
About the Contributor
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is returning as one of the sports editors for fall 2024 at the The Collegian. He's been at the paper since August 2022. After starting as a construction management major at Colorado State University, Cook quickly found out he didn't have a passion for it. After taking a year off, he realized he could work in sports — something he has always been passionate about. So with newfound aspirations, he switched his major to journalism and media communication to chase those dreams. After a year of working as a beat writer covering volleyball and women's basketball, Cook took over as sports editor in summer 2023. Since then, he has become established in reporting on football and men's basketball and looks forward to providing that coverage this upcoming season. Cook will begin his third semester as the sports editor before graduating in December, having borne witness to some of CSU's historic feats. His passion for bringing readers the best coverage has only grown. Having started in the wake of a complete overhaul of The Collegian sports desk, Cook has watched the desk grow considerably, thanks to the efforts of so many amazing people he gets the pleasure of working alongside. Having learned so many things from so many people, including to never wear a tie, Cook looks forward to helping The Collegian sports desk reach heights never imagined before. With a much greater understanding of the power of words, one of Cook's inspirational quotes for this upcoming year has been from Eric Cartman in South Park: "Respect my authoritah."