Cook: CSU football was always going to go bowling; it’s stupid to think otherwise

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
November 6, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
A section of Canvas Stadium packed with Colorado State University students looks out at the field as the University of Colorado Boulder takes the lead Sept. 14. CU Boulder won the Rocky Mountain Showdown 28-9.

Editor’s Note: All opinion content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

To become prisoner of a moment often means being shackled by one’s own invisible chains.

For the Colorado State football universe, that moment came during a second-half meltdown against Colorado

The energy hit rock bottom, and plummeting with them was common sense. While things now are certainly far from perfect, the collective meltdown from Ram faithful now lies alone in a dark corner, overshadowed by CSU becoming bowl eligible.

“It’s big,” coach Jay Norvell said on what it means to become bowl eligible after CSU beat Nevada. “That’s always a goal that we have. In preparing for this game, we really had bigger fish to fry than just this one game. … If this team continues to prepare the way it has and focus the way it has, there’s some special things we can accomplish.”

“The good thing is we have a lot of season left.” –Jay Norvell, football coach

Through three games, CSU met expectations recordwise. Going 2-1 was the best-case scenario at that point, but 1-2 was the expectation. Although it might not have felt the best, CSU was only beginning to find its offensive identity.

“The good thing is we have a lot of season left,” Norvell said following the loss to CU.

While disappointed, Norvell maintained the belief that every goal the team had was still in front of them, something echoed by every member of the team.

The discourse through three games would have you thinking the season was already over. And when everything prior to the season pointed to this being a turnaround season for CSU, it was not the time to give up hope.

The Rams had continuity and, with that, a year more experience for many of their players.

A big part of that expected turnaround was the offensive line, which was one of the best in the nation a year ago, returning with captain Jacob Gardner.

In a woeful rushing season, CSU found its diamond in the rough in Justin Marshall, and Norvell adjusted the way his offense functioned. Although Avery Morrow ended up the featured back, the groundwork for CSU to have a good run game was already set.

“We owe it to ourselves and owe it to (the fans) who aren’t the ones on social media giving us as much as they want,” Paddy Turner said in the Monday presser following the CU loss. “(We play for) the ones that stay patient and (have been) been patient for a while. We know that; we feel it more than anyone.”

This patience eventually paid off.

Coaches are often praised for their ability to form an offense based on the personnel they have. Norvell adjusted, but praise didn’t follow. In its place was a collective outcry for CSU to throw the ball more.

With the season Morrow and Marshall have had thus far, it is crazy to think CSU would ever take as many pass attempts as it did a year ago.

CSU is now bowl eligible for the first time since 2017. The Rams are responsible for their own destiny in reaching the Mountain West championship, with games against Wyoming, Fresno State and Utah State

Winning a MW championship isn’t something CSU has accomplished since 2002, which is — coincidentally — also the last time CSU beat Air Force at the Academy before breaking the streak this season, another feather in Norvell’s cap.

Presently, the vibes could not be higher.

Despite the allure of name, image and likeness deals in college football, Norvell has fostered a culture of loyalty. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and Tory Horton each declined six-figure offers to enter the transfer portal to remain loyal to their coach.

Virtually none of the Colorado State football big names from a year ago transferred, with the exceptions of Louis Brown IV and TJ Crandall. Then there’s Justus Ross-Simmons, who was more forced out rather than leaving on his own.

When the emotions of a season are captured, important context is often missed. 

With how easy CSU’s conference schedule turned out, the beginning of this season should have been looked at as nothing more than growing pains of a team with a shifting identity, something Norvell echoed after each loss.

With young guys like Caleb Goodie, Jalen Dupree and Fowler-Nicolosi producing on the offensive end and Gabe Kirschke, Dylan Phelps and Nuer Gatkuoth doing well on the defensive end, there is a lot to be hopeful about.

The future is bright in Fort Collins, and CSU has finally returned to national relevance, something that’s been under construction, seemingly as long as the Interstate 25 roadwork.

A lot of that credit has to go to Norvell and his staff for the way they’ve built the team. Time will ultimately tell, but those early-season overreactions remain a reminder that time doesn’t stand still, and CSU isn’t perpetually doomed to irrelevance.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

About the Contributors
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is returning as one of the sports editors for fall 2024 at the The Collegian. He's been at the paper since August 2022. After starting as a construction management major at Colorado State University, Cook quickly found out he didn't have a passion for it. After taking a year off, he realized he could work in sports — something he has always been passionate about. So with newfound aspirations, he switched his major to journalism and media communication to chase those dreams. After a year of working as a beat writer covering volleyball and women's basketball, Cook took over as sports editor in summer 2023. Since then, he has become established in reporting on football and men's basketball and looks forward to providing that coverage this upcoming season. Cook will begin his third semester as the sports editor before graduating in December, having borne witness to some of CSU's historic feats. His passion for bringing readers the best coverage has only grown. Having started in the wake of a complete overhaul of The Collegian sports desk, Cook has watched the desk grow considerably, thanks to the efforts of so many amazing people he gets the pleasure of working alongside. Having learned so many things from so many people, including to never wear a tie, Cook looks forward to helping The Collegian sports desk reach heights never imagined before. With a much greater understanding of the power of words, one of Cook's inspirational quotes for this upcoming year has been from Eric Cartman in South Park: "Respect my authoritah."
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.