The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU football selected to play in Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, will face Miami (OH)

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
December 8, 2024
Collegian | Aria Paul
Colorado State University defensive back, Jack Howell (17) runs out onto Canvas Stadium’s field prior to the start of the game against San Jose State University, Oct. 12. CSU won 31-24.

For the first time since 2017, Colorado State football will get to play in the highly coveted 13th game.

The Rams picked up bowl eligibility with a win over coach Jay Norvell‘s former school Nevada in week nine.

Ad

This will be Norvell’s first time coaching in a bowl at CSU, but he led the Wolf Pack to four bowl games, going 2-1 in his appearances. Interim Nevada coach Vai Taua coached Nevada in the 2021 Quick Lane bowl following Norvell’s departure to CSU.

CSU has been to 17 bowl games throughout the programs history, winning six of them. Its most recent win came via a heart racer against Washington State in 2013, where CSU mounted a 12-point comeback behind Kapri Bibbs to win the New Mexico bowl.

Several of the Rams key players have already entered the transfer portal and are unlikely to play in the bowl game. Some of those names include leading receivers Jamari Person and Caleb Goodie, as well as the former Freshman All-American Nuer Gatkuoth.

The Rams will get an opportunity to recreate that magic on Dec. 28 against Miami (Ohio) in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

Like they have all season long, the Rams will likely rely on the men up front, led by one of the greatest centers in the history of the Mountain West Jacob Gardner. Avery Morrow and Justin Marshall should see a ton of work should the game remain close. If Miami is able to jump out to a big lead early, Armani Winfield and Jordan Ross could see a ton of action.

Miami’s defense has been beat both on the ground and through the air, so it will be up to Norvell to be prepared to do both if need be.

The Rams and Redhawks have faced off two times in 2003 and 2010. The Redhawks beat the Rams both times.

Like the Rams, the Redhawks got off to a rough start before going just 1-4 to begin the season before rattling off six wins in a row.

This season Miami finished with an 8-5 record, losing in the Mid-American Conference Championship game. Miami is a very balanced team, who ran and threw the ball at similar rates this season. Senior running back Keyon Mozee leads the ground game, going for more than 1,000 yards this season in 13 games played.

Ad

Through the air the Redhawks will roll out old reliable Brett Gabbert, brother of former NFL QB Blaine Gabbert. The veteran signal caller threw for 2737 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Rams defense will have to be prepared for anything against Miami, and all of that starts in the middle with linebackers Chase Wilson and Buom Jock. With Wilson designated as the green dot linebacker, he will have to help communicate and diagnose plays. His IQ will likely be just as important as his tackling in this game.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall
Malaya Jones (1) spiking the ball in game against Texas A&M Dec 6. Colorado State volleyball lost 1-3 in first round of NCAA tournament.
Colorado State volleyball's legacy shines as season comes to end
Smoke around Canvas Stadium Aug. 23.
2025 CSU football signing tracker
A group of football players in green and gold uniforms walk off of the football field
CSU football earns 9 All-Mountain West awards in 2024
More in Football
A player in a white jersey dances in the endzone while players in black jerseys walk away.
Wellington football’s wings clipped in 2A state championship loss
Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell yells to players during practice April 4, 2023. Norvell is the 24th head football coach at CSU and previously led the University of Nevada Wolf Pack from 2017-21. The 2025 season will be Norvell's fourth leading the Rams.
2025 CSU football transfer portal tracker
A large group of football players and coaches in white and green Colorado State uniforms pose for a photo.
CSU football mounts 4th-quarter comeback to best Utah State, ending regular season in storytelling fashion
More in Homepage
A player in a green and gold uniform in front of a player in a white and gold uniform on the court
CSU men’s basketball shut down by CU, lose Rocky Mountain Showdown
Illustration of a woman delivering a pile of papers to a man at his desk.
Seriously: I'm a Collegian editor from 1924 — I have some thoughts
A man in a black jacket with a "Football Media" press pass poses for a photo on the sidelines of a football field.
Cook: Death, taxes, missing The Collegian when I say my final goodbye
About the Contributor
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is returning as one of the sports editors for fall 2024 at the The Collegian. He's been at the paper since August 2022. After starting as a construction management major at Colorado State University, Cook quickly found out he didn't have a passion for it. After taking a year off, he realized he could work in sports — something he has always been passionate about. So with newfound aspirations, he switched his major to journalism and media communication to chase those dreams. After a year of working as a beat writer covering volleyball and women's basketball, Cook took over as sports editor in summer 2023. Since then, he has become established in reporting on football and men's basketball and looks forward to providing that coverage this upcoming season. Cook will begin his third semester as the sports editor before graduating in December, having borne witness to some of CSU's historic feats. His passion for bringing readers the best coverage has only grown. Having started in the wake of a complete overhaul of The Collegian sports desk, Cook has watched the desk grow considerably, thanks to the efforts of so many amazing people he gets the pleasure of working alongside. Having learned so many things from so many people, including to never wear a tie, Cook looks forward to helping The Collegian sports desk reach heights never imagined before. With a much greater understanding of the power of words, one of Cook's inspirational quotes for this upcoming year has been from Eric Cartman in South Park: "Respect my authoritah."