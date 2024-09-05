The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Graser: 5 do’s, don’ts when attending CSU football games

Alex Graser, Staff Reporter
September 5, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University students celebrate after a game Oct. 14, 2023. CSU won against Boise State 31-30 in the end of the fourth quarter.

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Colorado State football has always had a great game day atmosphere. In this article, we highlight what you should and shouldn’t do when attending a CSU football game so you can have the best possible time when cheering on the Rams.

Do:

1. Bring your student ID

If you’re a student, when you claim your free football ticket, it will be automatically loaded onto your Ram card. Security will scan your ID to redeem the tickets to get you into the game.

2. Bring clear bags

You will not be allowed into the stadium with any bags that are not transparent. You will be sent back if you try and bring in a bag that does not meet the requirements. If you are not sure what counts, check out Canvas Stadium’s bag policy.

3. Be loud, be proud and know that fight song!

The greatest advantage you can give the Rams is your voice. Loud atmospheres help create pressure on visiting teams that can give the Rams a slight edge over their opponents. The greatest tradition a college can have is its fight song, and CSU has one of the best. It’s fun to sing, and it gets you hyped. It’s so great that sometimes I listen to it in my car on the way to work.

4. Get funky, and dress funky.

It’s fun to get wild and wear some funky outfits while watching a game. Go grab some weird sunglasses and funny hats for game day to stand out and be someone. It also is the best way to get on the jumbotron if you desire.

5. Get into your seats early.

If you want the best seats in the house, you have got to come early. Front-row seats don’t last forever. By showing up early, you also get a better chance at being selected to participate in promotional events during the game like the beer-for-a-year field goal or the T-shirt toss to win money.

Don’t:

1. Leave early!

The average school gets about six home games a season. This means that the typical four-year student gets about 24 home games in their college career. That means you should take advantage of this opportunity while you have it and get your money’s worth. Remember, memories last a lifetime.

My biggest regret of my CSU career is leaving after a pick six to put CSU down by three scores to Boise State with five minutes left in the game. Shortly after I left that game, CSU pulled off the biggest comeback in school history and won the game on a Hail Mary. Don’t miss out like I and a lot of other fans did. You will regret it.

2. Be obnoxious.

Remember you are surrounded by thousands of people, and nobody likes a party pooper. Be mindful of those around you and how close they are to you. If you don’t pay attention to your surroundings, you could smack or get smacked by a wild arm.

3. Throw items at opposing teams.

You may get mad at times, but throwing things only hurts you and our Rams. Last year during a game against Air Force, fans threw snowballs at Air Force players and coaches. It may have seemed funny at that moment, but it led to a 15-yard penalty on CSU.

4. Don’t assume the weather will be perfect.

We live in the state of Colorado, which is known for its random weather. You can have a sunny 65-degree day and a snow storm the next day. Games can get cold quickly, so pay attention to the weather, and dress accordingly. Remember, frostbite and heatstroke suck.

5. Don’t get kicked out!

If you are removed from a game by security, it can lead to a yearlong ban from all CSU athletics events. You will not be able to attend basketball games, volleyball matches, football games and more.

Reach Alex Graser at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter at @AlexGraser5354.

Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.