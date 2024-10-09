The Student News Site of Colorado State University

CSU football star wide receiver Tory Horton to miss rest of season

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
October 14, 2024
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University No.14, Tory Horton walks across the field after a play at the military appreciation game against San Diego State University, CSU won 22-19.

Colorado State announced on Monday that Tory Horton would miss the remainder of the season, ending his collegiate career, following an injury he sustained against San Jose State.

Horton played his entire career in the Mountain West. He spent two seasons at Nevada and three at CSU. He will finish his career with 3,615 yards, just 34 yards shy of Rashard Higgins all-time record of 3,649.

“I am very sad to announce that Tory Horton will undergo a season-ending procedure from an injury sustained in our game against San José State and will not return this season. This will end the career of the two-time captain and one the best players in Colorado State and Mountain West history. He was on the brink of accomplishing several career milestones at CSU and the Mountain West, including just (34) yards short of becoming the all-time Mountain West receiving yards leader. His injury is season ending, but he will fully recover and have his chance at the next level with the National Football League. I am appreciative of Tory’s loyalty to the staff and for his sacrifice and leadership to CSU,” coach Jay Norvell said in a press release.

Horton opted to forgo the NFL draft last year and remained loyal to CSU despite receiving offers to enter the transfer portal.

Horton is one of the best receivers across the NCAA and should still be drafted in the 2025 NFL draft.

“After suffering an injury against San José State, my season and college career are unfortunately over, but this is not the end. I will continue to be the ultimate teammate and captain for this team and will do whatever I can to help make this a memorable season. I will forever cherish my time playing at Colorado State and wearing the Green and Gold. Thank you to my teammates, coaches and fans for all the love and support. A goal of mine has always been to play on Sundays, and I will make that happen. Go Rams!” Horton said in the release.

The next generation of CSU wide receivers will now have to step up in Horton’s absence to try and keep the Rams on track to reach their goals.

Armani Winfield, Jamari Person and Vince Brown II are CSU’s three leading receivers behind Horton. Winfield has looked like the biggest threat opposite of Horton, becoming the only other receiver to go for 100 yards in a game this season against SJSU.

There will likely also be an uptick in the rushing attack, something that has worked well for the Rams in recent weeks. Avery Morrow has looked incredible out of the back field in recent weeks and will provide that much needed veteran presence that CSU is now short of at the skill positions.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

About the Contributor
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
