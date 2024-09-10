CSU soccer gets outpaced in shutout loss to DU

Colorado State soccer faced off against Denver in a physical matchup that was very defensive between the two teams.

CSU lost against DU, who outran the Rams in a close match. CSU walked away from this game with a 3-3-1 record. Even though the Rams gave up a goal to DU midfielder Vanessa Murray in the 48th minute this goal was Murray’s first goal of the season.

CSU still played a great defensive game. CSU was able to fight off 16 shots only allowing one goal. The fact that CSU kept this game to one score is a testament to its defense and ability to force bad shots.

“Having this game personally for me seeing that ‘yes, I can make these saves, and yes I’m prepared to go into the Mountain West and be there for my team,’” goalkeeper Shayna Ross said. “It was a little bit nice to make those saves and kind of find some security and confidence in what I can do in my position.”

The Pioneers gave the Rams no time to breathe, and they threw the ball into play as quickly as they could to keep the Rams on their heels. This helped DU find gaps in the Rams coverage making it easier for DU to stay on the attack in the Rams territory.

“They were quick,” Kenady Leighton said. “We Practiced to match that and they’re a good team with good speed, and it’s a really great look for us going into conference. Because a lot of the teams that we play against will see kind of similar with Denver.”

The Rams had some great opportunities to capitalize against DU with great positioning. However, the Rams were unable to find the net. Either the ball would sail over the goal or just miss the net and go wide left or wide right.

“That’s just focus, focus and technique,” coach Keeley Hagen said. “When you get that moment, you look at the pros and they do the same thing. So it’s when you get that moment you gotta execute and keep your head down and run through the ball and we just got a little bit underneath it.”

The Rams had a great opportunity to score when DU goalkeeper Molly Wissman slipped and fell outside the box. DU was able to rally and keep up its positioning to force a bad shot to give them time to regroup on defense and get the ball back.

There were many run ins and physical moments between the two but there was only one yellow card handed out. The player who received the yellow card was CSU’s Sam Cortez. The rest of the time it was physical but the two kept it clean.

DU controlled the ball for most of the first half. However the Rams were able to keep the ball out of the back of the net with their quick defensive play.

The Rams tried to play a slower and more strategic style of play with long throw ins and taking time on goal kicks. DU insisted on playing fast and physically, hoping to overwhelm the Rams defense.

DU took 10 shots, while the Rams only took five in the first half. The Rams came out of halftime with a bit more speed trying to turn the tide against the Pioneers.

DU took three corner kicks in the last 10 minutes, that helped DU take a lot of time off the clock to give the Rams no time to score or develop any kind of play. The cunning and quick play by the Pioneers was what helped them beat the Rams.

The Rams will take on Omaha next at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 on the CSU soccer field.

