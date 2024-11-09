The Student News Site of Colorado State University

CSU basketball’s Ethan Morton finds impact beyond boxscore

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
December 3, 2024
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Ethan Morton shoots a layup during the Colorado State University basketball exhibition game against Adams State University Oct. 30. CSU won 90-74.

Ethan Morton’s journey at Colorado State isn’t defined by accolades or highlight reels but by the steady impact he’s made as a player and a leader.

In his final year of college basketball, the graduate guard has seamlessly blended his experience, work ethic and selflessness to help elevate the Rams’ program. Known for his defensive tenacity and unselfish play, Morton’s influence is felt most in the quiet moments, the ones that don’t show up on the stat sheet but speak volumes about his value to the team.

“Ethan’s the kind of player who makes everyone else better. It’s not just about what he does — it’s how he helps the team succeed.” -Ken DeWeese, assistant football coach

“I just wanted to find a place where I could succeed and enjoy my last year,” Morton said. “The coaches here believed in me as a player and a person. Once I got to know them and the guys, it felt like the right spot.”

Morton’s decision to transfer came after a challenging senior season at Purdue, where limited playing time overshadowed his contributions. At CSU, the staff saw beyond the stat sheet, recognizing the value of his experience and versatility. Assistant coach Ken DeWeese, who joined the program after Morton’s arrival, quickly came to appreciate what the veteran guard brings to the Rams.

“Ethan’s maturity is incredible,” DeWeese said. “He’s seen it all in college basketball. Whether it’s on the court or in the locker room, his presence is immeasurable. He’s the guy who helps others see the play before it happens.”

That maturity has been crucial for a CSU team integrating several new faces this season. Morton’s ability to lead — both vocally and by example — has set the tone in practice and games alike.

“You’ll see him in a game, always talking, always directing,” DeWeese said. “What you don’t see is how he pulls a younger guy aside in practice and says, ‘Here’s what you need to do.’ He’s been through every situation, so he knows what works.”

Morton’s impact extends beyond leadership. At 6 feet, 7 inches tall, he’s a defensive force capable of guarding anyone, from shifty point guards to physical forwards. That versatility allows CSU to switch defensive schemes without hesitation, knowing Morton can handle any assignment.

“The cool thing about Ethan as a defender is his size and athleticism,” DeWeese said. “One night, he’s guarding a 5-foot-10 point guard; the next, it’s a 6-foot-7 forward. His versatility gives us so many options.”

On offense, Morton’s game is equally selfless. Known more for his playmaking than scoring, he thrives in finding the right pass or making the right cut to open up opportunities for his teammates.

“Some of the things he does doesn’t show up in the box score,” DeWeese said. “But if you really watch him, you’ll see it. He’s got a feel for the game that’s special.”

For Morton, the focus this season is on fine-tuning his offensive game, particularly his shooting, and embracing a leadership role in his final collegiate campaign.

“I want to shoot the ball better, be more confident on offense and just keep making plays,” Morton said. “But more than anything, I want to be a good teammate and help the younger guys grow.”

Casual fans might overlook Morton when scanning stat sheets, but those who watch closely will see his fingerprints all over CSU’s effect. He’s the player who makes the extra pass, cuts at the right time and locks down the opposing team’s best scorer. It’s a style of play that reflects his team-first mentality and work ethic.

“Ethan’s the kind of player who makes everyone else better,” DeWeese said. “It’s not just about what he does — it’s how he helps the team succeed.”

As Morton approaches the end of his college career, he’s savoring each moment, knowing it’s his last chance to compete at this level.

“You definitely feel the significance of it being your last year,” Morton said. “But I’m just trying to take it one day at a time, enjoy the process and make the most of it.”

For the Rams, Morton’s presence has been transformative. In a season filled with talent and potential, he’s the steadying force ensuring the pieces come together. It may not always be flashy, but his contributions are the heartbeat of a team with big aspirations.

Fellow graduate guard Bowen Born has benefitted from his companionship more than most.

“He’s a great guy,” Born said. “People have seen him, you know, out on the court — you see his leadership. But yeah, he’s just a super amazing person. So I really lucked out with my roommate.”

In Fort Collins, Morton has found his moment. It’s not about personal accolades or gaudy numbers. It’s about leaving a legacy built on selflessness, leadership and the unshakable belief that success is measured by the impact you have on those around you.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey's favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.