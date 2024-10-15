The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Passing the torch: CSU guard Kyan Evans readies for larger role

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
October 19, 2024
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Kyan Evans (0) dribbles the ball down the court in the Colorado State University basketball game against the United States Air Force Academy Jan. 16. CSU won in overtime 78-69.

As Colorado State men’s basketball prepares to tip off the new season, a quiet but critical transition is underway.

Standing at the heart of this transformation is sophomore point guard Kyan Evans, a player who spent the past year watching, learning and growing under the mentorship of one of CSU’s best ever: Isaiah Stevens. Now the young point guard has a shot to lead.

The moment Evans arrived on campus, there was something different about him. His ability to connect with teammates, his work ethic and his passion for the game stood out right away. But like most first-years, he had to wait his turn. Evans spent his first year as a backup to Stevens, an All-Mountain West point guard whose presence both on and off the court left a lasting imprint on CSU basketball.

Assistant coach Ali Farokhmanesh noticed the profound positive effect Stevens had on his peers.

“It wasn’t just about watching what Isaiah did during games; it was the little things,” Farokhmanesh said. “How he talked to teammates, how he encouraged while holding them accountable, how he brought energy and joy to the team — that’s what Kyan saw every day, and now it’s his time to implement those lessons.”​

For Evans, stepping into a leadership role hasn’t been easy, but it’s something he’s embraced. Known for being a connector, he has a knack for uniting players from all walks of life — a quality that sets him apart and mirrors the leadership style of Stevens.

“He’s the type of guy who can hang out with anybody,” Farokhmanesh said. “Whether it’s (Rashaan Mbemba) from Austria or (Jaylen Crocker-Johnson) from Texas, Kyan finds a way to connect with every single teammate.”

That ability to bring people together both on and off the court will be one of Evans’ most valuable traits as he enters his sophomore season. Fortunately for him, that trait comes naturally.

“I try to just be myself,” Evans said. “Last year, I was lucky enough to learn from Isaiah and the other seniors. They showed me how to handle the physicality (and) the mental toughness it takes to compete at this level. Now I want to help the younger guys in the same way.”

When the sophomore reflected on his first year, it was clear Stevens’ influence extended beyond the stat sheet.

“Isaiah wasn’t just a great player; he was a great dude,” Evans said. “He became like a brother to me.”

Watching Stevens run the offense, handle pressure and maintain poise in the toughest moments gave Evans a roadmap for success not only for this season but for the rest of his career.

Evans’ growth hasn’t been confined to the mental side of the game. He’s put in the work to improve physically as well. Over the summer, he added muscle to his frame, making him better equipped to handle the rigors of Division I competition.

“I’ve gained about 15 pounds this offseason,” Evans said. “That’s been huge for me, especially on defense where I’ve really focused on getting stronger and being able to hold my own against more physical opponents.”

Senior Jalen Lake worked with the Evans this past offseason and has seen the progress he’s has made entering his second year.

“Yeah, his game has tremendously expanded,” Lake said. “You can tell he’s physically stronger — he’s understanding. He’s able to slow down, getting pieces to the paint, letting things develop and getting guys open. So you can see each day he’s just kind of starting to understand.”

As Evans gears up for his first season with expanded opportunities, expectations are high, but he’s ready. CSU has nearly an entirely new roster this year, and the team has spent the summer building chemistry and refining their system.

“I’m just excited to get on the court with my guys,” Evans said. “We’ve been working since June, and now it’s time to show what we can do. I’ve got personal goals, sure. But my main focus is on making sure we’re ready to compete as a team.”

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian