Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU swim and dive reflects on season as it looks to MW tournament

Mason Ford, Staff Reporter
February 10, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Swimmers ready themselves for competition in Moby Pool at Colorado State University’s dual against Washington State University Oct. 18, 2024. CSU lost 141.5-120.5.

Following an overall strong season with ups, downs and loads of talent, Colorado State swim is looking to continue winning entering the Mountain West tournament.

From Feb. 19-22, the Rams will be competing in the Mountain West tournament in Houston. The tournament is everything that this season has led up to.

“They’re battle tested, so I think they’re ready to go,” coach Christopher Woodard said. “They’re just ready to rest and race.”

The Rams began slow with a 1-3 start in duals this season; however, the team didn’t allow itself to be defined by a record.

“I’m just feeling excited to leave it all in the pool physically and emotionally (to) just leave it all in there and to do my best.” –Maya White, swimmer

The early losses were all narrow defeats in which the Rams recognized where they fell short and used that knowledge to improve their races. Once the early slump was out of the way, they really picked it up, ending the season on a five-win streak and a final dual record of 6-3.

“I like to think that there’s no pressure, except for the pressure that I put on myself,” sophomore Tess Whineray said. “Everyone can have their own thoughts about, ‘Oh, she’s got to do this, and she’s got to do this, or she might do this.’ But at the end of the day, I don’t care what anyone else is saying about me. It’s what I’m going to do in the pool.”

The 2024-25 season has seen both rising stars and comebacks for CSU, with some athletes, like Whineray, who are continuing their ascension to stardom. Whineray is an overall strong asset to the team and has proved to be a backstroke weapon. This season, she continued growing this legacy with consistent impressive performances.

Along with emerging athletes, there were also multiple swimmers coming back from injuries, ready to prove themselves. Senior Maisy Barbosa, who struggled with an injury early on in her career, started to come into her own this season, tallying points in pivotal moments.

“Effort is not something we coach,” coach Woodard said. “Effort is expected.”

Junior Erin Dawson also faced struggles outside of the pool near the beginning of the season. She was able to overcome adversity and quickly get into form to play a big part on the team as captain and an exciting freestyle event swimmer.

Senior Katie Flynn impressed by the end of the season and was able to overcome certain challenges in her swimming. Flynn gave notable performances in the breaststroke events and ended up rising above the competition. Being a senior, she plays an important leadership role on the team as a captain.

“Erin Dawson, Maya White and Katie Flynn, our captains, have really led a resurgence in the program.” coach Woodard said. “They’ve got this team focused down the stretch, and so I’m hopeful based on all that.”

Alongside Flynn and Dawson, White acts as a role model for the team as a captain and overall remarkable swimmer. White is a tough athlete who dominates long distance events and frequently secures wins.

One of the highlights of the season was junior Lexie Trietley in the 50 free. Trietley went undefeated in the event through the regular season, and she looks to stretch this massive win streak further through the conference tournament.

“I feel like this year we’ve just had a really good team dynamic,” White said. “I feel like our team is very unified and very close. I feel like that’s really impacted the way that we’ve swam.”

CSU clearly meshed better as the season went on. The Rams excelled when it came to teamwork and the uplifting nature of team, which was evident in the dominant displays by the relays.

The 200 medley, in particular, looks to make a big appearance in the conference tournament. Other teams, such as the 200 free, the 400 medley and 400 free medleys, are all hoping to measure up at conference and show how strong the Rams can be.

With an impressive season under their belts and a hot streak to keep alive, CSU is aiming to make more than just a splash in the upcoming tournament.

“I feel like since I’m a senior (and) I have four years under my belt, I kind of know what to expect, and it’s my last shot to prove what I’ve done the last 18 years of my life,” White said, “I’m just feeling excited to leave it all in the pool physically and emotionally (to) just leave it all in there and to do my best.”

Reach Mason Ford at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @mason_ford2891.

About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.