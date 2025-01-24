The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Senior Day gives CSU swimmers proper send-off

Mason Ford, Staff Reporter
January 25, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Katie Flynn swims the 200 yard breaststroke during Colorado State University’s meet against Washington State University at Moby Pool Oct. 18. WSU won the meet 141.5 – 120.5.

The Senior Day meet between Colorado State and Colorado School of Mines followed an unorthodox formula, making for an exciting send-off to a great season.

The competition on Saturday followed a “mystery event” format where swimmers lined up before being told what event they would be competing in. The relay races had set events but randomized distances for each leg.

The lighthearted meet was a chance for seniors to have a memorable final competition at Moby Pool. CSU won the meet 146-88 and in high spirits. The seniors being recognized were Rylee O’Neil, Maisy Barbosa, Emily Chorpening, Skyer Lyon, Katie Flynn and Maya White.

“It was so fun; it reminds me of swimming when I was five,” O’Neil said. “This is why I love to swim. It was really special to do that today and just get to love swimming for swimming, not winning or losing.”

The seniors being celebrated put their all into the races, walking away with multiple wins for the team. O’Neil placed first in the 50 butterfly and 300 medley relay with sophomore Tess Whineray and junior Claire Wright.

Barbosa was another senior who put on a great performance. She won the 100 fly as well as both relays she competed in. She kept her eye on the prize and understood that although it was the last regular season meet, the season is not over yet.

One of the relays Barbosa won was the 500 free crescendo relay alongside junior Ashlyn Hembree, Whineray, and sophomore Mia Axelman. Axelman and Hembree had impressive meets on their own  both boasting a relay win and wins in the 50 breast and 100 free respectively.

“I think we all are doing a good job of remembering that this isn’t our last meet, and we still have to put in the work,” Barbosa said. “We still have more to do the season’s not over yet.

Barbosa competed and won a relay alongside two of her fellow seniors: Lyon and White. Alongside the relay win, White also achieved a first-place finish in the 200 fly.

At the beginning of the meet, the seniors showed they meant business through Flynn; she alongside Hembree and junior Erin Dawson won the 300 IM medley. Dawson put up an impressive meet performance as well, placing first in both the 100 back and the 200 IM.

CSU came into the meet on a four-win streak and was able to keep its hot streak alive. Expectations are high as the team prepares to head into the post-season and make waves in the Mountain West Tournament.

“Typically, at the end of January is when you mix most of your volume and power and speed,” coach Christopher Woodard said. “It’s really really hard to swim fast, so the fact that they’re there and doing the things they need to do gives a good indication that we are ready for Houston.”

The Rams put on a show for their seniors, but now it is time for them to switch their game to the next level for the upcoming competitions. With high expectations heading to the MW tournament, there is no doubt this team will be preparing their hardest to keep performing at a high caliber when it matters the most.

Reach Mason Ford at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @mason_ford2891.

