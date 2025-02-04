CSU swim and dive reflects on season as it looks to MW tournament

Following an overall strong season with ups, downs and loads of talent, Colorado State swim is looking to continue winning entering the Mountain West tournament.

From Feb. 19-22, the Rams will be competing in the Mountain West tournament in Houston. The tournament is everything that this season has led up to.

“They’re battle tested, so I think they’re ready to go,” coach Christopher Woodard said. “They’re just ready to rest and race.”

The Rams began slow with a 1-3 start in duals this season; however, the team didn’t allow itself to be defined by a record.

The early losses were all narrow defeats in which the Rams recognized where they fell short and used that knowledge to improve their races. Once the early slump was out of the way, they really picked it up, ending the season on a five-win streak and a final dual record of 6-3.

“I like to think that there’s no pressure, except for the pressure that I put on myself,” sophomore Tess Whineray said. “Everyone can have their own thoughts about, ‘Oh, she’s got to do this, and she’s got to do this, or she might do this.’ But at the end of the day, I don’t care what anyone else is saying about me. It’s what I’m going to do in the pool.”

The 2024-25 season has seen both rising stars and comebacks for CSU, with some athletes, like Whineray, who are continuing their ascension to stardom. Whineray is an overall strong asset to the team and has proved to be a backstroke weapon. This season, she continued growing this legacy with consistent impressive performances.

Along with emerging athletes, there were also multiple swimmers coming back from injuries, ready to prove themselves. Senior Maisy Barbosa, who struggled with an injury early on in her career, started to come into her own this season, tallying points in pivotal moments.

“Effort is not something we coach,” coach Woodard said. “Effort is expected.”

Junior Erin Dawson also faced struggles outside of the pool near the beginning of the season. She was able to overcome adversity and quickly get into form to play a big part on the team as captain and an exciting freestyle event swimmer.

Senior Katie Flynn impressed by the end of the season and was able to overcome certain challenges in her swimming. Flynn gave notable performances in the breaststroke events and ended up rising above the competition. Being a senior, she plays an important leadership role on the team as a captain.

“Erin Dawson, Maya White and Katie Flynn, our captains, have really led a resurgence in the program.” coach Woodard said. “They’ve got this team focused down the stretch, and so I’m hopeful based on all that.”

Alongside Flynn and Dawson, White acts as a role model for the team as a captain and overall remarkable swimmer. White is a tough athlete who dominates long distance events and frequently secures wins.

One of the highlights of the season was junior Lexie Trietley in the 50 free. Trietley went undefeated in the event through the regular season, and she looks to stretch this massive win streak further through the conference tournament.

“I feel like this year we’ve just had a really good team dynamic,” White said. “I feel like our team is very unified and very close. I feel like that’s really impacted the way that we’ve swam.”

CSU clearly meshed better as the season went on. The Rams excelled when it came to teamwork and the uplifting nature of team, which was evident in the dominant displays by the relays.

The 200 medley, in particular, looks to make a big appearance in the conference tournament. Other teams, such as the 200 free, the 400 medley and 400 free medleys, are all hoping to measure up at conference and show how strong the Rams can be.

With an impressive season under their belts and a hot streak to keep alive, CSU is aiming to make more than just a splash in the upcoming tournament.

“I feel like since I’m a senior (and) I have four years under my belt, I kind of know what to expect, and it’s my last shot to prove what I’ve done the last 18 years of my life,” White said, “I’m just feeling excited to leave it all in the pool — physically and emotionally — (to) just leave it all in there and to do my best.”

