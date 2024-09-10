Breaking: CSU announces move to Pac-12 in 2026

Editor’s note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. There will be updates provided as they become available.

Colorado State University announced that it will be joining the Pac-12 conference, leaving the Mountain West in 2026, in an official statement.

“We are taking control of our future at CSU by forming an alliance of six peer institutions who will serve as the foundation for a new era of the Pac-12,” President Amy Parsons said in a press release. “This move elevates CSU in a way which benefits all our students, bolsters our core mission and strengthens our reputation for academic and research excellence. CSU is honored to be among the universities asked to help carry on the history and tradition of the Pac-12 as a highly competitive conference with some of the nation’s leading research institutions.”

CSU is among four schools from the Mountain West who are expected to make the move. CSU, Boise State University, San Diego State University and California State University, Fresno will join Oregon State University and Washington State University as full members of the Pac-12 beginning July 1, 2026, the university said.

In 2023, the majority of the teams in the Pac-12 announced their departure from the conference, leaving only Washington State and Oregon State.

“For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics. We will continue to pursue bold cutting-edge opportunities for growth and progress to best serve our member institutions and student-athletes,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in an article from The Athletic. “I am thankful to our board for their efforts to welcome Boise State University; Colorado State University; California State University, Fresno; and San Diego State University to the conference. An exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference begins today.”

The Athletic reported that CSU would pay a $17 million exit fee given a two-year heads up, while ESPN reported $18 million. ESPN also reported that the Pac-12 could be in position to help the schools pay their exit fees. The Collegian reached out to CSU Athletics but has so far been unable to confirm either the exit fee or whether or how CSU plans to pay for the move.

“The Mountain West Conference is aware of media reports regarding the potential departure of several of our members, and we will have more to say in the days ahead,” MW commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in an article from ESPN. “All members will be held to the Conference bylaws and policies should they elect to depart. The requirements of the scheduling agreement will apply to the Pac-12 should they admit Mountain West members. Our Board of Directors is meeting to determine our next steps. The Mountain West has a proud 25-year history and will continue to thrive in the years ahead.”

According to the Coloradoan, the MW signed a six-year $270 million media rights deal, with each school — except University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and Boise State — getting roughly $4 million each and expiring after the 2025-26 season.

Prior to the dissipation of the previous Pac-12 conference, Sports Illustrated reported that the conference was in negotiations with Apple and ESPN, with ESPN reportedly offering a deal that would give each school in the conference $30 million, a stark contrast to the current $4 million going to CSU.

The influx of more cash would allow CSU Athletics a lot more room to hire and retain coaches and more funds for recruitment. It could also usher in the possibility for an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff, something that the champion of each the Power Four conferences has.

“This moment has been a long time coming,” Director of Athletics John Weber said in a statement. “I know our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and fans are hungry for this move and are going to love what comes next as CSU charts a transformational new course as a member of the Pac-12.”

