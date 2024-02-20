Top stories
Letter to the editor submissions

Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
3 University of Wyoming swimmers die in U.S. Highway 287 car crash

Emma Askren, Sports Editor
February 23, 2024
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

The University of Wyoming confirmed in a press release Thursday that three members of the swimming and diving team died in a single-vehicle crash 10-miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border on U.S. Highway 287.

Five athletes were involved in the crash, with two athletes on the men’s team sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The three athletes that were killed in the accident were 18-year-old Carson Muir, 19-year-old Charlie Clark and 21-year-old Luke Slabber.

“Killed were Charlie Clark, 19, a sophomore on the men’s team and a psychology major from Las Vegas, (Nevada); Carson Muir, 18, a freshman on the women’s team and an animal and veterinary sciences major from Birmingham, (Alabama); and Luke Slabber, 21, a junior on the men’s team studying construction management from Cape Town, South Africa.” the school said in a press release Friday morning.

The names of the two uninjured athletes have not been announced as of Feb. 23.

UW Athletics released a GoFundMe Friday to help cover funeral and travel expenses. They have already received over $10,000 towards their $60,000 goal as of Friday evening.

Resources are available for affected members of the UW community. Individuals seeking help can contact the University Counseling Center at (307) 766-2187, Dean of Students Office at (307) 766-3296 or the after-hours crisis counselor at (307) 766-8989.

Reach Emma Askren at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.
Emma Askren, Sports Editor
