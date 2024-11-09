The Student News Site of Colorado State University

CSU football eyes redemption, senior honor in Utah State showdown

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
November 28, 2024
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Defensive back Dominic Morris goes to tackle a University of Wyoming player during the Colorado State University football game against UW Nov. 15. CSU won 24-10.

On Friday, Colorado State football has the opportunity to close out its regular season with another milestone: an 8-4 record and a chance, however slim, to compete for the Mountain West championship.

The Rams will host Utah State on Senior Night at Canvas Stadium, the final home game for 27 seniors. Among them are some of the program’s most pivotal players, including receiver Tory Horton, offensive lineman Jacob Gardner and safeties Henry Blackburn and Jack Howell.

These seniors, many of whom endured a rocky rebuild under coach Jay Norvell, leave behind a legacy of resilience and leadership. For Norvell, their impact extends beyond the field.

“They stuck it out through the tough times,” Norvell said. “This group has chosen courage over comfort, and they’ve really helped set the foundation for where this program is going.”

Gardner reflected on how those tough times forged bonds within the team.

“We’ve gone through challenges that make you stronger,” Gardner said. “It’s really brought us together in a way that not every team gets to experience.”

This season, that camaraderie has paid dividends. The Rams secured bowl eligibility in early November, clinched both the Ram-Falcon Trophy and the Bronze Boot, and put themselves in a position to finish at least tied for second in the conference record wise.

Still, the Rams enter Friday’s game looking to bounce back from a disappointing 28-22 loss to Fresno State last week, which ended a 5-game winning streak. The Rams’ offense sputtered, only scoring three times and going 5-of-17 on third downs throughout the contest.

“Our defense kept us in the game,” Norvell said. “But offensively, we didn’t execute the way we needed to.”

Despite the setback, the Rams have plenty to play for. While their Mountain West championship hopes hinge on UNLV losing to Nevada — a longshot given the Rebels’ recent form — a win Friday would give CSU its best regular-season record since 2014 and significant momentum heading into bowl season.

USU poses a unique challenge for CSU, boasting a dynamic offense that has come alive in recent weeks. Led by a new quarterback, the Aggies have leaned on big plays and speed to outpace opponents.

“They have explosive athletes and love to get people in space,” Norvell said. “We have to do a good job tackling and keeping their quarterback in the pocket.”

The Rams’ defense, which has been a strength all season, will need to rise to the occasion. Linebacker Chase Wilson emphasized the importance of execution in limiting the Aggies’ firepower.

“We know what’s at stake,” Wilson said. “It’s about everyone doing their job and trusting each other.”

On the offensive side, the Rams are looking to clean up mistakes and establish consistency. Gardner acknowledged lapses in execution as a recurring issue but expressed confidence in the team’s ability to correct course.

“It comes down to focus,” Gardner said. “When we’re locked in, we’re tough to beat.”

For the seniors, Friday’s game marks the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Players like Horton, Blackburn and Howell have not only excelled individually but also helped transform the culture of CSU football.

As the Rams take the field one last time at Canvas Stadium this season, they’ll do so with a sense of purpose that goes beyond the scoreboard. For Norvell, it’s about honoring the contributions of the seniors while continuing to build the program’s future.

“Our focus is on finishing strong,” Norvell said. “This game is about sending our seniors out the right way and showing what Colorado State football is all about.”

With a win Friday, CSU would not only cap a remarkable turnaround season but also strengthen its case for a quality bowl game. For a program that was 5-7 just a year ago, the progress is undeniable.

“We’re only as good as how we play every week,” Norvell said. “The work isn’t done yet.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Friday at Canvas Stadium, where the Rams will aim to celebrate their seniors and take another step forward in their journey back to prominence.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.comor on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey's favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.