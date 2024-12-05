CSU football selected to play in Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, will face Miami (OH)

For the first time since 2017, Colorado State football will get to play in the highly coveted 13th game.

The Rams picked up bowl eligibility with a win over coach Jay Norvell‘s former school Nevada in week nine.

This will be Norvell’s first time coaching in a bowl at CSU, but he led the Wolf Pack to four bowl games, going 2-1 in his appearances. Interim Nevada coach Vai Taua coached Nevada in the 2021 Quick Lane bowl following Norvell’s departure to CSU.

CSU has been to 17 bowl games throughout the programs history, winning six of them. Its most recent win came via a heart racer against Washington State in 2013, where CSU mounted a 12-point comeback behind Kapri Bibbs to win the New Mexico bowl.

Several of the Rams key players have already entered the transfer portal and are unlikely to play in the bowl game. Some of those names include leading receivers Jamari Person and Caleb Goodie, as well as the former Freshman All-American Nuer Gatkuoth.

The Rams will get an opportunity to recreate that magic on Dec. 28 against Miami (Ohio) in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

Like they have all season long, the Rams will likely rely on the men up front, led by one of the greatest centers in the history of the Mountain West Jacob Gardner. Avery Morrow and Justin Marshall should see a ton of work should the game remain close. If Miami is able to jump out to a big lead early, Armani Winfield and Jordan Ross could see a ton of action.

Miami’s defense has been beat both on the ground and through the air, so it will be up to Norvell to be prepared to do both if need be.

The Rams and Redhawks have faced off two times in 2003 and 2010. The Redhawks beat the Rams both times.

Like the Rams, the Redhawks got off to a rough start before going just 1-4 to begin the season before rattling off six wins in a row.

This season Miami finished with an 8-5 record, losing in the Mid-American Conference Championship game. Miami is a very balanced team, who ran and threw the ball at similar rates this season. Senior running back Keyon Mozee leads the ground game, going for more than 1,000 yards this season in 13 games played.

Through the air the Redhawks will roll out old reliable Brett Gabbert, brother of former NFL QB Blaine Gabbert. The veteran signal caller threw for 2737 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Rams defense will have to be prepared for anything against Miami, and all of that starts in the middle with linebackers Chase Wilson and Buom Jock. With Wilson designated as the green dot linebacker, he will have to help communicate and diagnose plays. His IQ will likely be just as important as his tackling in this game.

