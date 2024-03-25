April Fools’: Recent NCAA softball rule change has players perplexed

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years

Music thundered across the Lory Student Center West Lawn, now covered in snow, as students danced, chatted...

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) dashes toward the sideline during the Rocky Mountain Showdown game against the University of Colorado Boulder at Folsom Field in Boulder Sept. 16, 2023. CSU lost 43-35.
Colorado State football springs toward new season

Spring has sprung, and so has the Colorado State football team after their postseason winter slumber. As...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024

The crypto industry continues to evolve, fueled by the increasing institutional adoption of crypto. Today, numerous companies are entering the...

Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

April Fools’: Recent NCAA softball rule change has players perplexed

Ye Olde Sewage, Rule Follower
April 1, 2024
April+Fools%3A+Recent+NCAA+softball+rule+change+has+players+perplexed
Collegian | Nelly Normandy

Editor’s Note: This is a satire for April Fools’ Day. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended.

Following the recent double-touch rule change in NCAA volleyball by the Women’s Volleyball Rules Committee, NCAA softball has announced a rule change of its own.

Ad

Soon enough, softball players will be running with their bats, reminiscent of softball’s English cousin, cricket. Because of this, Colorado State softball players will need to acclimate to the sport’s vast change.

“I’m not really sure why the NCAA decided to change the rules,” softball player Hayley Baseman said. “I think the change is entirely unfounded. This will change how we bat and how players look at the game.”

However, CSU softball is not new to controversy. Last year, reporter Emma Aspirin discovered a secret bunker underneath their field. This year, the team’s continued success playing at home is on the minds of rule-makers and fans alike.

“I think the NCAA is trying to suppress the success of CSU softball,” Baseman said. “The team is a powerhouse at home, and we only recently broke our undefeated home streak. Maybe they think carrying bats will make runs harder; I’m not sure. It’s suspicious for sure. Rule changes like this aren’t made out of the blue.”

As March Madness comes to a close and outdoor track ramps up, athletes are banding together to keep the sanctity of the rules.

Athletes from opposing sports like track, swimming and basketball started campaigning against the NCAA to keep their sports the way they want them at a protest down College Avenue April 1.

“Soon enough, we’ll be required to wear clown shoes in order to keep the court fair,” basketball player Isaiah Medved said. “It’s just ridiculous. Our sports should not be at the whim of the rules committee. This is like if the journalism rules at the Associated Press changed every year.”

The campaign is composed of protests and ad campaigns against the NCAA.

Signs said things like, “My sport, my choice,” and, “Hands off my bat!”

Ad

“I’m so impressed with the turnout,” student-athlete Anita Bribe said. “These protests show how many of us care about this issue. Athletes are by far the group facing the most discrimination on this campus, and we need to band together against those willing to change the rules without notice.”

Because of the massive turnout, the protest soon turned into a riot of colossal proportions, with athletes climbing on vehicles and burning local storefronts.

The rioters soon made their way toward the Colorado state Capitol, walking 58 miles on Interstate 25 and leaving havoc along their path.

When the rioters arrived at the Capitol building, senators could be seen running out, screaming to reverse the rule change.

“They deserve what’s coming for them,” Baseman said. “Don’t mess with student-athletes, or you’ll get the smoke.”

After the dust settled and the riot diminished, only three redshirt freshmen remained, all scrambling to try to prove themselves in order to earn playing time. All other remaining student-athletes were left standing in the aftermath, questioning the future of college athletics.

Many of them have started with bets on which sport is next, pulling from the money gained through name, image and likeness deals.

“I think it’s going to be track and field,” Bribe said. “Because the Mountain West men’s and women’s indoor track and field champs were both CSU and Mya Lesnar was named the Mountain West Women’s Female Athlete of the Year, it seems like the next course of action for the NCAA. But who knows — they could change rules in the middle of March Madness.”

After all, who knows what sport could be next?

Reach Ye Olde Sewage at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in April Fools' Day
April Fools: CSU student breaks cannabis world record
April Fools: CSU student breaks cannabis world record
April Fools: Rams Horn to become on-campus rave spot
April Fools: Ram's Horn to become on-campus rave spot
April Fools: Cage fights discovered in Clark basement
April Fools: Cage fights discovered in Clark basement
April Fools: Frat pup reveals all about being raised by the boys
April Fools: Frat pup reveals all about being raised by 'the boys'
April Fools: New softball fields provide opportunity for underground bunkers
April Fools: New softball fields provide opportunity for underground bunkers
April Fools: Clark renovation canceled
April Fools: Clark renovation canceled
More in Homepage
The speaking podium of the ASCSU Senate Chamber.
This week in ASCSU: Disabled student transportation
Freshman Kyle Bigley celebrates after a shotput throw at the Jack Christiansen Invitational.
Rams battle weather, set records at Jack Christiansen Invitational
Photo courtesy of the University of Northern Colorado
UNC Tiene un Nuevo Programa de Matrícula para Aliviar la Carga Financiera de los Estudiantes
Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker
Colorado State University guard Isaiah Stevens dribbles the ball at the top of the arc against The University of Texas at Austin in the NCAA tournament March 21. CSU lost 56-44.
Looking back at best moments from CSU men's basketball season
Dune: Part Two intrigues viewers with visuals, storyline
'Dune: Part Two' intrigues viewers with visuals, storyline
More in Sports
Collegian File Photo
Unwavering support leads to success for CSU triathlon club
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) dashes toward the sideline during the Rocky Mountain Showdown game against the University of Colorado Boulder at Folsom Field in Boulder Sept. 16, 2023. CSU lost 43-35.
Colorado State football springs toward new season
Radka Buzkova hits the ball back to Boise State player, Lorelyz Marruffo March 24.
CSU tennis takes down Boise State
The Colorado State University softball team cheers on their players during the CSU vs. University of Nevada, Reno softball game on March 23, 2024. CSU lost 10-7.
Rams softball goes winless in disappointing Nevada series
A woman wearing a green and white uniform runs behind her opponent, a woman in a red and white uniform, during a softball game.
Rams softball fails to hold off Nevada comeback
Colorado State University forward Nique Clifford (10) finishes over three University of Texas defenders. CSU lost to Texas 56-44 in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Colorado State's incredible season ends on biggest stage against Texas


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *