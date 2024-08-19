The Student News Site of Colorado State University

CSU cross country retains leaders, chemistry

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
August 19, 2024
Collegian | Damon Cook
Courtesy of CSU Athletics | Olivia Allen

Good things come in pairs. 

Colorado State cross country was unexpectedly graced with the return of two top runners for the 2024 season. Coach Kelly Hart received news from all-conference runners Quinn McConnell and Lars Mitchel this summer regarding their status with the team. The outlook of the team and its chemistry will benefit greatly from this new development.

The women’s team is already coming off of an impressive year with a team Mountain West Conference championship. Retaining a veteran leader will help the next ones up. 

“Lars — I had no clue,” Hart said. “He just told me kind of out of the blue. Quinn—I knew she was thinking about it. She texted me and said, ‘I did my run on the grass today.’ I kind of knew what she meant by that.”

Knowledge carries great value in many sports, and cross country is no different. 

“In cross country, experience goes a really, really long way,” Hart said. “The leadership they bring to the rest of the team, the confidence they’re going to give their teammates.”

With promising young runners on the team this year, the guidance from upperclassmen will be essential. The chemistry within the team will have to repeat that of last season.

“All the women, I think, will benefit from having Quinn back,” Hart said. “The men’s team at regionals last year — that was their best performance. They all just talked about looking around and seeing each other, which was why they just kept pushing, kept holding on to the pace even when they thought they couldn’t.”

Following a strong 2023, the Rams will kick off their year Aug. 30 with a meet in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

