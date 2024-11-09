Rising star Tess Whineray makes waves for CSU swimming

Last year, Colorado State swimming recruited a first-year who would create waves throughout the program.

Sophomore Tess Whineray has made a huge splash so far in her young career. Her inaugural season was marked by records and victories, which planted roots for an impressive, budding legacy.

“I just see her — she has so much potential,” said Katie Flynn, team captain and relay swimmer. “I think she’s going to continue to blossom and get faster to become a huge asset to the team for years to come.”

Whineray hails from Auckland, New Zealand, where she hosts a notable resume of national competitions and titles. She was a remarkable swimmer in high school and even represented New Zealand in the 2023 Tri Series meet against the Australian and Pacific Island teams.

Her parents, both athletes, represented New Zealand in the curling world championships. Her athletic background is ever apparent in her dedication to the sport.

“It’s just fun when you get to work with an athlete who is that rare combination of both talent, discipline and technical and mental focus,” coach Christopher Woodard said.

Whineray trains vigorously year-round to hone her skills in the water. She is a natural athlete who is propped up by her hard work. It’s the mix of skill and her mindset that put her above the competition by such a large margin.

The 2023-24 season was the first time she was able to compete at a college level. She went into the season with high expectations and proceeded to blow them out of the water. By the end of the year, she achieved numerous achievements that put her name on the map.

“She is definitely unique,” Flynn said. “Just the confidence that she held coming in having never swam in college — she just holds herself in such a way that lifts up the team and is so confident, and she just swims so fast all the time.”

Whineray earned All-Mountain West honors for the 100- and 200-yard backstroke events. Although it was only her first season, she boasted the second-best time in team history in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:55.27 as well as the third-place record in the 100-yard backstroke at 53:53.

Whineray eventually grew to be a vital part of the relay teams. She notably swam the backstroke leg in the 400 medley and has become important to the team’s chemistry.

“Tess has helped change the trajectory for sure,” Woodard said. “It’s tough for any freshman to hit on all cylinders right away, but she did, and I think that changed the expectation (of) every athlete. There’s a progression here, but maybe that progression needs to happen a little quicker.”

Since her addition to the team last year, Whineray also became a core part of the team’s culture. Described as a silent leader, she builds the team up by example, always keeping a positive attitude and supporting her fellow swimmers as much as she can.

Whineray serves as a role model for the rest of the women on the team with her work ethic. An teammate who is dedicated to their sport does wonders for the team’s morale and creates an example of hard work and perseverance.

“She’s a very quiet and unassuming leader and very modest,” Woodard said. “I don’t think she would presume to take the team by the reins and give them a pep talk. I think she models it by her behavior. She is very calm and very composed. She will tell you that she is nervous, but she approaches races with an attitude of confidence in her ability.”

Whineray is now in her sophomore season and looking as fast as ever. The season is still just beginning, but she has already taken up her position as a consistent first-place finisher on the team.

Whineray is already providing a lot of much-needed value in the backstroke events and relays. She is working hard to secure wins for the team and build her legacy at CSU.

“I want to get the school records in the 100 and 200 back, and I would like to get an invite to the NCAAs,” Whineray said when asked about her goals for the season.

High aspirations are seen with Whineray this year. The driven, young swimmer is determined to demonstrate excellence and make it to a high stage of competition.

“It definitely gave me confidence coming back this year,” Whineray said. “There are high expectations and pressures, but I say nerves are a trigger for my brilliance. So these nerves are only going to make me better, and I’m glad that I set those high expectations last year because I have really high expectations (of) myself.”

